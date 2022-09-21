Instead of getting a direct exposure to the explorers and producers of natural resources, e.g., Occidental Petroleum (OXY) or Vale S.A. (VALE), investors may consider investing in pick-and-shovel plays that provide specialized services to the operators, as pointed out by fellow Seeking Alpha authors. It makes sense to invest in contractors because operators tend to deploy an increasing amount of capital toward finding and developing new resource as the commodity cycle swings higher. The capital expenditures of these operators are the revenue of the service providers.
Oil industry examples of such service vendors include Schlumberger (SLB) and Total Energy Services (OTCPK:TOTZF), which I discussed in previous articles. In this piece, I'd like to present Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCPK:MJDLF), a leading drilling contractor catering to the mining industry.
With regard to equipment capability and client selection, Major Drilling commands an advantageous competitive position in the mining drilling patch, which also includes publicly-traded Boart Longyear (OTCPK:BOARF), Orbit Garant (OTCPK:OBGRF), Foraco (OTCPK:FRACF), DDH1 Limited (OTCPK:DDHLF), Geodrill (OTCQX:GEODF), Capital Limited (OTC:CILLF), and Layne (GVA), as shown in Table 1.
Firstly, the fleet of Major Drilling consists of 296 specialized, 188 underground, and 116 conventional drill rigs. Its chosen niche of specialized drilling has significant barriers to entry for smaller drilling companies. Specialized drilling may include directional drilling, deep-hole drilling, or mobilizing to tough physical environments such as the arctic regions, remote locations or high altitudes, where an increasing number of new mineral deposits are found these days.
Secondly, Major Drilling has maintained long-standing relationships with senior or intermediate mining companies, including some of the world’s largest miners such as Barrick Gold (GOLD), Newmont (NEM), Rio Tinto (RIO) and Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF), which can afford to drill across cycles. Major sourced 75% of its revenue from senior or intermediate mining companies in fiscal 1Q2023.
Thirdly, the management at Major seems to be really good in capital allocation. Capital allocation is important for mining drilling because of its capital-intensity. In each of the last 17 years, Major spent on average 8.44% of its total assets or, due to the 0.94X asset turnover, 8.39% of annual revenue on the acquisition of new drill rigs to replace worn-out and outdated ones.
Thanks to the afore-mentioned strategic choices and execution by the management, Major boasts performance metrics head and shoulders above its peers, in terms of growth, profitability, and balance sheet health (Table 2).
Despite its leading position in the mining drilling space, Major performed cyclically in sync with its host industry, as can be seen in its annual revenue (Fig. 2) and EBITDA margin (Fig. 3).
Behind the cyclicity of its operations is the expansion and shrinkage of global mining exploration budget (Fig. 4).
The critical question is whether the headwinds in junior mining financing of late will have any material impact on Major Drilling going forward. I believe little negative impact will be felt by the operations of Major Drilling for the following reasons:
"A slowdown in junior mining financing is being offset by a desire from senior customers to continue to grow their reserves, both in precious and base metals. With metal prices remaining at levels well above what is needed to support exploration, we are already in discussions with several senior customers for their calendar 2023 programs, with many looking to book their rigs early."
Judging from the still subdued global exploration spending, the mining upcycle appears to be in the early innings (Fig. 4). It is my belief that, in the next few years, Major Drilling will reap great benefits as the mining industry ramps up exploration budget and, as a result, will likely deliver continued growth in revenue and improved margins. If a global recession occurs thanks to the Fed or China, a transient setback in the operations of Major Drilling may result; however, I expect the company to resume growth shortly thereafter, driven by the sustained supply-demand dynamic of commodities, as having happened after the Global Financial Crisis (Fig. 4).
For fiscal year 2023, I estimate Major Drilling will report strong growth in sales and profit.
Major currently trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.34X on a trailing twelve month basis, in line with its peers (3.75-5.63X) but substantially lower than its own historical median at 10.32X. At the median EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.32X, the stock is supposed to trade at C$18 per share or an implied discount of 56%. That seems to be large enough a margin of safety for those who anticipate a number of years of growth in revenue and profit as the mining drilling upcycle swings higher.
In other words, there are supposed to be two forces operating in the investor's favor, namely, a possible rerating from the current EV/EBITDA to the historical median multiple and cyclical growth in the next few year. Even under a conservative assumption that today's drill rig day rate will stay flat further into the mining upcycle in an inflationary environment, an improvement of equipment utilization from 53% of the late quarter to 75% watermark reached in previous cyclical peaks will lead to a revenue of C$1,158 million or, at a 22% margin, an EBITDA of C$253 million, which implies a share price of C$31.5 at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.32X or an upside of 330%.
That upside comes with a slew of risks:
Multiple directors and executives of Major Drilling have been actively buying the stock in public market beginning in July 2022 and as recently as last week, suggesting their firm belief that the business is deeply undervalued (Fig. 6).
Major Drilling leads the pack of mining drilling contractors in terms of strategic positioning and financial performance. In my opinion, it is the pick-and-shovel play of choice for those who seek to bank on the unfolding mining upcycle.
Fortunately, the market is yet to give due credit to the company for its rapidly improving operational metrics and financial performance, as evidenced by its low EV/EBITDA multiple and seen in the wide gap between the prices of Major shares and gold (Fig. 6). Such a deep undervaluation means an adequate margin of safety for investors waiting on the sidelines for an entry, which the insiders have confirmed with their recent buying.
Major Drilling thus checks the necessary boxes of value investing as applied to resource investing, as I discussed in Seeking Alpha interviews in 2021 and 2022.
In consideration of the above, I plan to build a position in Major in the near future. To that end, I look forward to its share price being further depressed by fear of a global recession and commodity price weakness.
The Natural Resources Hub is the one-stop solution for capital-appreciation or income investors who look to reap multi-bagger gains but refuse to take undue risks.
Join The Natural Resources Hub today to invest alongside Laurentian Research, a proven picker of hidden gem stocks. Click HERE for a free trial now.
This article was written by
As a natural resources industry expert with years of successful investing experience, I conduct in-depth research to generate alpha-rich, low-risk ideas for the member of The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH). I focus on identifying high-quality deep values in the natural resources sector and undervalued wide-moat businesses, an investment approach that has proven to be extremely rewarding over the years.
Some abridged samples of my writings are published here, while 4X as many unabridged articles are posted without delay at TNRH, a popular Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, where you also find:
(1) a stream of high-alpha actionable investment ideas,
(2) live portfolios for both capital appreciation and income generation,
(3) various tools to aid your investment decision making,
(4) trade alerts and multiple thematic weekly newsletters and
(5) a community of investors to bounce off ideas and share information with.
Sign up HERE today to benefit from Laurentian Research's in-depth research and the TNRH platform right away!
* * *
Disclosure: Besides myself, TNRH is fortunate enough to have multiple other contributing authors who post articles for and share their views with our thriving community. These authors include Silver Coast Research, ..., among others. I'd like to emphasize that the articles contributed by these authors are the product of their respective independent research and analysis.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOMLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments