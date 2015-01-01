Justin Sullivan

Multiples with too high nominal values compared to the canons of fundamental analysis are often an indication of overvaluation for a company, but not for Visa (NYSE:V). When analyzing this company some of the metrics of fundamental analysis are misleading, and in this article I will explain why Visa cannot be evaluated as if it were any other company.

Back testing

If over the past 10 years we had relied on multiples analysis, we probably would never have bought Visa.

In 2012 Visa was trading at a P/E of 47.31x, a P/S of 9.59x and an EV/EBITDA of 15.08x. Revenue growth over the next 10 years was about 10.80% CAGR. These do not sound like exciting multiples when compared to the growth, yet Visa has since then achieved a return of 618.90% versus 189.03% for the S&P500.

TradingView

In 2015, Visa had a P/E of 30.06x, a P/S of 13.46x, and an EV/EDITDA of 18.88x. The revenue CAGR was about 11.1% from 2015 to the present. Under these assumptions Visa would once again be considered overvalued relative to the market, yet the performance achieved says otherwise.

TradingView

176.53% for Visa versus 78% for the S&P500.

Finally, in 2018 Visa had a P/E of 29.85x, a P/S of 14.07x, and an EV/EBITDA of 21.20x. From 2018 to the present, revenues have grown by about 9% CAGR. Again, based on the nominal value of price multiples, Visa was overvalued. After all, we are talking about a company trading at a P/E of almost 30x and with a growth rate of less than 10%. Yet, once again Visa outperformed the market.

TradingView

Visa's return since 2018 has been 52% while that of the S&P500 has been 34%.

Why Visa continues to outperform the market even at such high multiples

One of the generally accepted market rules is that you have to pay more for something that in the collective imagination is worth more. In the stock market, the same principle applies, and it all translates into higher price multiples. Typically there are three characteristics that lead a company to have higher multiples than the market:

Its profitability.

Leadership within the underlying market.

Expectations of growth potential.

If a company has excellent margins, it is likely fair that we should expect to pay more, as should we expect this for an industry leader or one with a high growth rate. With reference to these parameters, Visa's position will now be analyzed to demonstrate why it deserves to trade at higher market multiples.

Profitability

Visa's profitability is certainly its greatest strength. There is no company in the world that I've found that has better FCF margins than Visa among those that produce an annual free cash flow of at least $3 billion. The only company that comes close in terms of net income margin and free cash flow margin is its rival Mastercard (MA), but even here the comparison is unequal.

TIKR terminal

As can be seen from this chart, Visa has higher profitability in terms of net income and free cash flow margin over multiple time frames. This comparison is not meant to put Mastercard in a bad light (which by the way also has outlier margins), but to put Visa's profitability in context to its main competitor. Beyond Mastercard there is no company that can sustain this comparison, not least because the payment services industry in which they both operate already has much higher-than-average margins. Comparing Visa's profitability with top companies in other industries such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) would be no match anyway. Except for Visa, no company in the world consistently manages to generate at least $50 in free cash flow for every $100 in revenue. In light of these considerations, this is the first reason why I think this company deserves to trade at higher multiples. If you want to become a shareholder in a company with impressive profitability margins, you have to pay more.

Leadership

In the global payment services market, Visa presents undisputed leadership.

nilsonreport.com

Considering the 2021 purchase volume in the U.S., Visa has a 62% market share with about $5.21 trillion. Mastercard is in second place with 26% and a purchase volume of $2.18 trillion. Visa and Mastercard combined have an 88% market share in U.S. purchase volumes, effectively demonstrating that their position can be associated with that of a duopoly.

The global payments system has huge barriers to entry, which is why Visa's competitive advantage is very pronounced. To best explain this concept I think it is useful to give an example. Assume that company X wants to compete against Visa and places its own payment system within the market. What merchant would use a payment system without a track record of reliability and speed? What user would use this service if there were no merchants willing to accept it as a payment system? Creating a global network that can channel within it agreements with banks, merchants, companies, and a large customer base is extremely complex, especially when there are already companies offering a more than satisfactory service. In this market, trust is one of the most important aspects and cannot be obtained overnight. If you were the owner of a store, which payment system would you accept between Visa, a certainty in terms of quality and spread, and the one just created by company X? The answer is why I believe a company with such a competitive advantage should be traded at higher price multiples than the market.

Growth potential

Visa's future growth potential is quite high given that it is a leading company in its industry and with a market cap of $380 billion. In Q3 2022, there were signs of a slowdown from the growth achieved in Q3 2021, but it was overall a good quarter. One must take into consideration that the current macroeconomic scenario and last year's scenario are completely different.

Visa Q3 2022

The payment volume of Q3 2022 increased by 8% compared to Q3 2021 in nominal terms and by 12% not considering the strengthening of the dollar.

Visa Q3 2022

In addition, Q3 2022 net revenues achieved 19% growth over Q3 2021, a positive result considering the current recessionary context. The most promising segment is international transactions, which recorded a strong growth of 51%. From a long-term perspective, Visa is increasing its influence in key countries such as Brazil and especially India.

Underlying Visa's steady growth is primarily the increasingly less frequent adoption of cash as a payment method. Developed countries are trying year after year to reduce the use of cash in favor of digital payments, both to encourage better payment efficiency and to combat tax evasion. There are still many countries that still favor cash, such as Italy, but the long-term trend is still toward a cashless society. On that note, we can look at this interesting graph below where we see the expected growth in cashless transactions through 2025.

paymentscardsandmobile.com

The total volume of cashless transactions is expected to reach $1.84 trillion, registering a CAGR of 18.60% in the 2020-2025 time frame. Companies like Visa can only benefit from this inevitable transition.

As for Visa's FCF growth estimates, let's look at what analysts predict.

stockforecast.com

Analysts at Stock Forecast estimated Visa's free cash flow to be $33.35 billion by 2030, registering a 10.27% CAGR. Considering a shorter time frame instead, free cash flow of $24.23 billion is expected by 2026, registering a 12.46% CAGR.

TIKR Terminal

In contrast, analysts at TIKR Terminal estimated free cash flow of $24.63 billion by 2026, a 12.15% CAGR. In both cases the analysts still estimate double-digit annual growth for Visa, so there is still significant room for improvement.

This is not exorbitant growth but neither is it low and inconsistent. When put in context with the company's leadership and profitability, I think Visa's high multiples are fully justified.

Why I consider Visa undervalued

Visa's current price multiples are still high relative to those of the market, but when compared to its historical values we are in an undervalued situation. What's more, since the expected growth rate for Visa is similar to previous years, comparing past multiples with current ones should be even more reliable in my opinion.

TIKR Terminal

Regarding the first multiple we have the P/E. This ratio currently has never been so low except for March 2020, so it signals a possible undervaluation. The 5-year average of this ratio is 37.16x, while today it signals 26.61x.

TIKR Terminal

The second multiple is Price/Sales. Again, the current value of 12.30x signals an undervaluation compared to the 5-year average of 17.33x.

TIKR Terminal

Finally, to also consider cash flows, here is the market cap/NTM levered free cash flow. It has never been this low in the past 5 years, not even during the pandemic outbreak. The historical average is 28.86x while currently it is 20.28x.

Since the all-time high in August 2021 Visa has lost about 30%, a very high figure for such a solid company. The current multiples while not that low by the standards of fundamental analysis, signal an undervaluation compared to those of the past, which is why I believe Visa is currently trading at a more than reasonable price.