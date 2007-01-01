Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) have fallen by nearly 50% over the past 3 years. So far in 2022, they sport a 50% loss after the company's pivotal data readout in melanoma disappointed Wall Street (29% objective response rate versus prior Cohort 2 ORR of 35%).
A million-share purchase by company director Wayne Rothbaum in June certainly caught my attention, so I jotted down a mental note that I wished to revisit this one in the future after the valuation had sufficiently rerated.
Recently, the company submitted its rolling biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA for lifileucel in advanced melanoma (should be completed in Q4). With enterprise value having decreased to $1.1 billion, I think Iovance is of interest at current levels and worth bringing to the attention of my readers.
When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what's going on. In the weekly chart above, we can see shares hit a high of $50 as peak euphoria permeated investors' sense of the vast market opportunity awaiting Iovance's TIL (tumor infiltrating lymphocytes) across the indications of melanoma, cervical cancer and lung cancer. From there, the bio bear market coupled with disappointing clinical developments led to share price falling to the mid-single digits. While they've since rebounded to nearly $10, I am wary of providing an initial opinion as I need to better understand present prospects before I can suggest potential positioning to readers of this article. If the story is truly getting better, a logical approach could be accumulating dips below the $10 level ahead of regulatory update for lung cancer and progress in pivotal study for cervical cancer.
Founded in 2007 with headquarters in California (319 employees), Iovance is an immuno-oncology & cell therapy company looking to deliver on the early promise of TIL therapy and extend its benefits to patients across multiple types of solid tumors.
In my May 2020 update, I provided the following keys to bullish thesis:
Let's move on to recent news and how it's affected the company's upside prospects in the near to medium term.
On November 9, Iovance announced publication of abstracts with clinical data for TIL therapy in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancers and for TIL therapy in relapsed/refractory lung cancer. CMO Finckenstein noted that these results supported the broad potential of the TIL platform and provided evidence that pembrolizumab combination could increase response rates as an early line treatment across cervical cancer, melanoma and head & neck cancer. Pembro combo achieved 33% ORR in advanced melanoma and 17% ORR in HNSCC. Cervical cancer cohort reported ORR of 50% (5 of 10 patients with confirmed objective response including one CR). Metastatic melanoma cohort achieved 87.% ORR including three CRs. HNSCC cohort achieved 42.9% ORR including one CR and one unconfirmed CR. On the con side, while results could be seen as encouraging, the stock sold off post SITC so the bar for success was higher here than the results the company achieved and presented.
Taking a more detailed look, on November 12th, LN-145 data in patients with metastatic NSCLC enrolled in Cohort 3B as part of basket study was reported. Trial investigator Schoenfield provided context that these were the first results for TIL monotherapy to show benefit in NSCLC and importantly achieved responses following multiple prior therapies, including tumors resistant to anti-PD-(L)1 blockade. The plan is to move forward in 2nd line disease where there's potential to see increase in ORR and durability in patients who are earlier in disease and improve a landscape dominated by chemotherapy.
On November 13th, the company announced lifileucel data in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancers. A key highlight was the 57.1% ORR (8/14 patients) achieved in cervical cancer, including 1 CR, 6 PRs, 1 uPR and 5 patients with stable disease. 71.4% (5/7 patients) had ongoing confirmed responses at median follow up of 7.6 months. 60% ORR was achieved in melanoma Cohort 1A including a promising 30% CR rate. Importantly, these results compared quite favorably to 33% ORR (6% CR rate) for pembrolizumab monotherapy in metastatic melanoma. Thus, it makes sense that Iovance chose to expand this cohort.
Moving on to 2022, on January 10th, the company announced a key leadership appointment with Raj Puri, MD., Ph.D., joining as EVP Regulatory Strategy and Translational Medicine. Dr. Puri served prior as the director of the Division of Cellular and Gene Therapies (DCGT) in the Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies at the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in its Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. He is also a Chief of Tumor Vaccines and Biotechnology Branch within DCGT. I see this experience as highly complementary to the company's efforts especially in regard to upcoming regulatory filings.
On March 15th, Iovance announced that the FDA allowed an IND to proceed for its first genetically modified TIL therapy (IOV-4001) for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma and stage III or IV NSCLC. IOV-4001 incorporates gene editing TALEN technology licensed from Cellectis (CLLS) to inactivate the gene coding for the PD-1 protein. By doing so, this removes a barrier for T cells to attack cancer and potentially results in a superior next-generation TIL program to address several solid tumor cancers. The ability to deliver TIL and immune checkpoint inhibition within a single genome-edited TIL therapy sounds quite fascinating, but as always burden of proof is on clinical data to determine if this approach manages to raise the bar higher than the company's lead program.
