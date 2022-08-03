Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNS) reported its Q2 2022 financial results on August 3, 2022, missing expected revenue and EPS estimates.

The company provides a range of insurance and financial services industry software products worldwide.

Given a worsening foreign exchange picture, the company's slow topline growth and lengthening sales cycles, my outlook for Sapiens in the near term is a Hold.

Sapiens International Overview

Holon, Israel-based Sapiens was founded in 1982 to provide software solutions to insurance and financial services firms for a variety of functionalities.

The firm is headed by Chief Executive Officer, Roni Al-Dor, who was previously President of TTI Telecom.

The company's primary offerings include:

CoreSuite

UnderwritingPro

ApplicationPro

IllustrationPro

ConsolidationMaster

Others

The firm acquires customers through its in-house sales and marketing efforts, as well as through partner referrals and sales.

Sapiens International's Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global market for Insurtech software and services is expected to grow from $5.5 billion in 2019 to $10.14 billion in 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the need to increase efficiencies through automation along with improved technological offerings.

Also, the sector has seen an almost continuous increase in investment since 2014, as the chart shows below:

Insurtech Industry Market (Mordor Intelligence)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Lemonade

Guidewire

Insurity

Majesco

BrightCore

DXC Technology

Insuresoft

OneShield Software

Duck Creek Technologies

Others

Sapiens International's Recent Financial Performance

Total revenue by quarter has plateaued in recent quarters: 9 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha) Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar path as total revenue: 9 Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha) Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have dropped in recent quarters: 9 Quarter Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha) Operating income by quarter has risen recently: 9 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha) Earnings per share (Diluted) have risen in the past four quarters: 9 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, SPNS's stock price has fallen 29.8% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 Index's drop of around 15.1%, as the chart below indicates:

52 Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation And Other Metrics For Sapiens

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure (TTM) Amount Enterprise Value/Sales 2.22 Revenue Growth Rate 11.8% Net Income Margin 11.2% GAAP EBITDA % 17.7% Market Capitalization $1,110,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,050,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $66,890,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $0.95 Click to enlarge

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:

Sapiens DCF (GuruFocus)

Assuming generous DCF parameters, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $17.41 versus the current price of $20.39, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

SPNS's most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was 29.5% as of Q2 2022, so the firm needs some improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 - GAAP Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 11.8% GAAP EBITDA % 17.7% Total 29.5% Click to enlarge

Commentary On Sapiens International

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2022's results, management highlighted the growth of the company's offshore team in India, which is helping to reduce its costs and support its growth plans.

CEO Roni Al-Dor also noted the company's growing market recognition in Europe, with 'more traction with higher Tier carriers' producing a 'strong and growing pipeline.'

However, sales cycle length appears to be increasing, and the company faces foreign exchange headwinds due to the strengthening U.S. dollar against all major global currencies.

As to its financial results, revenue grew 3.1% year-over-year on an as-reported basis.

SPNS's Rule of 40 results have been moderate but in need of some improvement.

Gross profit increased but gross margin stayed flat while operating profit rose as did operating margin, apparently as a result of the growth of its lower-cost India team, which exceeded 2,150 employees at quarter end.

For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with $176 million in cash, equivalents and short-term deposits and total debt of $80 million.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $63.8 million.

The firm's trailing twelve-month dividend yield was a respectable 3.49%, not far from its 10-year high of 4.23% the stock yielded in 2018.

Looking ahead, management reduced its full year 2022 guidance due to foreign exchange headwinds and the delay of a major potential customer.

However, management raised its profit margin expectations slightly, driven by increasing efficiencies from its growing India operation.

Regarding valuation, given the company's tepid growth rate, my discounted cash flow analysis indicates the stock may be overvalued at its current price.

Also, since the firm generates half of its revenue from European countries, the continued rise in the value of the U.S. dollar will weigh on its results where it receives payment in foreign currencies.

Given a worsening foreign exchange picture, the company's slow topline growth and lengthening sales cycles, my outlook for Sapiens in the near term is a Hold.