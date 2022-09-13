Can Genetically Modified Crops Help With Yields, Drought And Inflation?

Sep. 29, 2022 11:59 AM ETWDNA
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.65K Followers

Summary

  • There are European politicians expressing support for the use of genetic modification techniques in agriculture.
  • A certain bug-resistant strain of corn is the only genetically modified crop that has been grown within the European Union, based on the current highly restrictive rules.
  • 2022 has been a stressful year in many respects. Higher inflation is stressful. Market performance is stressful.

Farmer using a digital tablet in a greenhouse

JGalione/E+ via Getty Images

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

2022 has been a difficult year for European agriculture.

We can start with the Russia/Ukraine conflict and how that has changed market conditions and supply chains of certain critical things, like fertilizers. Then, we can continue with the fact that these difficulties were followed by drought conditions. Figure 1 summarizes some of what has become visible across the market of European agricultural yields.1

  • Grain maize yield is expected to be down 8.6%.
  • Sunflower yield is expected to be down 5.5%.
  • Soybeans are expected to be down 9.6%.

Figure 1: Gauging the Crop Yield Forecasts in European Agriculture

Genetically Modified Crops

Can Gene-Edited Crops Present A Solution?

There are European politicians expressing support for the use of genetic modification techniques in agriculture. Italian lawmakers are one such example, and the catalyst is that the recent heat waves and drought are leading to the demand for more resilient crops. If genetic modification is one path to provide for this type of mitigation, it’s possible it should receive all due consideration. Italy’s longest river recorded its lowest levels in the past 70 years over the summer season of 2022.2

One Genetically Modified Crop Is Grown In Europe

A certain bug-resistant strain of corn is the only genetically modified crop that has been grown within the European Union, based on the current highly restrictive rules. This is in stark contrast to the approach taken in the United States, where about 90% of the soybean and corn fields are genetically modified.3 Figure 2 illustrates the progression of a few different crops in the U.S.4

  • Herbicide-tolerant soybeans saw the fastest ramp-up in terms of adoption, followed by herbicide-tolerant cotton. Herbicide-tolerant corn had a slower ramp-up, but then a later acceleration to roughly the same ending level in 2020.
  • Insect-resistant cotton and insect-resistant corn also saw significant uptakes. As of this writing, insect-resistant soybeans were not yet commercially available.

Figure 2: Adoption of Genetically Engineered Crops in the United States, 1996–2020

Genetically Modified Crops

Importantly, there is a difference between genetic modification and gene editing.5

  • Genetic Modification: Genetic material from another organism is inserted into the DNA of a plant. Typically, this makes the plant resistant to insects or herbicides.
  • Gene Editing: This is a newer technique, and it involves editing or adjusting the genome of the organism, not bringing in material from a different organism.

It was thought that gene editing might avoid GMO regulations in Europe, but these hopes were dashed in 2018 when the European Court of Justice ruled that gene-edited crops should be subject to the same regulations as GMOs.6

What Are The Most Desirable Outcomes?

If it is determined that the avoidance of gene editing and GMOs is the most desirable outcome, that is one thing. Maybe the current policies in Europe meet this goal. However, globally we have many different goals. Lowering greenhouse gas emissions is certainly another goal that is widely discussed in Europe and across the planet.

What if the wider adoption of genetically modified crops in Europe could reduce the equivalent of 7.5% of the total agricultural greenhouse gas emissions for the region? This is roughly equal to 33 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalents per year.7

Maybe the most desired outcome is to increase yield, since this could lead to greater food security for a given region, and it could also increase supply relative to a baseline during a time of higher inflation. Agricultural commodities tend to see their prices move based on supply and demand expectations. Research so far indicates the potential for genetically engineered crops to increase yields compared to non-altered baselines.8

Conclusion: Important To Keep All The Doors Open That We Can

2022 has been a stressful year in many respects. Higher inflation is stressful. Market performance is stressful. Thinking about a possible recession across much of the developed world is stressful. The fact that COVID-19 is still with us is stressful. The list goes on and on.

Thematic equity strategies, at their core, are about finding companies that are seeking to provide solutions for the big problems and the big questions. If the world is to support roughly 10 billion people by 2050 - in a way that is as close to net neutral on a carbon emissions basis as possible - it is likely we will need to explore many solutions. How we decide to grow food is at the core of that.

WisdomTree BioRevolution strategy (WDNA) seeks to invest in an array of different companies focused on human health, agriculture and food, materials, chemicals, even energy - if a company can understand the information embedded in DNA, then it can open up further and further possibilities.

1 “JRC MARS Bulletin: Crop Monitoring in Europe for August 2022,” 8/22/22, vol. 30, no. 8.

2 Valentina Romano, “Italian MEPs back genetically modified crops in response to climate crisis,” EURACTIV, 7/8/22.

3 Matt Reynolds, “Europe’s Drought Might Force Acceptance of Gene-Edited Crops,” WIRED, 9/13/22.

4 Sources: USDA Economic Research Service (ERS) using data from the 2002 ERS report, “Adoption of Bioengineered Crops,” for the years 1996–1999 and USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s June Agricultural Survey for the years 2000–2020.

5 Source: Reynolds, 9/13/22.

6 Source: Reynolds, 9/13/22.

7 Source: Kovak et al., “Genetically modified crops support climate change mitigation,” Trends in Plant Science, 7/22, vol. 27, no. 7.

8 Source: Elisa Pellegrino et al., “Impact of genetically engineered maize on agronomic, environmental and toxicological traits: a meta-analysis of 21 years of field data,” Scientific Reports, 2/15/18, vol. 8.

Important Risks Related to this Article

There are risks associated with investing, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund invests in BioRevolution companies, which are companies significantly transformed by advancements in genetics and biotechnology. BioRevolution companies face intense competition and potentially rapid product obsolescence. These companies may be adversely affected by the loss or impairment of intellectual property rights and other proprietary information or changes in government regulations or policies. Additionally, BioRevolution companies may be subject to risks associated with genetic analysis. The Fund invests in the securities included in, or representative of, its Index regardless of their investment merit, and the Fund does not attempt to outperform its Index or take defensive positions in declining markets. The composition of the Index is governed by an Index Committee, and the Index may not perform as intended. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile. gannatti

Christopher Gannatti, CFA, Global Head of Research

Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. In January of 2014, he was promoted to Associate Director of Research where he was responsible to lead different groups of analysts and strategists within the broader Research team at WisdomTree. In February of 2018, Christopher was promoted to Head of Research, Europe, where he will be based out of WisdomTree’s London office and will be responsible for the full WisdomTree research effort within the European market, as well as supporting the UCITs platform globally. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. He received his MBA in Quantitative Finance, Accounting, and Economics from NYU’s Stern School of Business in 2010, and he received his bachelor’s degree from Colgate University in Economics in 2006. Christopher is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.65K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.