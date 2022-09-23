Drew Angerer

Introduction

As you probably all know, the Fed announced last week that rates would go up by 0.75%, for the third time in a row already.

The comments of Fed Chairman Powell were seen as extremely hawkish in general and about inflation in particular. That has sent a cold shiver down the stock market's spine and stocks dropped like a rock.

Data by YCharts

Growth projections were revised downward, the unemployment outlook looked suddenly grimmer, and several times there was said that a painful recession was needed to stop high inflation.

Goldman Sachs and Barclays economists now see another 0.75% interest rate hike in November, 0.50% in December and 0.25% in February. That may result in a 4.5% to 4.75% peak, 0.5% higher than before the meeting.

Of course, no matter what the Fed does, there will always be criticism. So to speak, millions of people think they would do a better job and while a few may be right, it's undeniable that the Fed has some of the smartest macroeconomists in its ranks. But the main question is: Is the Fed doing what it should do, or is it killing the economy?

Professor Jeremy Siegel is angry

Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel is convinced the Fed is doing a very, very poor job, and it's way too tight. He's angry. He sums up: the strongest dollar in decades, dropping asset prices, the fast-dropping M2 supply and falling commodity prices. His conclusion is clear:

We do not have to get anywhere near that level, to stop inflation.(...) I think the Fed is just way too tight.

There are indeed a ton of economic data out there that suggest that inflation is coming to a screeching halt. The professor looks forward to the Case-Shiller data in the upcoming week, which tracks housing prices. My wife used to work in the sector as a lawyer, and from all I hear from people we know in the business, it would be a huge surprise if the Case-Shiller data doesn't confirm that housing prices are going down and going down fast.

Another indicator that might show inflation is coming down fast as Siegel says, is shipping. Shipping prices have fallen like a rock.

Twitter

(Source)

As we all know and have experienced, inflation has inflated construction materials, chips, car components, bikes, toys and so many other things. A part of that could be attributed to the extremely high shipping prices since the pandemic started. But now the prices are nosediving, down 16% last week alone and at a 2-year low. Consumer prices are a lagging factor, just like wages. They follow the prices of basic materials, commodities, transport and so on, but only months later. That's what Siegel is pointing out passionately. The data show that all of the costs are diving, and Siegel thinks that this shows inflation has already been broken. The implication is that being too strict now is not breaking inflation but breaking people's backs.

This is another indicator that may indicate Siegel could be right.

Twitter

(Source)

Siegel also referred to the M2. You could compare M2 to cash and equivalents on a balance sheet. M1 is cash and everything on checking deposits, while M2 also includes savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. In other words, if you send money from your savings account to your checking account, you have transferred money from M2 to M1. M1 will go up, but M2 will remain the same, as it includes M1. This is the M2 YoY growth chart.

FRED

While households saved a lot more money during the pandemic, you see that this has come down a lot already. M2 is seen as a leading indicator of inflation, although there are also some doubts about that, as with many economic indicators.

Elon Musk quickly pointed out that Siegel was correct in his assessment.

Twitter

Who's right? Siegel or the Fed?

To me, it's quite clear that Siegel has a very strong case here. To the subscribers of my marketplace Potential Multibaggers, I have shared dozens of similar data points indicating that inflation will probably go down fast soon.

Maybe, and that's a very wild guess, maybe even the Fed may agree to a certain extent to what Siegel is saying. But the Federal Reserve and its Chairman are caught between a rock and a hard place. Every single word that could be interpreted as vaguely dovish would skyrocket this very volatile market, and that's precisely what they want to avoid. So, his public hawkishness may be instrumental. It's a dangerous game, but it might be a necessary game for a while. The problem is that we don't know, and playing that game for too long can hurt the economy and, ultimately, all of us. I guess we'll have to see how this plays out.

The result for investors

What's the result for investors? Well, to start with, this.

Bloomberg

(Source)

On Friday, the highest volume of puts ever was traded. That may sound scary, as it's very bearish. But one of the things that I like about this chart is its wide scope. Look at the highest spikes and what you see each time are excellent opportunities for long-term investors: the Covid Crash in March 2020, the Euro crises, the Great Recession, and so on. Of course, this also has to do with more and more trading, which is short-term oriented by nature.

If you invest for the long term, you have an edge. But having an edge is not easy. You have to be prepared to look foolish for long periods of time to be successful. We are in such a period, and this period may not be over soon. It could take months or even longer before we are out of this bad situation. But if you are in the accumulation phase of your investment journey, I think it's a great time to deploy money periodically, even if the markets keep going down for longer.

Conclusion

The Fed may exaggerate its hawkishness, but it wants to take no risks. I think that's probably even wise. As Siegel pointed out, the Fed should have raised rates sooner. Now that they have made that mistake, they can't make a second one to let inflation run out of control. To save future prosperity, the Fed must stop this high inflation at all costs, even at the cost of being too drastic and inflicting a deep wound on our economy. Let's just hope he's flexible enough to turn around his decisions when inflation would indeed go down fast.

In the meantime, keep growing!