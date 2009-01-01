JHVEPhoto

Healthcare stocks are tricky when it comes to a long term investment in this day and age. Sure, the need for drugs and other biopharmaceuticals is going nowhere but up, but companies which operate any significant portion of their business in the United States are likely going to see prices and profits reduced over the longer run as they move towards the rest of the world when it comes to healthcare costs and treatments.

Right now, Americans pay as much as 4x for the same medications than elsewhere in the world and public opinion has shifted in favor of some common sense legislation in recent months. Back in 2009, when one political party controlled the coveted 60-seats in the United States Senate, the government negotiating prescription drug prices was a fantasy. But recently, with the same party back in control with just a bare 50-seat majority, that became a reality.

Over the next few years, I expect this move to cause the price of prescription drugs to come down significantly, which is great news for Americans but may not be good for biopharmaceutical companies bottom line. That's why finding the right companies to invest in is so tricky now. That's where I believe Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) comes in.

Generics Vs. Exclusivity

Teva is in the generics business for starters, this means that once a patented, exclusive medication loses its exclusivity after any given amount of years, the company reverse engineers it and can sell it for a fraction of the price. This means that in it of itself the company has a much lower price point than the patented exclusive drugs, so there's much less of the way to come down in regards to price with open negotiations.

This is the main difference with the company moving forward, where they won't have to be subject to decreases of 50% to 70% like others to match the sales price in other nations but rather a more modest 10% to 15%, I believe.

This leads me to believe that the company's long term prospects will ultimately be superior to other biopharmaceutical companies and it's worth evaluating why exactly the company's shares are trading at such low multiples. The reasons for that, according to the company's CEOs recent remarks, is the company's debt load and the uncertainty around the opioid crisis settlement, which was finalized over the past few weeks to the tune of $4.25 billion over the course of 13 years. Let's dissect those.

The Debt Load

The company's debt load is certainly an issue, as they pay high interest expense in a rising rate environment. But they've been diligent at paying down that debt with cash and equity offerings over the past few years after the big generics acquisition back in 2016.

After their debt surged to over $32 billion after the acquisition, they've reduced the total long term debt load to just over $20 billion as of their most recent report, and they expect to continue and retire about $1 billion to $2 billion of this debt every year. This leads me to calculate that the company will be holding anywhere from $10 billion to $15 billion of debt by 2026, which I think should help bring their valuation multiples to a more realistic range.

Beyond deleveraging their balance sheet, reducing their debt load means that they'll be paying less interest expense, which will allow them to conserve cash to more adequately pay their opioid crisis settlements as well as funding operations and potentially in the future - reinstate their dividend payments.

The company reduction in debt load resulted in interest expense falling from $920 million each year in 2018 to about $875 million as of their most recent reporting year. Although the increase in interest rates resulted in quarterly interest expense rising from $180 million to around $225 million in the most recent quarter. I believe that the company's debt reduction will result in them paying about $700 million annually in the next 12 to 18 months, which means another $150 million saved.

Opioid Crisis Settlement

The company agreed to a settlement of $4.25 billion over the course of 13 years, which comes out to about $327 million each year in payments. With the aforementioned savings and their $1 billion annually generated from operations, these payment can be done efficiently and on time to correct the grave errors the company made in the past.

While judges the world over may still revisit these cases and order more settlements, the company is, for now, out of the woods from the big price tag one which should relieve some of the uncertainty. This means that there probably isn't a potential $10 billion to $15 billion payment out there just waiting to cripple the company's balance sheet, even if it's justified for the harm it caused.

This, I believe, means that the company can move forward without the uncertainty and need to make decisions on cash conservation in order to fund any future settlement. With over $2 billion in cash and equivalents and over $4 billion in inventory - the company is well positioned to handle this settlement and move on to manufacturing more generics as other exclusivities expire.

What's The Value Here?

The value here is quite simple, if the company makes good on their debt reduction plan to lower interest expense by another $100 million to $200 million annually - they are currently trading at ridiculously low multiples, especially considering the rate at which they're expected to grow their EPS.

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 EPS $2.54 $2.56 $2.65 $2.84 $3.18 Growth -1.48% +0.60% +3.82% +7.13% +11.8% Click to enlarge

This growth is derived from 2 things, the first of which is by growing revenues.

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Sales $15.3B $15.6B $15.7B $16.0B $16.8B Growth -3.44% +1.74% +0.76% +1.94% +4.57% Click to enlarge

The second factor is, as well can see with EPS growth projections outperforming the company's sales growth, is that the costs of manufacturing these drugs are expected to decline in the long run when supply chain and the cost of raw materials declines after the post-pandemic surge. On top of that, the company has been reducing their SG&A expenses since the acquisition by integrating operations and closing down underperforming or unneeded manufacturing facilities around the world.

Slow And Steady Wins The Race

So, reducing their debt and moving past the uncertainty of the opioid epidemic settlements won't happen overnight - it'll take a few years. But when it does, and I do believe it will, I think there is immense value to be unlocked at current level.

With an EPS growth rate of 3% to 10% over the next 3-6 years, the company should be trading at about 8x to 9x those forward earnings in my opinion. Given they are currently trading at around 3x those earnings - the company's fair value by 2025 should be upwards of $20.00 per share.

This means that holding the company's shares now, without any change in what blockbuster, now-exclusive drugs which they may generically sell, means a potential averaged annualized return of 25% to 35% through 2025 to 2026.

This will, with very little doubt, outperform the broader market and healthcare stock indexes, if materialized. There are obviously risks associated with the company's shares like further opioid settlements and competitive pressures, but the risk to reward profile for the return of a company as solid as Teva Pharmaceutical is worth it, I believe.

I am increasingly bullish on Teva's long term prospects and will be adding to my position throughout the coming weeks and months if prices stay around the $8.00 per share level.