Sep. 29, 2022 3:20 PM ET
Summary

  • Wednesday's collapse in the UK gilts shook markets.
  • UK pensions that had leveraged assets suffered margin calls as rates increased, forcing the Bank of England to backstop long-term gilts.
  • The collapse in gilts could easily move to US bonds.

NEW YORK (September 29) - Prime Minister Liz Truss' planned tax cuts, announced last week, caused rates on the UK gilt to spike as markets saw them as inflationary. As values fell, pension funds that had leveraged their bond holdings suffered margin calls, forcing them to sell off assets, further reducing bond values. The virtual feed-back loop in bond values caused the Bank of England ("BOE") to intervene to halt the downward spiral.

The bailout seems to have stemmed the tide of the sell-off and rate rises, at least for the time being. Several commentators called it a near "Lehman moment", after the 2008 trigger point of the Great Recession.

The "Japanification" of the G7?

Truss' plans for fiscal stimulus (she wanted the tax cuts to boost UK GDP to 2.5%) ran counter to the BOE monetary policy. That's something we've seen in Japan for the last few years, where the Ministry of Finance has been spending as the Bank of Japan at least purports to be fighting inflation.

Ratio of debt to equity, 1940 to 2022.

Federal Reserve

In the United States, we see much the same, with national debt of $31 trillion and debt levels just barely coming off the highest debt-to-GDP ratios in the last 80 years (currently 123%); even higher than the ratio that existed in WWII.

In August, the president signed a $400 billion spending bill that included $700 million in new taxes, but has also said he will spend upwards of another half trillion dollars on student debt relief. While the US has been able to maintain these debt levels because of its "exorbitant privilege" as the world's reserve currency, tensions with Russia and China put that status at risk, particularly as China advances its e-CNY Central Bank Digital Currency to bypass SWIFT and evade US geopolitical sanctions.

Inflation takes a back seat?

The Fed has tried to keep inflation at bay while avoiding the proverbial "hard landing"; recession. But there may be extraneous factors -- fiscal policy or geopolitical events -- that force the Fed's hand to loosen its grip in monetary policy, as the UK was forced to do yesterday.

But the greater concern beyond a hard landing is that the Fed has to intervene to rescue markets from the kind of feed-back loop that we saw in the UK yesterday morning, with margin calls causing sales, triggering greater margin calls, triggering greater margin calls.... a dangerous market melt-down. If the Fed had to intervene to stop such a melt-down, it would effectively signal that the Fed has effectively lost control of monetary policy; it means the Fed has had to "blink" and give inflation free reign to stabilize the markets.

So much of the market is set against the 10 Year Treasury as a baseline "risk free rate" that volatility in that market -- or risk -- can cause volatility everywhere. Markets are volatile now, with the VIX at one of its highest levels in the past year.

Investors need assess their risk appetite and be particularly alert to vulnerabilities in their portfolios. The traditional 60/40 portfolio is at risk. They should have stop-loss orders in their long accounts and consider going to cash, even as inflation eats away value. After all, it is better to lose single digits net, in a money market, to inflation than to lose double digits in the kind of sharp market downturn that could happen as markets are unsettled.

Note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in a downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change).

Before establishing The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, J.G. Collins spent some 30 years building a career in executive and consulting financial roles, with a particular emphasis in business taxation. His experience spans work for Fortune 100 companies, one of the former “Big Eight” international accounting firms, and client service for large middle-market public accounting firms. He has advised domestic and foreign clients in the tax-efficient structuring of legal entities, effective tax rate planning, mergers and acquisitions, corporate reorganizations, treasury operations, financial instruments, international taxation, tax accounting under GAAP, state and local taxation, and sales and miscellaneous taxes. He has managed countless federal and state tax audits to successful resolutions for clients. His experience spans a diverse array of industries, including private equity, motion pictures and music entertainment, fashion, real estate, publishing, technology development, retail, and oil and gas. Mr. Collins conceived and branded the specialty industry entertainment practice of one of the nation’s leading accounting firms and oversaw the business tax marketing program for business enterprises of another large regional firm. Mr. Collins’ marketing collateral and published articles have been extraordinarily well received because of his ability to present intricate and complex aspects of tax, business, policy, and politics in clear, concise, easily understandable prose devoid of jargon and irrelevant detail. An astute, data-driven observer of business, politics and economics, Mr. Collins has advised political candidates and public officials on campaign, political and policy matters for more than two decades, and has twice been a delegate to his political party’s national quadrennial convention to nominate the American president. His expertise as a champion debater and orator in his student days, along with his savvy marketing expertise, has allowed Mr. Collins to coach private and public sector executives and candidates on public speaking, speech writing, message development and successful business presentations. Campaign collateral he developed for political campaigns has been used in university courses as an “excellent example of persuasive campaign advertising”. Mr. Collins holds degrees in Economics and Accounting from the Stern School of Business, New York University. His elective coursework included a number of political science courses, including International Politics, International Organizations, European Politics and other more basic political science courses.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management only as of September 29, 2022, and will not be revised for events after this document was submitted to Seeking Alpha editors for publication. Statements herein do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers. We associate with principals of TechnoMetrica on survey work in some elements of our business. This article does not rely on any TechnoMetrica data.

