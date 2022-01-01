koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the central nervous system treatment company Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Bullish Moving Average watchlist by the closest to its 52 week high then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation.

This watchlist helps you find today's best stocks with bullish short, medium, and long-term moving average patterns. These large-cap stocks (greater than 300M) have a 20-day moving average greater than the 50-day moving average, and a 50-day moving average greater than the 100-day moving average. When price is above a moving average, it signals an uptrend. In addition, these stocks have a TrendSpotter "Buy" signal, are within 20% of their 52-week high, and have a 20-day average volume greater than 25,000. These additional filters were added to showcase the best bullish moving average stocks.

Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy in 9/27 the stock gained 2.77%.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

55.90+ Weighted Alpha

31.97% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

8 new highs and up 15.55% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 61.58%

Technical support level at 32.01

Recently traded at 34.41 with 50 day moving average of 29.12

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $999 million

On this stock Wall Street Analysts do not give revenue projections

Earnings projections are an increase of 21.10% this year and another 20.30% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 7 strong buy opinions on the stock

Analysts price targets from 42.00 to 90.00 with an average of 66.00

The individual investors following stocks on Motley Fool disagree and voted 7 to 9 that the stock will not beat the market and the more experienced investors vote the same with a 1 to 4 vote

1,670 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Ranked Overall

2297 out of 4696

Ranked in Sector

441 out of 1180

Ranked in Industry

81 out of 224

