Author’s note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on September 21, 2022. Please check latest data before investing.
The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of Friday, September 16th, 2022.
0 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 14 last week) and the average price return was -3.43% (down from +0.78% last week). The lead gainer was Commodities (-0.20%) while Real Estate lagged (-6.29%).
1 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 16 last week), while the average NAV return was -2.33% (down from +1.14% last week). The top sector by NAV was Commodities (+0.30%) while the weakest sector by NAV was Real Estate (-5.86%).
The sector with the highest premium was Covered Call (+0.76%), while the sector with the widest discount is MLPs (-15.39%). The average sector discount is -5.29% (down from -3.96% last week).
The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Sector Equity (+0.67%), while Single-State Munis (-2.47%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.85% (down from +0.42% last week).
The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Covered Call (+0.79), while the sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score is Preferreds (-1.31). The average z-score is -0.36 (down from -0.12 last week).
The sectors with the highest yields are Asia Equity (14.55%), Global Equity (12.25%), and Emerging Market Income (11.87%). Discounts are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +8.69% (up from +8.20% last week).
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D decrease
|Yield
|P/D
|z-score
|Price change
|NAV change
|BlackRock VA Municipal Bond
|(BHV)
|-9.78%
|4.40%
|1.64%
|-1.3
|-9.82%
|-1.13%
|PIMCO NY Municipal Income
|(PNF)
|-9.06%
|5.59%
|1.12%
|0.3
|-9.45%
|-1.33%
|Eagle Point Credit Company LLC
|(ECC)
|-8.71%
|14.97%
|2.68%
|-0.7
|-4.83%
|4.43%
|Invesco Municipal Inc Opp I
|(OIA)
|-7.76%
|5.43%
|-0.32%
|0.1
|-8.67%
|-1.55%
|PIMCO NY Municipal Income III
|(PYN)
|-6.79%
|5.63%
|10.83%
|0.6
|-7.00%
|-1.30%
|Eagle Point Income Co Inc
|(EIC)
|-5.85%
|9.86%
|11.57%
|1.0
|-8.37%
|2.25%
|Nuveen VA Quality Muni Inc
|(NPV)
|-5.52%
|4.51%
|9.82%
|1.3
|-6.27%
|-1.54%
|John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
|(HEQ)
|-5.40%
|9.91%
|2.00%
|0.5
|-7.14%
|-2.21%
|PIMCO NY Municipal Income II
|(PNI)
|-5.27%
|5.82%
|-2.25%
|-0.1
|-6.46%
|-1.40%
|RiverNorth Opp Muni Income Fund Inc
|(RMI)
|-5.26%
|7.61%
|-5.31%
|-0.5
|-7.00%
|-1.81%
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D increase
|Yield
|P/D
|z-score
|Price change
|NAV change
|MQ/FT Global Infrast Util Div&Inc
|(MFD)
|9.25%
|8.21%
|2.96%
|5.8
|6.92%
|-2.67%
|The Central and Eastern Europe Fund
|(CEE)
|8.07%
|11.42%
|39.37%
|0.8
|3.55%
|-2.44%
|Gabelli Utility Trust
|(GUT)
|5.21%
|7.82%
|99.74%
|1.2
|-2.17%
|-4.71%
|Gabelli Multimedia
|(GGT)
|5.09%
|12.14%
|67.05%
|2.6
|-7.17%
|-8.82%
|Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite
|(SPXX)
|5.08%
|7.29%
|6.63%
|3.7
|-1.73%
|-5.77%
|DNP Select Income
|(DNP)
|4.61%
|6.95%
|16.41%
|1.1
|0.27%
|-3.70%
|FOXBY CORP
|(OTCPK:FXBY)
|4.48%
|15.63%
|-29.82%
|0.6
|0.00%
|-6.37%
|CBRE Global Real Estate Income
|(IGR)
|4.08%
|10.10%
|0.00%
|2.4
|-2.46%
|-6.43%
|RENN Fund ord
|(RCG)
|3.93%
|%
|-3.93%
|-0.3
|1.20%
|0.00%
|EV Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund
|(EXD)
|3.45%
|8.35%
|7.27%
|1.9
|-1.07%
|-2.05%
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
September 19, 2022 | Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Completes Rights Offering.
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
September 8, 2022 | BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Terms of Rights Offering.
September 1, 2022 | SALIENT MIDSTREAM & MLP FUND ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF REORGANIZATION WITH SALIENT MLP & ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND.
August 11, 2022 | Abrdn's U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Special Shareholder Meetings Relating to Proposed Acquisition of Assets of Four Delaware Management Company-Advised Closed-End Funds.
August 11, 2022 | RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Transferable Rights Offering.
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
August 4, 2022 | Saba Capital Reaches Agreement Regarding Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
(Note: this section has been updated to reflect the expiration of the offer)
The rights offering for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund's (OPP) has expired on September 23, 2022. To recap, this was a transferable 1-for-3 rights offering with the subscription price being the higher of 92.5% of NAV or 95% of the average closing market price in the final 5 days of the offering. This meant that there was a floor to the subscription price at a -7.5% discount, limiting the maximum extent of dilution (-1.88% assuming full subscription).
We discussed the offering shortly after it was announced in previous CEF Weekly Roundup. We wrote a month ago:
How much lower will OPP go? As we've previously observed, the "floor" of the subscription formula can act as a magnet drawing the discount of the fund below it, but we shouldn't expect the discount to breach the floor in normal circumstances. The floor for this year's offering is a -7.5% discount, while OPP's current discount is -3.23%. Hence, I don't expect a huge ex-rights date drop, but it is possible for the discount to widen a few points further during the offering period.
It turns out that that prediction was accurate on both counts. The ex-rights date drop was relatively mild (from $10.72 to $10.50, or -2.1%), yet OPP's discount has continued to widen and currently sits at -6.50%, only 1% higher than the -7.5% discount floor. As a result of the widening discount, OPP's price has underperformed its NAV, lending further credence to the "sell and rebuy" strategy for CEF rights offerings.
As OPP's discount approaches the subscription price floor, it became less and less attractive to subscribe as the discount to the market price became slimmer and slimmer. Consistent with this, OPP's transferable rights also declined in value towards the end of the offering.
It turned out that OPP closed at exactly the -7.5% discount floor on the expiry date of September 23. As a result, the subscription price of $9.70 was identical to the closing price of that day, meaning that there was no benefit to subscribing. It could have been worse though; had OPP dropped below a -7.5% discount, subscribers to the offering would have gotten a worse price than simply buying the fund on the open market at the close.
Closed-end funds news and recommendations are now exclusive to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. We also manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.
To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!
This article was written by
CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a premium newsletter on Seeking Alpha that is focused on researching profitable income and arbitrage ideas with closed-end funds (CEFs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We manage model safe and reliable 8%-yielding fund portfolios that have beaten the market in order to make income investing easy for you. Check us out to see why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research.”
Click here to learn more about how we can help your income investing!
The CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a top-ranked newsletter service that boasts a community of over 1000 serious income investors dedicated to sharing the best CEF and ETF ideas and strategies.
Our team includes:
1) Stanford Chemist: I am a scientific researcher by training who has taken up a passionate interest in investing. I provide fresh, agenda-free insight and analysis that you won't find on Wall Street! My ultimate goal is to provide analysis, research and evidence-based ways of generating profitable investing outcomes with CEFs and ETFs. My guiding philosophy is to help teach members not "what to think", but "how to think".
2) Nick Ackerman: Nick is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.
3) Juan de la Hoz: Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He is the "ETF Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.
4) Dividend Seeker: Dividend Seeker began investing, as well as his career in Financial Services, in 2008, at the height of the market crash. This experience gave him a lot of perspective in a short period of time, and has helped shape his investment strategy today. He follows the markets passionately, investing mostly in sector ETFs, fixed-income CEFs, gold, and municipal bonds. He has worked in the Insurance industry in Funds Management, helping to direct conservative investments for claims reserves. After a few years, he moved in to the Banking industry, where he worked as a junior equity and currency analyst. Most recently, he took on an Audit role, supervising BSA/AML Compliance teams for one of the largest banks in the world. He has both a Bachelors and MBA in Finance. He is the "Macro Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ECC, EIC, EXD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments