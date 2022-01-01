Matson: Best Portfolio Wealth-Builder Supply-Chain Component

Sep. 27, 2022 2:57 PM ETMatson, Inc. (MATX)
Peter F. Way, CFA profile picture
Peter F. Way, CFA
17.48K Followers

Summary

  • Business today often can’t produce what consumers want to buy because supply-chain delays prevent product assemblage.
  • In the often-overlooked marine transport (shipping) realm, Matson currently appears to institutional investors as an underpriced capital-gain opportunity.
  • We know this by the impact made on volume “block” transactions and how they are regularly accommodated in today’s market-making process.
  • Since all major stock trades encounter the same treatment, norms of valuation exist for some 3,000 equities at large, as well as for special pockets of interest.
  • Today’s focus is on volume transport, notably ocean shipping and the firms plying that essential activity.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investing Thesis

Market prices are being forecast every day by self-protective, disruptive actions taken by MMs negotiating big-volume block trades for institutional investors managing their $Billion equity investment portfolios.

Records of market outcomes following such daily forecasts make their trends visually follow-able and their rewards and risk exposures explicit in graphic form. The pictures seen below are the negotiated forecast outcome expectations, not some hoped-for tools to guess at what may happen later. While there are no guarantees of the future, examples in hand are far better than hypotheses of assertion without evidence.

Moreover, the outcomes follow identical strategy disciplines for all stocks, making expectations of forecasts directly comparable. In that way personal investment needs and preferences can be carefully followed.

This article’s attention is primarily on Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Company description

“Matson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, e-commerce, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.”

street analyst estimates

Yahoo Finance

Comparisons of Specific Reward Prospects and Risk Exposures

Figure 1

MM hedging-implied forecasts

blockdesk.com

(used with permission)

Expected rewards for these securities are of the largest gains from current closing market price seen worth protecting for short positions. Their measure is on the horizontal green scale.

The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line. Capital-gain attractive to-buy issues are in the directions down and to the right.

Our principal interest is in MATX at location [1]. A "market index" norm of reward~risk tradeoffs is offered by SPY at [4]. The most appealing (to own) by this Figure 1 view is MATX.

The Figure 1 map provides a good visual comparison of the two most important aspects of every equity investment in the short term. There are other aspects of comparison which this map sometimes does not communicate well, particularly when general market perspectives like those of SPY are involved. And where questions of "how likely' are present other comparative tables, like Figure 2, may be useful.

Figure 2

detail comparative data

blockdesk.com

used with permission

Yellow highlighting of the table's cells emphasize factors important to securities valuations and the security MATX, most promising of near capital gain as ranked in column [R]. Pink cell fills show where performance is likely to disappoint, as in [T] where [F] Risk exposure exceeds [E] Reward opportunity.

Readers familiar with our analysis methods after quick examination of Figure 2 may wish to skip to the next section viewing Price range forecast trends for MATX.

The price range forecasts implied by the day’s transactions activity are in columns [B] and [C], typically surrounding the day’s closing price [D]. They produce a measure of risk and reward we label the Range Index [G], the percentage of the B to C forecast range which lays between D and C.

Today’s Gs are used for each stock’s past 5-years of daily forecast history [M] to count and average prior [L] experiences. Fewer than 20 of Ls or a shorter than 3 years history of Ms are regarded as statistically inadequate.

[H] tells what percentage of the L positions were completed profitably, either at range-top prices or by market close above day after forecast close price entry costs. The Net realization of all Ls is shown in [ I ].

[ I ] fractions get weighted by H and 100-H in [O,P, & Q] appropriately conditioned by [J] to provide investment ranking [R] in CAGR units of basis points per day.

The parade of [H] profitable positions at 10 out of every 11 is excellent.

Comparable data for the S&P 500 Market Index ETF (SPY) and for the 3,000 other equities population with comparable price forecasts provide perspective to the Covid stocks group outcomes. Top-ranked issues from that population support MATX’s excellent CAGR score.

Recent Trends of Price Range Forecasts for MATX

Figure 3

daily update forecasts trend

blockdesk.com

(used with permission)

No, this is not a “technical analysis chart” showing only historical data. It is a Behavioral Analysis picture of the Market-Making community’s actions in hedging investments of the subject. Those actions define expected price change limits shown as vertical bars with a heavy dot at the closing price on the date of the forecast.

It is an actual picture of expected future prices by experienced market professionals, not a simple hope of a recurrence of the past. Expectations are backed up by significant bets of investment capital made to protect market-makers or to earn a proprietary profit from risk-taking.

The special value of such pictures is their ability to immediately communicate the balance of expectation attitudes between optimism and pessimism. We quantify that balance by calculating what proportion of the price-range uncertainty lies to the downside, between the current market price and the lower expected limit, labeled the Range Index [RI].

A RI at zero indicates no further price decline is likely, but not guaranteed. The odds of 3 months passing without either reaching or exceeding the upper forecast limit or being at that time below the expected lower price (today’s) are quite slight.

The probability function of price changes for MATX are stated in its prior experience in Figure 2. The performance of forecasts with today’s Reward to Risk balance is realistic and significant.

Conclusion

The multi-path valuations explored by the analysis covered in Figure 2 is rich testimony to the near-future value prospect advantage of a current investment in Matson, Inc. over and above the other compared alternative investment candidates.

This article was written by

Peter F. Way, CFA profile picture
Peter F. Way, CFA
17.48K Followers
Peter Way Associates provides daily updated, near-term (3-month) price range forecasts for over 2,500 widely-held and actively-traded stocks, ETFs and market Indexes. Comprehensive results are available on the SA blog of my name.__These forecasts are derived from the way market professionals protect their own capital placed at risk while helping big-money portfolio managers adjust their holdings in multi-million-dollar "block" transactions.__ They cannot be found elsewhere.__Having these price-change prospects available on a continuous basis encourages individual investors to actively and economically build up the values of their own smaller portfolios. PWA only provides information for individual investors; it no longer manages investments for others.__Rates of portfolio capital growth being achieved by subscribers are at MULTIPLES of the growth in market averages, due to the efficient use of holding period time and the compounding of gains a number of times each year.__Risks of capital loss are protected against by insightful selection guidance and holding-period-limit disciplines. The advantages of good selection and careful timing amply cover a much smaller portion of unavoidable losses.__These Market-maker forecasts have several decades of demonstrated productivity. Earlier in the 20th century they were used by large institutional portfolios, and now in the 21st century they are available only to individual investor wealth-building portfolios. Thousands of day-by-day identifications of specific securities having consistent, odds-on profitable results rule out any likelihood of their exceptional outcomes being due to chance. Peter F. Way is a veteran Chartered Financial Analyst, having taken and passed the CFA Institute’s required 3 examinations in the first years they were given, 50+ years ago. Armed with BS in Economics from the Wharton School and an MBA degree from Harvard Business School, he has managed staffs of dozens of Investment Researchers and Quantitative Analysts for the nation’s largest bank, arbitraged index options for NYSE Specialists, and managed portfolios of hundred-million-dollar equity investments for Fortune 100 corporate pension funds and non-profit endowments. He has been elected President of professional Investment Analyst Societies in San Diego and New York City and has served on the editorial boards of the Financial Analysts Journal and the CFA Digest.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MATX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided, both on blockdesk.com and on our Seeking Alpha Contributor website. Pls see SA articles numbered 1495621 and 1936131.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.