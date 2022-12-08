The trailing (PEBV) ratio for the NC 2000 rose from 1.2 as of 6/30/22 to 1.4 as of 8/12/22.[1],[2],[3]
This report is an abridged version of All Cap Index & Sectors: Price to Economic Book Value Rose Through 8/12/22, one of our quarterly reports on fundamental market and sector trends.
The trailing PEBV ratio compares the NC 2000's expected future profits (as reflected in its price) to its economic book value as of 8/12/22. The NC 2000's PEBV ratio of 1.4 implies the profits (NOPAT) of the NC 2000 will increase 40% from trailing-twelve-month (TTM) through 2Q22 levels.
Three NC 2000 sectors, Telecom Services, Energy, and Basic Materials trade below their economic book value. The Financials sector trades at its economic book value. Figure 2 shows that the Telecom Services sector has the lowest trailing PEBV ratio, and the Real Estate Sector has the highest trailing PEBV ratio among the eleven All Cap Index sectors based on prices as of 8/12/22 and financial data from 2Q22 10-Qs.
A trailing PEBV ratio of 0.6 means investors expect the Telecom Service sector's profits to decline by 40% from TTM through 2Q22 levels. On the flip side, investors expect the Real Estate and Consumer Cyclicals sectors (trailing PEBV ratios of 3.8 and 2.1) to improve profits more than any other All Cap Index sectors.
Below, we highlight the Telecom Services sector, which had the lowest PEBV ratio through 8/12/22.
Figure 1 shows the trailing PEBV ratio for the Telecom Services sector rose from 0.5 as of 6/30/22 to 0.6 as of 8/12/22. The Telecom Services sector market cap fell from $658 billion as of 6/30/22 to $628 billion as of 8/12/22, while its economic book value fell from $1.2 trillion as of 6/30/22 to $1.1trillion as of 8/12/22.
Figure 1: Telecom Services Trailing PEBV Ratio: December 1998 - 8/12/22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The August 12, 2022 measurement period uses price data as of that date and incorporates the financial data from 2Q22 10-Qs, as this is the earliest date for which all the 2Q22 10-Qs for the NC 2000 constituents were available.
Figure 2 compares the trends for market cap and economic book value for the Telecom Services sector since 1998. We sum the individual NC 2000/sector constituent values for market cap and economic book value. We call this approach the "Aggregate" methodology, and it matches S&P Global's (SPGI) methodology for these calculations.
Figure 2: Telecom Services Market Cap & Economic Book Value: December 1998 - 8/12/22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The August 12, 2022 measurement period uses price data as of that date and incorporates the financial data from 2Q22 10-Qs, as this is the earliest date for which all the 2Q22 10-Qs for the NC 2000 constituents were available.
The Aggregate methodology provides a straightforward look at the entire NC 2000/sector, regardless of firm size or index weighting, and matches how S&P Global calculates metrics for the S&P 500.
For additional perspective, we compare the Aggregate method for trailing PEBV ratio with two other market-weighted methodologies. Each method has its pros and cons, which are detailed in the Appendix.
Figure 3 compares these three methods for calculating the Telecom Services sector's trailing PEBV ratios.
Figure 3: Telecom Services Trailing PEBV Ratio Methodologies Compared: December 1998 - 8/12/22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The August 12, 2022 measurement period uses price data as of that date and incorporates the financial data from 2Q22 10-Qs, as this is the earliest date for which all the 2Q22 10-Qs for the NC 2000 constituents were available.
This article originally published on August 30, 2022.
Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, Matt Shuler, and Brian Pellegrini receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.
We derive the metrics above by summing the individual NC 2000/sector constituent values for market cap and economic book value to calculate trailing PEBV ratio. We call this approach the "Aggregate" methodology.
For additional perspective, we compare the Aggregate method for trailing PEBV ratio with two other market-weighted methodologies. These market-weighted methodologies add more value for ratios that do not include market values, e.g., ROIC and its drivers, but we include them here, nonetheless, for comparison:
Each methodology has its pros and cons, as outlined below:
Aggregate method
Pros:
Cons:
Market-weighted metrics method
Pros:
Cons:
Market-weighted drivers method
Pros:
Cons:
[1] We calculate these metrics based on S&P Global's methodology, which sums individual NC 2000 constituent values for market cap and economic book value before using them to calculate the metrics. We call this the "Aggregate" methodology. Get more details in Appendices I and II.
[2] Based on latest available audited financial data, which is the 2Q22 10-Q in most cases. Price data is as of 8/12/22. See the appendices for more information calculation methodologies.
[3] The NC 2000 consists of the largest 2000 U.S. companies by market cap in our coverage. Constituents are updated on an end-of-quarter basis. We exclude companies that report under IFRS and non-U.S. ADR companies.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