Moving onto May 26th, the stock took a hit when the company reported clinical results from the C-144-01 study in patients with advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma who progressed on prior anti-PD-1/L1 therapy, and if BRAF mutation positive, also on prior BRAF or BRAF/MEK inhibitor therapy. In registrational Cohort 4 (n=87), the objective response rate (ORR) was 29% with three complete responses and 22 partial responses. Median duration of response was 10.4 months with a median study follow-up of 23.5 months. The market reacted negatively as prior results from Cohort 2 had a higher response rate at 35% and median DOR not reached with median follow-up of 36.6 months. However, management notes that these differences are accounted for by the fact that Cohort 4 patients had higher baseline disease burden than those in Cohort 2, including higher proportion of patients with elevated LDH (well-known negative prognostic factor) and greater number of tumor lesions at baseline. Also, Cohort 2 patients had half the cumulative duration of anti-PD-1 therapy before lifileucel therapy as compared to Cohort 4 patients. Chief Medical Officer reminds us of benchmark comparison, stating that chemotherapy for patients failing PD-1 results in 4% to 10% ORR with very short median DOR.
In June, the company announced a key appointment to the board of directors in the form of Wendy Dixon (served prior as Chief Marketing Officer and President, Global Marketing for Bristol-Myers Squibb).
Finally, on August 25th the company initiated rolling BLA submission to the FDA for lifileucel in the above advanced melanoma indication for which there are currently no FDA approved therapies. They aim to complete BLA submission in Q4, and it's worth noting the FDA previously granted them RMAT (regenerative medicine advanced therapy) designation which allows for continuous communication with the agency.
For the second quarter of 2022, the company reported cash and equivalents of $430M as compared to net loss of $99M. Research and development costs rose to $73M, while G&A increased to $26M. For R&D, the company notes that the increased expenses were attributable to growth of internal team as well as facility-related program costs (partially offset by lower clinical and manufacturing costs driven by completion of enrollment of pivotal studies). Management is guiding for operational runway "into 2024", but given current resources and burn rate, I am concerned that the company decides to do a dilutive secondary offering at lows before the end of this year. Accumulated deficit stands at a whopping $1.2 billion.
As for the conference call, management addresses manufacturing, which is one of my primary concerns given how CAR-T launches got off to a rough start due to bottlenecks associated with complicated process. They note that Iovance Cell Therapy Center consists of 12 core suites and four Flex suites with projected capacity to treat more than 2,000 patients per year. Within the existing structure, available shelf space allows them to double the number of core suites and increase annual capacity to provide for more than 5,000 patients annually (if I assume conservative $300,000 price tag, that equates to $1.5 billion in annual revenues). Longer term, they expect to reach sufficient TIL manufacturing capacity to treat over 10,000 patients annually via additional of new facilities and further streamlining. Much like CAR-T where 50% of patients are treated in the top 10 centers and 80% are treated at the top 40 centers, launch for a company of Iovance's size could be feasible as their goal is to onboard and train at least 40 authorized treatment centers within 90 days of launch.
As for their leadership in the TIL space and strong IP portfolio, Iovance currently owns more than 50 granted or allowed US and international patents, including Gen 2 patent rights that are expected to provide exclusivity into 2038.
While the last time I revisited this story my focus was primarily on registrational phase programs, it's nice to see the company's progress with expansion efforts and next generation products. They continue to develop TIL in combination with pembrolizumab in checkpoint inhibitor naive patients with various tumor types (will start a phase 3 study in frontline melanoma later this year, to serve as confirmatory trial). As of Q2, TALEN gene editing technology is being used for IOV-4001 to combine TIL and interruption of PD-1 signaling within a single therapy (preclinical data in murine model suggested superiority to non-edited TIL product whether alone or in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody). First cohort of patients includes advanced melanoma previously treated with anti-PD-1 therapy, while second cohort is recruiting metastatic non-small cell lung cancer patients whose disease has progressed after up to 3 prior lines of therapy including anti-PD-1 and also patients with EGFR out for activating mutation. Data from unmodified TIL trials in comparable patient populations provides a clear benchmark to determine whether this is significant differentiation or not for this next-gen product. For NSCLC, the short term goal is to enroll 6 cohorts across three IOV studies which are now enrolling patients in various stages of disease and using multiple treatment modalities. These include genetically modified TIL IOV-4001, three cohorts treated with LN-145 TIL monotherapy after progression on chemo and PD-1 and two additional cohorts receiving pembrolizumab combination in PD-1 naive patients and TIL+ ipilimumab/nivolumab in patients who progressed after PD-1 monotherapy.
