Labor Market Remains Tight As Initial Claims Fall Again

Sep. 29, 2022 2:15 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG
American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.5K Followers

Summary

  • Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance fell by 16,000 for the week ending September 24th, coming in at 193,000.
  • The number of ongoing claims for state unemployment programs totaled 1.276 million for the week ending September 10th, a rise of 6,029 from the prior week.
  • The overall low level of claims combined with the high number of open jobs suggests the labor market remains strong.

Belted stack of dollars banknotes

Nuzhdin/iStock via Getty Images

By Robert Hughes

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits
Initial claims remain very low by historical comparison

Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance fell by 16,000 for the week ending September 24th, coming in at 193,000. The previous week's 209,000 was revised down from the initial tally of 213,000 (see first chart). Claims have fallen for six of the last seven weeks and are at their lowest level since April 23rd. When measured as a percentage of nonfarm payrolls, claims came in at 0.160 percent for the month of August, down from 0.171 in July but still above the record low of 0.117 in March (see second chart).

The four-week average fell to 207,000, down 8,750 from the prior week. After showing a sustained upward trend since a recent low in early April, the four-week average rose from April through mid-August but has started to trend lower again. Overall, the data continue to suggest a tight labor market. However, continued elevated rates of price increases, an aggressive Fed tightening cycle, and fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine represent risks to the economic outlook.

State continuing claims have held steady over the last few weeks

The number of ongoing claims for state unemployment programs totaled 1.276 million for the week ending September 10th, a rise of 6,029 from the prior week (see third chart). State continuing claims have held relatively steady in recent weeks (see third chart).

The latest results for the combined Federal and state programs put the total number of people claiming benefits in all unemployment programs at 1.302 million for the week ended September 10th, an increase of 6,855 from the prior week. The latest result is the thirty-first week in a row below 2 million.

The overall low level of claims combined with the high number of open jobs suggests the labor market remains strong. The tight labor market is a crucial component of the economy, providing support for consumer spending. However, aggressive Fed policy raises borrowing costs for consumers and businesses and doubts about future demand. The outlook remains highly uncertain.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.5K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.