Claims Go Lower And Lower

Sep. 29, 2022 2:08 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG1 Comment
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
45.29K Followers

Summary

  • With a drop back below 200K, claims have fallen back below the range from the couple of years prior to the pandemic.
  • For the comparable week of the year, this most recent reading of 156.1K was the lowest since 1969 and was only slightly above the seasonal low from a couple of weeks ago.
  • Claims fell for the sixth consecutive week to reach 1.347 million, the lowest level since the first week of July.

Jobless claims text on white paper from a notepad on a wooden background. wooden blocks magnifier.

Zolak

Adding ammunition to the hawkish tone out of the Fed, this week’s initial jobless claims number showed yet another decline to already impressively low levels. Not only was last week’s reading revised down by 4K to 213K, but this week’s reading fell back below 200K. Now at 193K, claims are back to where they were in April after having fallen for six of the last seven weeks. With a drop back below 200K, claims have fallen back below the range from the couple of years prior to the pandemic. Outside of lows earlier this year, that would be some of the best levels for claims since 1969.

Initial Jobless Claims Seasonally Adjusted

Before seasonal adjustment, it is an even equally impressive low. For the comparable week of the year, this most recent reading of 156.1K was the lowest since 1969 and was only slightly above the seasonal low from a couple of weeks ago. While it does not steal from how strong claims have been, we would note that the current week of the year does have some seasonal tailwinds with a decline roughly 70% of the time.

Initial Jobless Claims Non-Seasonally Adjusted

Continuing claims are lagged an additional week to initial claims making the most recent print through the week of September 16th. Claims fell for the sixth consecutive week to reach 1.347 million, the lowest level since the first week of July.

Continuing Jobless Claims Seasonally Adjusted

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
45.29K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.