As for efforts in cervical cancer, we are reminded that they plan to enroll additional patients who progressed after PD-1 therapy into Cohort 2. This is an area of high unmet need, as chemotherapy achieves ORR of 3% to 15% and median duration of response of just 4.4 months. Cohort 2 is registrational in nature and should support regulatory submissions for treatment of cervical cancer after chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Primary endpoint is objective response rate.
Next generation efforts look quite robust including several targets for genetic modification now in preclinical studies including double genetic knockout programs. Using additional technologies, the company hopes to increase TIL potency via CD39/69 double negative TIL and gene knock in target as well as IND-enabling studies of their novel interleukin- 2 analog.
As for prior financings, May 2020 equity offering took place at $31/share representing nearly a triple from current levels.
Management's presentation at Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference was a worthwhile listen. Here are a few nuggets that stood out to me:
As for the market opportunity in advanced melanoma, consider the 9,000 or so deaths per year in the US or even more specifically the over 6,000 patients in 2nd line and nearly 5,000 patients in 3rd to 4th line (progressing after checkpoint inhibitors and BRAF/MEK inhibitors). Bar is quite low here with ORR of 4% to 10% for retreatment with checkpoint inhibitors or chemo.
For the cervical cancer program, the market is smaller than melanoma at 4,000 deaths per year in the US. Data to date has been compelling with TIL ORR doubling that for PD-L1+ patients post chemo receiving Keytruda.
As for head and neck cancer, the market opportunity is about the same size as melanoma. 31% ORR compares very favorably to mid-teens for anti-PD-1 immunotherapy in 2nd line.
As for competition in melanoma, consider that another ROTY holding Replimune's (REPL) oncolytic immunotherapy candidate RP1 has potential advantages including "off the shelf" manufacturing, low COGS, stimulates both adaptive and innate immunity with attractive safety profile so far. Importantly, in their most recent data update for melanoma, we see ORR going up over time (now at 37.5% response rate in PD-1 failed melanoma). They are also seeing good durability and distant responses from injections (signs of abscopal activity).
As for cervical cancer, consider that Merck's Keytruda was formally approved in October 2021 for combination use with chemo +- bevacizumab in metastatic disease with CPS score equaling or greater than 1. Superior overall survival (the gold standard endpoint) was observed (HR=0.64, p=0.0001) as was progression-free survival (HR=0.62, p<0.0001) compared to chemotherapy. Also, more patients responded to Keytruda combo with ORR totaling 68% and median duration of response at 18 months.
Moving on to institutional investors of note, Perceptive Advisors has been adding to its position and owns a 6.5% stake. Avoro Capital owns 5.5% stake as well.
String of insider purchasing behavior in June appears to be a green flag, including Director of the board Merrill McPeak who owns ~218,000 shares. Wayne Rothbaum (Quogue Capital) bought a whopping 1 million shares and now owns over 8M shares.
As for leadership lineup, keep in mind Frederick Vogt became interim CEO after prior CEO Maria Fardis abruptly left the company in May of last year after a regulatory setback (fact that they are taking so long in the search for a permanent CEO and had so much trouble with potency assay is a cause for concern). Chief Medical Officer Friedrich Finckenstein served prior as Global Head of Oncology Translational Medicine at Roche. Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc Bellemin served prior as SVP Market Access at Actelion Pharmaceuticals until it was acquired by Johnson & Johnson for $30 billion. I already mentioned the highly relevant experience of Raj Puri (new EVP Regulatory Strategy).
Chairman of the Board of Directors is Iain Dukes (currently Venture Partner at OrbiMed Advisors and prior SVP Head of Business Development at Merck Research Laboratories). Also, we find Athena Countouriotis (President and CEO of Turning Point Therapeutics, just acquired for $4.1 billion by Bristol Myers Squibb).
