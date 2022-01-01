Our most devoted readers know that our internal team has a soft spot for paper companies. Within our universe coverage, we extensively follow International Paper (NYSE:IP) and WestRock (NYSE:WRK). Currently, both companies are rated as a buy. Given the recent market price performance, we would like to initiate Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Out of the three companies, it has always been the most resilient, and also the latest stock price decline due to FedEx preliminary results and a negative note from Jefferies proved PKG's market solidity. YTD performance on IP, WestRock and PKG were -32.38%, -27.64% and -16.29% respectively (Fig. 1).
Source: Yahoo Finance (Fig. 1)
The company engages its activities in manufacturing and selling corrugated packaging and containerboard mainly in the US thanks to two divisions: Packaging and Paper. It was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Illinois employing approximately 15k people. In detail, based on production capacity, Packaging Corporation of America is currently the third largest producer of corrugated packaging and containerboard in the North American area. Today, the company is in our screening based on a compelling valuation and an interesting dividend yield. So, why are we confident?
First of all, PKG shared the same IP/WestRock thesis on long-term growth opportunities and ESG trends (so, no buy case recap on macro trajectories). However, today we are going to check out why PKG is a buy with some comps analysis.
Source: PKG annual report (Fig 1)
Source: PKG annual report (Fig 2)
Source: PKG Investor Presentation (Fig 3)
Going to the valuation, here at the Lab, we used to value paper mills by combining and averaging two metrics:
In our numbers, we forecast a $2 billion EBITDA for 2023, recognizing PKG as the industry-leading performer with a higher margin and a significant track record of shareholders value and so we do not add anything more. Our target price results in $160 per share versus the current market price of $114. We initiate with a clear buy rating.
Source: PKG Investor Presentation
Source: PKG Investor Presentation
