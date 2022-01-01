Michael Vi

The share price of e-Signature leader DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has suffered mightily in 2022 due to investors ditching growth stocks and moving into sectors and investments that have less top-line risk. However, I believe that DocuSign has enormous potential in the e-Signature (enterprise) market and the company's growth prospects are now undervalued. The company is making the right moves by focusing on scale and it has had success growing its most lucrative accounts. With $4.0B in revenues possible by FY 2027, I believe investors will see a dramatic ramp in free cash flow as well!

DocuSign has a large and growing addressable market

DocuSign has disappointed this year and the company's shares have lost about two-thirds of their value from January to September. Despite the recent negative price momentum, however, the e-Signature leader has a lot of potential for growth in the coming years as the addressable market is growing. The market size for DocuSign's software solutions is about $50B with the company's core product -- e-signatures -- being responsible for about 50% of this market ($25B).

DocuSign: Addressable Market

DocuSign offers e-Signature software solutions that allow companies to enter into agreements with counterparties seamlessly. Whether it is confirming a purchase order, agreeing to an NDA, or processing an invoice, DocuSign's software suite helps companies do business more efficiently. Since most companies have some form of agreement to sign with their employees, customers, suppliers or contractors, e-Signature solutions will continue to be a preferred way for companies to decentralize and simplify agreement processes. I see a lot of potential for DocuSign's cloud-based services as well since more workloads are shifting to the cloud… a trend that may gain momentum during a recession in which companies look for ways to become more efficient and save costs.

For DocuSign, this means that the company is in a strong position for sustained growth even if top line growth is currently decelerating. DocuSign has the product and the scale to grow into a really big SaaS player going forward. The company had 1.28M customers at the end of FQ2'23, showing 9% growth since the end of the last fiscal year. Especially interesting: enterprise and commercial accounts continued to grow more quickly in the first half of FY 2023. Total enterprise/commercial accounts grew 12% since the end of FY 2022 to 191 thousand.

DocuSign: Customer Growth

Since DocuSign runs a SaaS business model, the majority of revenues come from the firm's subscription plans. The share of subscription revenue is 97% and has barely changed in recent quarters. What did change for DocuSign, however, is the speed at which revenues are growing. Due to the end of the pandemic, DocuSign's growth has slowed to just 23% year over year in FQ2'23 compared to 52% in the same quarter in the year-earlier period.

DocuSign: Decelerating Revenue Growth

A big positive is that DocuSign is growing its most lucrative accounts at rates faster than overall revenues. Accounts that generate more than $300 thousand in annual revenues for DocuSign have more than tripled since the end of FY 2019 and grew 16% since the end of FY 2022. For DocuSign it is especially important to grow these accounts since they have the biggest margin impact.

DocuSign: Growth In High Value Account

One concern I have with DocuSign is the accelerating decline in the net dollar retention rate

A potential problem for DocuSign is the drop in the net retention rate. The net dollar retention rate effectively measures by how much existing customers are ramping up their spending over time. A net dollar retention rate of 125%, for example, expresses that clients, on average, are increasing their platform spending by 25% year over year. From a growth and monetization perspective, companies obviously want this ratio to be as high as possible (>100%) because this shows improving customer monetization.

Unfortunately, the net dollar retention rate trend has been negative for DocuSign in the last five quarters. DocuSign's net retention rate is currently 110%, and the decline has accelerated in FQ1'23 and FQ2'23.

DocuSign: Accelerating NDR Decline

DocuSign: rivals and a strong moat

DocuSign is a leader in the e-Signature market, which is mostly fragmented. The biggest and most serious rival is Adobe (ADBE), which is a large software company that also offers e-Signature solutions. Because DocuSign is still the market leader in the segment and offers an entire product suite that is structured around the e-Signature solution, I believe DocuSign has created a large and durable moat for itself.

Free cash flows and growth potential

DocuSign is underestimated based on its free cash flow ("FCF") potential. First of all, DocuSign is already free cash flow profitable: year to date, the e-Signature company generated $280M in free cash flow which calculates to a 23% free cash flow margin. For FY 2023, I expect DocuSign to generate about $500M in free cash flow from its software products with a steady FCF margin.

DocuSign: FY 2023 YTD Free Cash Flow

DocuSign is expected to generate its revenues of $4.1B by FY 2027, implying an annual average revenue growth rate of 13%. I believe DocuSign could grow its free cash flow margin to 30% as the company continues to grow its lucrative enterprise client base. With revenue estimated at $4.1B in FY 2027 and assuming a free cash flow margin of 30%, DocuSign could be looking at $1.2B in annual free cash flow in four years.

DocuSign is not cheap, as investors still believe in the company's product suite, addressable market, and growth potential. Based off of revenues for next year, DocuSign trades at a P-S ratio of 3.8 X... which is a fraction of the ratio it traded at last year.

Risks with DocuSign

I see risks for DocuSign regarding top line deceleration. The stock has seen negative sentiment overhang in 2022, in large part because investors expect the company to grow at a much slower rate going forward than it did during the pandemic. These concerns are not without justification. Another concern is the mentioned slide in the net dollar retention rate, indicating weakening customer monetization. If the net dollar retention rate dropped below 100%, then it would certainly be a lot harder for the stock to break out of its down-trend and attract investors.

Final thoughts

DocuSign's stock is a buy, but not one without risk. DocuSign's strength is that e-Signature solutions, around which the company has built an entire software suite, will remain key to most agreement processes that people enter into. Whether its signing work contracts, purchase orders or other legal paperwork, DocuSign plays a critical role in the digitalization of corporations. Growth in the enterprise market and in high value accounts indicate that DocuSign will continue to expand and be able to improve its free cash flow margins going forward!