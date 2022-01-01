JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As I have been reporting in my Seeking Alpha articles on Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), the company has been growing via strategic acquisitions in the video surveillance market - a complementary business that dovetails nicely with MSI's first-responder, critical-communications, and public safety radio & networks solutions. Video security and access control sales were up 21% yoy. That was one reason MSI's Q2 earnings report was a beat on both the top- and bottom-lines (there were other reasons as well). The strong Q2 and recent order flow led management to raise full-year 2022 revenue and earnings guidance. Meantime, MSI was able to grow the backlog to a record $13.4 billion - up 19% yoy - and more than 6x Q2's total revenue. This is why I would argue that Motorola is a great company to hold during a recession: regardless of the macro-economic background, for at least the next year-and-a-half or so, MSI is likely going to continue to perform very well and generate strong free-cash-flow.

If you already hold MSI shares with a full-position, I rate it a HOLD here ($229). If you are looking to take a position in the company, I advise you BUY and to dollar-cost-average over time in order to take advantage of current market dynamics to pick-up shares on weakness.

Q2 Earnings

In early August, MSI released its Q2 Earnings Report, which was a strong beat on both the top- and bottom-lines. Non-GAAP EPS of $2.07 came in $0.20/share above estimates while revenue of $2.1 billion (+6.6 yoy) was a $40 million beat.

Q2 highlights are shown below:

MSI

As mentioned in the bullets, the quarter was driven by excellent growth in Video Security and Command Center Software ("CCS"), both of which grew 21% yoy. Also, note the solid growth in MSI's Land Mobile Radio ("LMR") business, where sales were +5% yoy. MSI CEO Greg Brown informed investors on the Q2 conference call what is driving MSI's core LMR business:

LMR is benefiting from the Tier P25 APX NEXT device (see graphic below) with customers embracing its unique ability to offer the must-have reliability of LMR while seamlessly leveraging broadband features such as remote programming, network extension and location services.

MSI

Notably, MSI has been able to take advantage of pent-up demand for its traditional civil-agency radios & networks, combined with new vertical markets like video & CCS, to grow its backlog for 8-straight quarters and ended Q2 with a record backlog of $13.4 billion, up a whopping 19% from a year ago and more than 6x Q2's total revenue.

However, GAAP operating margin was 16.7% of sales, down from 18.8% in Q2 of last year primarily due to higher costs for semiconductors and higher operating costs for acquisitions.

Going Forward: Raised Guidance, Strong Order Ramp-up

As a result of the strong Q2 and continuing strength in orders and backlog, MSI raised FY2022 guidance and now expects revenue growth of ~8%, up from prior guidance of 7%. Non-GAAP EPS is now expected to be between $10.03-$10.13/share. The mid-point of the latest guidance ($10.08/share) is up from the mid-point of prior guidance ($9.88/share) by $0.20/share, or ~2%. The updated guidance included expectations of foreign currency headwinds of ~$170 million.

MSI's CCS business continues to grow at a brisk pace. On the Q2 conference call, MSI CFO Jason Winkler reported:

We also had 3 large Command Center Software in the U.S. -- orders in the U.S., $35 million from a large metropolitan city, $14 million from the Los Angeles Police Department and $11 million from Frederick County, Maryland. We were also awarded an $8 million body-worn camera order from the Detroit Police Department.

In aggregate, that is $60 million in new CCS orders during the quarter and indicates that that relatively high-margin software business continues to ramp-up. Significant growth at MSI's Video Security & CCS business should enable MSI to expand its operating margin.

On the Q2 conference call referenced earlier, CEO Brown also reported that MSI's Professional & Commercial Radio ("PCR") business continues ramping-up:

We had record Q2 product orders at higher prices, including our single largest quarter ever for PCR orders, and we ended the quarter with record Q2 ending backlog. The pricing actions we've taken to offset higher input costs position us well for margin expansion for the back half of this year.

During Q2, PCR sales were +15% yoy, and the company said it expects sales to grow 10% in FY2023.

Valuation

If the company hits the mid-range of EPS guidance ($10.08/share), at the current stock price of $229, that equates to a forward P/E of 22.7x. Maybe not a reason to buy (yet), but certainly a reason not to sell - especially given the very strong backlog.

In my last article on MSI in July, shares were at $215/share and I recommended investors BUY the stock (see MSI: Record Backlog, Huge Video TAM Opportunity). The stock is up 6.3% since that article, out-performing the broad S&P500 by ~10%. I would still be a buyer if the market were to give you an opportunity at $215.

Risks

As I mentioned earlier, the nature of MSI's businesses, combined with the record backlog, implies that MSI will be very resilient over at least the next year-and-a-half in spite of numerous macro-economic headwinds.

However, note that free-cash-flow was actually negative in Q2 (-$49 million) compared to $326 million of FCF generated in the prior year. MSI is typically a fairly stable and excellent generator of FCF, but the "miss" this time was due to "planned investments in inventory to navigate the dynamic supply-chain environment and position us to fulfill the record demand we're seeing in Video and LMR." In other words, the company was using free-cash-flow to position itself up for future out-performance.

However, the point is that investors should keep a close-eye on MSI's FCF to make sure that recent acquisitions (Calipsa, a leader in cloud-native advanced video-analytics, and Videotec, a global provider of ruggedized video security solutions for harsh industrial environments - both of which closed in Q2) are integrated into the company relatively quickly and efficiently.

MSI's FCF also took a hit from higher employee incentive payments tied to 2021's performance that were paid out in the first half of this year.

Over the long-term, LTE may eventually cause MSI's growth in LMR sales to slow and begin to decline. The flip-side of that coin is that MSI's LMR and networks solutions - combined with MSI's integrated software ecosystem in mission-critical applications - means there are significant switching costs and is therefore a quite "sticky" business.

Meantime, the macro-environment is still relatively unfriendly: stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, a strong U.S. dollar hurting international revenue conversions, and covid-19 impacted shut-downs in China and supply-chain challenges.

Summary & Conclusion

Despite the macro-economic headwinds associated with all the issues just mentioned and that you already know about, MSI is not only growing yoy, but the company recently raised FY22 revenue and EPS guidance, which is now for $10+/share. The company already has a record backlog and is seeing strong growth in Video, Command & Control Software, and PCR orders.

The end-of-Q2 record backlog of $13.4 billion equates to more than 6x Q2 total revenue. That being the case, investors will likely find MSI to be a very resilient company over the coming year-and-a-half (at least). That's one reason why MSI has outperformed the broad S&P500 by18%+ over the past year. Note it is currently up $3.66/share today (9/28 2:42 PM EST).

All that said, if you already hold MSI shares with a full-position, I rate it a HOLD here ($229). If you are looking to take a position in the company, I advise you to BUY - but to dollar-cost-average over time in order to take advantage of current market dynamics to pick-up shares on weakness. A revisit to the ~$215 level, which the stock visited in June, would be a great price to establish a full-position.

I'll end with a 5-year chart of MSI stock and note that shares are currently down ~$44 bucks (15%) from its all-time high of $273 set in December of last year: