The Chart of the Day belongs to the solar power company Altus Power (AMPS). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All-Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/29, the stock gained 77.81%.

AMPS Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

42.14+ Weighted Alpha

39.48% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages

7 new highs and up 24.78% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.12%

Technical support level at 11.50

Recently traded at $13.90 with 50-day moving average of $10.03

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $1.85 billion

Revenue expected to increase 46.70% this year and another 73.40% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 221.10% this year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy, 1 buy and 2 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are from 11.00 to 15.00 with an average of 13.20

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool have not discovered this stock yet

621 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Utilities

Industry

Renewable Electricity

Ranked Overall

865 out of 4696

Ranked in Sector

25 out of 103

Ranked in Industry

4 out of 13

