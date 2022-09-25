Since our initial comps analysis between FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and Technoprobe, their stock price performances have been diametrically opposed. In our first analysis, FormFactor was rated as a neutral opportunity, whereas Technoprobe was a screaming buy. The former delivered a negative return of more than 40%, while the latter was listed at €5.7 per share, and today, despite the negative market return, after the just released results, it is trading at more than €7 per share (Fig 1), signing a plus 23% YTD. As a recap of our FormFactor analysis, here at the Lab, we also commented on the company's Q4 and Q1 results.
In the half-year results, FormFactor delivered a good set of numbers. On a quarterly basis, revenue increased by 8.4% compared to Q2 2021 account; however, Technoprobe achieved a plus 42.6% in the same period. Going down to the P&L, we note the same positive trends. At gross margin level, FormFactor's gross margin stood at 46.3% versus the 40.6% in the second quarter of 2021 (in line with the guidance previously forecasted). Looking at the Italian counterpart, gross margin was at almost 60%, in line with Q1 and up 36% year-on-year. Going back to FormFactor, this positive performance in Q2 result in an EPS at the high end of the management range. Here at the Lab, we positively favor the latest company acquisition of JanisULT that further strengthens FormFactor's "capabilities as a key supplier to the emerging quantum computing market". Despite that, Technoprobe just delivered a breathtaking half-year performance, and we are much more confident of the long-term prospects.
With the recent FormFactor stock price decline, we believe that it might offer a good entry point; however, we are still more confident in the Italian company that likely offers a better upside in terms of valuation and 5 additional short/medium quick takeaways. The Q3 outlook for FormFactor was also not very positive, so we reaffirm our neutral rating.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
