After our comment about the Q2 performance of L'Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF, OTCPK:AIQUY) and Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD), here at the Lab, we have decided to deep-dive into Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) - the largest global manufacturer of industrial gases. In short, the company provides all the atmospheric and process gases. In addition, Linde is an engineering company engaging its activities in designing and building turnkey processes and gas plants for the third-party players - this segment provides 9% of the company's total sales based on 2021 numbers. Linde was incorporated in 1879 and is based in the United Kingdom.
Our buy case recap is based on MACRO and MICRO reasons, some of our main key takeaways are taken from our sector publications, while others are company-specific. Starting with the former:
Linde has a high-quality order backlog with a supportive double-digit IRR. Macro to Micro reasons make Linde a clear buy. Moreover, during the Q2 presentation and despite the macroeconomic challenges, the company has just raised its EPS guidance. The dividend will follow EPS growth, and according to our numbers, it is set for a 10% increase year-on-year. Going to the financials, our model indicates a 2024 forecasted EBITDA of almost €12 billion and valuing the company with its three-year average of EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.0x (adjusting for net debt consideration); hence, we derive a target price of $330 per share versus the current market price of $260. We do not add anything more, since we consider it to be a clear buy.
The main risks to our target price include wage inflation, raw material cost pressure, execution risk in the engineering arm, and macroeconomic slowdown with a consequent decrease in industrial activities.
