The Chart of the Day belongs to the central nervous system treatment company Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Bullish Moving Average watchlist by the closest to its 52 week high then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation.
This watchlist helps you find today's best stocks with bullish short, medium, and long-term moving average patterns. These large-cap stocks (greater than 300M) have a 20-day moving average greater than the 50-day moving average, and a 50-day moving average greater than the 100-day moving average. When price is above a moving average, it signals an uptrend. In addition, these stocks have a TrendSpotter "Buy" signal, are within 20% of their 52-week high, and have a 20-day average volume greater than 25,000. These additional filters were added to showcase the best bullish moving average stocks.
TIP: Using FlipCharts, apply your own chart template with a 20, 50, and 100-day moving average to further analyze this group of stocks.
Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy in 9/27 the stock gained 2.77%.
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Strong Buy
|5.00
|Wall Street
|Strong Buy
|4.85
|Quant
|Hold
|3.00
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|D
|D
|D-
|Growth
|A-
|A
|B
|Profitability
|F
|F
|F
|Momentum
|A+
|B+
|A-
|Revisions
|D+
|D+
|B+
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
Comments