As for executive compensation, cash portion of salary appears reasonable as does the annual increase. Unfortunately, for a company trying to conserve cash for launch and late-stage studies, I think the cash portion of bonus is excessively high. Option and stock awards (not attached, see Proxy filing) including ~$4.7M worth for CEO is reasonable compared to other companies of this size that we've reviewed together.
The important thing is to avoid companies where the management team is clearly in it for self-enrichment instead of creating value for shareholders, and looking at compensation is one of several indicators in that regard.
As for IP position, Iovance has developed its own patent portfolio based on internal research and development activities. As a result, they now own a number of pending patent applications and granted patents in the fields of TIL therapy, MIL therapy, and PBL therapy, TIL, MIL, and PBL manufacturing processes, and TIL, MIL, and PBL expansion methods. For example, they own over 35 US patents related to TIL therapy including those directed to compositions and methods of treatment in a broad range of cancers. Over 30 patents are related to Gen 2 TIL manufacturing processes with expirations in January 2038 or later.
As for other useful nuggets from the 10-K filing (you should always scan these in your due diligence as many companies like to sweep undesirable elements under the rug), the company is required to pay royalties based on percentage of net sales in the mid-single digits to the NIH. Moffitt collaboration for certain technologies for improving TIL therapy also resulted in Iovance being responsible for low single digit royalty on net sales. The Cellectis collaboration for TALEN-modified TIL products also involves milestones and royalties on net sales. Likewise, Novartis collaboration for IOV-3001 (antibody cytokine engrafted protein) involves low to mid-single digit royalties. Iovance also notes that they could compete with academic research institutions and governmental agencies along with private research institutions, such as a current phase 3 study comparing TIL to ipilimumab in patients with metastatic melanoma currently being conducted in Europe by the Netherlands Cancer Institute, the Copenhagen University Hospital at Herlev, and the University of Manchester.
To conclude, prior setbacks especially with regulatory efforts (assay and continual delays) kept me away from this cell therapy pioneer, but recent progress on multiple fronts makes it appear the company is back on track. While it's true that ORR and DOR in pivotal data in melanoma were not as promising as prior Cohort 2 results, it still represents a big step up from currently available options for patients and Iovance finally began its BLA submission. Similarly, while cervical cancer indication was not moving forward as efficiently as I'd like, they are enrolling more patients in Cohort 2 with registrational intent. Also, they have quite a few shots on goal for lung cancer and are employing multiple next-gen approaches to TIL to improve response rates and durability (such as PD-1 knockout and CD39/69 double negative TILs). I think these combined efforts are not appreciated by Wall Street, but insiders appear to be bullish including significant purchasing behavior in June.
Another tailwind for the company could be that commercial stage CAR-T companies are finally starting to see traction with accelerating sales (BMY Abecma US full year 2022 sales of up to $300M, Yescarta and Tecartus seeing 66% to 78% year over year growth). As Wall Street and big pharmaceutical companies see sales for these products get closer to achieving blockbuster status, it will serve as a reminder that Iovance could do the same for cell therapy in the solid tumor space.
For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, IOVA is a Buy and I suggest initiating a pilot position in the near term. From there, my strategy of choice would be to wait until the expected secondary offering and dilution is taken care of (overhang is cleared) before adding further exposure.
From an ROTY perspective (focus on next 12 months), I'm not in a rush to buy this one as key data catalysts are more likely to take place in 2023. However, I also think that sentiment is extremely negative here, and we've seen time and again how management execution can cause the pendulum to reverse.
From a Core Biotech perspective (emphasis on next 3 to 5 years), IOVA is not appropriate as they are not yet commercial stage. It will likely be 2024 or 2025 before this one would qualify for Core Biotech as we'd need to see sales ramping up in melanoma indication first.
As for risk rating (1=low, 5= high), I assign this one a 3 as we have significant downside cushion and derisking via data sets generated to date across lead indications. Melanoma and cervical cancer data is a big step up from currently available treatment options in these later line patients where the bar is set quite low in terms of durability and ORR. A key risk would be negative regulatory developments such as if the FDA does not accept melanoma BLA filing or timelines extend for cervical cancer indication even further. Disappointing data including in lung cancer or for next gen TIL product candidates would reflect poorly on the company being able to address larger opportunities. Devil's advocate is, much like autologous CAR-T companies, Iovance has a hard time ramping up to meet demand and is relegated to being merely a niche player. Increasing competition for certain indications such as melanoma (Replimune comes to mind with oncolytic viral candidate RP1) is also a cause for concern.
