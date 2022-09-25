Linde: Defensiveness At A Discount

Sep. 28, 2022 9:45 AM ETLinde plc (LIN)AIQUF, AIQUY, APD2 Comments
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
2.53K Followers

Summary

  • After our APD and L'Air Liquide analysis, Linde is the most defensive company within the industry.
  • Supportive macro to micro reasons to buy and hold the company.
  • Compelling valuation with an ongoing buyback and an interesting backlog with double-digit IRR expectations.

Natural gas tanker in Stockholm harbour

whitemay/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

After our comment about the Q2 performance of L'Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF, OTCPK:AIQUY) and Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD), here at the Lab, we have decided to deep-dive into Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) - the largest global manufacturer of industrial gases. In short, the company provides all the atmospheric and process gases. In addition, Linde is an engineering company engaging its activities in designing and building turnkey processes and gas plants for the third-party players - this segment provides 9% of the company's total sales based on 2021 numbers. Linde was incorporated in 1879 and is based in the United Kingdom.

Linde at a Glance

Linde at a Glance

Why are we positive?

Our buy case recap is based on MACRO and MICRO reasons, some of our main key takeaways are taken from our sector publications, while others are company-specific. Starting with the former:

  1. (macro) - The European Union is supportive of CO2, hydrogen and green opportunities, thanks to Linde's exposure, we believe that the company is set for a sustainable growth rate;
  2. (macro) - Again, related to point 1) coupled with the ongoing Ukraine/Russia war, energy transition and independence has become one of the key topics for the European Parliament, this will further accelerate the company's development;
  3. (macro) - As already emphasized in our Infineon recent publication, Linde might take advantage of the EU's Chips Act: "the European Commission plans to allocate €11 billion in public funds for the research, design and manufacturing of semiconductors, with the goal of mobilizing a total of €43 billion of public and private investment until 2030". Recent news shows that Intel is planning to open a new chip lab facility in Italy for a total investment of more than $4 billion. There are rumors of new chip labs in Germany. APD has recently disclosed a new investment fully dedicated to the semiconductor industry.
  4. (macro) As already disclosed in our L'Air Liquide analysis, compared to the Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle, EV and BEV cars "are almost 50% more gas-intensive" - this certainly will be an upside for the whole sector;
  1. (micro) - Linde has the greatest diversity in gases and applications compared to APD and AL;
  2. (micro) - Again, looking at Linde's revenue exposure, we can clearly see that is a truly diversified operator whereas AL is more focused on EU countries and APD is more exposed to the North American region. This is also true in terms of costumer sector exposure;
  3. (micro) In addition, the company sells different solutions starting from cylinders (for small clients' needs) to bulk liquid. This latest practice consists in liquifying and delivering the gas via trucks. These customers (usually hospitals and chemical facilities) have contract agreements with fixed volume and guaranteed margin with an average duration of four years. Lastly, the most important point, Linde's end customers are the ones receiving gas by connected pipeline, onsite, or close to the company's gas plant. Those clients have contracts with a duration of more than ten years, with margin and volume guarantees (with a full pass through of raw material inflationary pressure). This makes Linde the most defensive company within the industry.

Linde defensive model

Linde defensive model

Conclusion and Valuation

Linde has a high-quality order backlog with a supportive double-digit IRR. Macro to Micro reasons make Linde a clear buy. Moreover, during the Q2 presentation and despite the macroeconomic challenges, the company has just raised its EPS guidance. The dividend will follow EPS growth, and according to our numbers, it is set for a 10% increase year-on-year. Going to the financials, our model indicates a 2024 forecasted EBITDA of almost €12 billion and valuing the company with its three-year average of EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.0x (adjusting for net debt consideration); hence, we derive a target price of $330 per share versus the current market price of $260. We do not add anything more, since we consider it to be a clear buy.

The main risks to our target price include wage inflation, raw material cost pressure, execution risk in the engineering arm, and macroeconomic slowdown with a consequent decrease in industrial activities.

Initiation of coverage of:

  1. Air Products and Chemicals: Great Mix Between Value And Growth
  2. L'Air Liquide: A Long-Term Pick

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
2.53K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.