The table below shows daily gains in SPY ETF (SPY) larger than 4% since inception when the price was below the 200-day moving average.
The chart below shows all 32 daily returns larger than 4% with the price below the 200-day moving average, and also 8 returns larger than 4% with the price above the moving average.
In the case of the QQQ ETF (QQQ), there were more daily gains > 6% during the dot-com bear market, and less during the GFC one.
The chart below shows all 32 daily returns larger than 6% with the price below the 200-day moving average, and also 5 returns larger than 6% with the price above the moving average.
During previous bear markets and large corrections, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ-100 experienced strong daily relief rallies.
The market has been falling for nearly 9 months and we still have not seen a strong daily gain in major indexes. What is going on? Below are some possibilities:
1. In my opinion, this is the most probable explanation, also backed by technical analysis and a variety of indicators. See this recent SA article for more details.
2. This is another good attempt at an explanation, but there is a lot of hand-waving. Daily moves may be capped by dealer option hedging, but I have not read a convincing argument yet, only narratives involving options Greeks that offer no real explanation for what is happening in the market. However, this is a sound hypothesis in principle.
3. Strong daily relief rallies do not occur because algos sell those rallies to shake out weak hands. This is also possible in an algo-dominated market.
The lack of strong daily relief rallies could also be a combination of the above. One thing is certain: times change, markets change, the mix of market participants changes, and naturally, some of the things that occurred in the past may not occur again in the future, or at least with the same intensity as in the past.
Historical data shows that there is a lack of strong daily relief rallies in the stock market recently, but this may be due to a combination of factors.
I suspect the next relief rally will be exceptionally strong and will catch the bears by surprise. Making money by shorting the markets has proven to be a difficult, if not impossible task in the past. This year, shorting stocks has been profitable due to a slow "pain trade". This may change going forward.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (3)