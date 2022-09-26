S&P 500: Setting Up For The Next Aggressive Bear Market Rally

Sep. 28, 2022 2:48 PM ETSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SPX
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
2.14K Followers

Summary

  • In mid-June, when the stock market was trading at a similar valuation level as of now, the S&P 500 surged by almost 19%.
  • Notable contra-indicators suggest that the S&P 500 might be setting up for another aggressive bear-market rally.
  • This weak, Citigroup’s Levkovich Index (formerly Panic and Greed Index) fell to negative 0.21. Readings below negative 0.19 are defined as panic territory.
  • Given the crushed sentiment, I argue it is highly likely that bargain hunters will start to engage with the market - despite the macroeconomic headwinds.
  • To trade the thesis, I advise to buy the 115/105 percent moneyness call spreads with about 3 weeks to expiration.

White Porcelain Muscular Bull

Paul Campbell

Thesis

In mid-June, when the stock market was trading at a similar valuation level as of now, the S&P 500 (SPY, SPX) surged by almost 19%. Reflecting on elevated levels of fear (1), rich implied volatility (2), and attractive valuations (3), I argue that an attractive set-up for a sharp bear market rally is forming.

A few weeks ago, I argued that investors should take advantage of the imminent sell-off by buying 95/85 percent moneyness put spreads. And since my pitch, the strategy has returned about 200%. Expecting once more a sharp move - but this time top the upside - I again advise to play the move through options spreads. In my opinion, the 105/115 percent moneyness CALL spread should provide investors with an attractive risk-reward.

Sentiment In Panic Territory

This weak, Citigroup's Levkovich Index (formerly Panic and Greed Index) fell to negative 0.21. Readings below negative 0.19 are defined as panic territory and indicate a greater than 90% probability that the stock market will deliver a positive 12-month forward return. The Levkovich index is one of my personal favorite analysis tools and a highly reliable contra-indicator. The index reflects data including (Source: Citi Pulse Monitor)

NYSE short interest as a percentage of float, margin debt, TRF volume % of US tape, Market Vane and AAII bullishness, National Financial Conditions Nonfinancial Leverage, put/call ratio, CRB futures, gasoline prices, and 25 delta put/call skew.

Citi's recording of panic sentiment reading is in line with Bank of America's (BAC) investor survey, where 52% of respondents cited being underweight stocks and hording cash. According to BofA strategist Michael Harnett, investor sentiment is 'unquestionably' the worst since the financial crisis in 2008/2009.

Rich Implied Volatility/PUT Buying

In September 2022, the Financial Times reported that investors are buying record amounts of insurance against a market sell-off. As another reliable contra-indicators, such activity (frenzied buying of PUT options) has historically coincided with a bear market low, or at least a short-term bottom. As traders and investors bought about $34.4 billion worth of PUT contracts within only 4 weeks, options markets experienced the largest bear market insurance accumulation since the financial crisis.

Accordingly, it should be no surprise that on September 23 the Chicago Board Options Exchange PUT/CALL ratio jumped to a fresh YTD high.

CBOE PUT/CALL ratio

YCharts

Similarly, the VIX index remains at elevated levels, reading 29.92 as of September 27.

Vix index

YCharts

Attractive Valuations

The sharp market sell-off has created a highly attractive environment for selective stock-picking. Bloomberg Intelligence reported that the number of stocks that are making new four-week lows now stands at 85.5%. This is highly notable and, if 2018 and 2020 can be taken as a reasonable reference, could precede a sharp rebound for the stock market. (Source: Bloomberg Intelligence Primer, S&P 500 as of September 2022)

Bloomberg also reported that more than half of the S&P 500 constituents have lost more than 20% of market capitalization as compared to their all-time-high valuations. And as a consequence, the number of stocks that now trade at a P/E below 10 has reached 21% (Source: Bloomberg Intelligence Primer, S&P 500 as of September 2022)

Reflecting on such a drawdown, I argue it is highly likely that bargain hunters will start to engage with the market - despite the macroeconomic headwinds - because valuations are seemingly too attractive to ignore. Investors should note that as of September 25, it is estimated that about $5 trillion of cash and money-market holdings is waiting on the sidelines, ready to rush into the market and buy the dip on improving investor sentiment.

Conclusion

Investor Takeaway

Betting on a sharp rebound during a structural bear market can be dangerous, because the line of least resistance for prices is undoubtedly lower. And given multiple macroeconomic challenges including a tightening monetary policy environment, there are good reasons why the market is selling-off. However, as outlined in this article, I believe there are also arguments to be made why the market might have found an intermittent bear-market low and could be vulnerable to a sharp upside move.

Trade Recommendation

Given the speculative nature of the thesis, I believe buying call spreads provides the best risk/reward for investors interested to trade the prospects of a bear market rally - given that the loss for call spread is limited to the options premium outlay. Personally, I advise to buy the 115/105 percent moneyness call spreads with about 3 weeks to expiration. The trade would offer a pay-off of approximately 4:1, if the S&P 500 closes above the long strike on expiration.

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
2.14K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not financial advise.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.