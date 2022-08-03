In the stock market, some of the best deals are made when everyone is selling in a panic. This phenomenon occurs when the macroeconomic environment is gloomy and investors are discouraged about future economic prospects. Currently, we can say that we are in one of those situations and the stock market crash is a proof of that. However, there have been some companies that have collapsed much more than the S&P500 and their current prices have reached very interesting levels. The companies in question are Intel (INTC) and Meta (META), two companies that operate in completely different sectors but have some similar traits:
Overall, we are talking about a negative sentiment derived from the highly uncertain condition about the future of both companies. Intel will invest hundreds of billions to create new factories around the world, and Meta will invest tens of billions to create a new virtual reality. In addition, for Intel, competition from AMD (AMD) is becoming increasingly fierce, while for Meta, the family or apps segment is struggling to grow. Impossible to say a priori how this will all evolve, but my impression is that the market is discounting the worst possible scenario for both.
Meta is in my opinion one of the most undervalued companies and its collapse has reached levels that are completely unjustified. From an all-time high of $384 per share it has slumped 65% and has been due mainly to two problems:
Regarding the first aspect, investors have not liked the amount of money that Meta is investing in the immersive virtual world, especially since this segment still appears to be losing money. In 2021 alone, $10 billion (about 50% of capex) was invested in the development of the metaverse, and Mark Zuckerberg expects this to continue for at least the next 3-5 years. Beyond the money invested, an additional issue that is worrying investors' concerns Meta's shrinking operating margins.
The reality labs segment shows revenue growth on a quarterly basis but continues to generate losses. The Q2 2022 loss of $2.8 billion was larger than the Q2 2021 loss of $2.43 billion; in addition, the operating margin deteriorated by 14%. As a result of all this, investors' distrust of this company is understandable; however, there are 3 reasons that make me think we have reached too high a level of pessimism.
The second aspect that worried investors was the diminishing revenue growth of the family of apps segment. It would seem that the market is discounting a scenario where Meta has stopped growing and users can only decline.
Looking at the latest quarterly results there was a decrease in revenue compared to Q2 2021, but several observations need to be made:
Finally, regarding the number of users, we cannot yet speak of no growth.
MAPs continue incredibly to increase albeit at a slow pace. We are talking about 3.65 billion people using one of Meta's apps monthly, almost half the world's population.
Focusing on Facebook, we can see that once again the fastest growing segments are rest of the world and Asia-Pacific. Europe, the United States, and Canada are segments that have been stagnant for years due to demographic reasons: it is difficult to get new users when virtually everyone has Facebook.
To understand what Meta is worth I will create a discounted cash flow. This model will take into consideration the following parameters:
According to these assumptions, Meta's fair value is $264 per share, while it is currently trading at $136. Applying a 30% margin of safety, to achieve an annual return of 11.50% we would have to buy this company at $185 per share, which is well above the current price. From a fundamental point of view, Meta is significantly undervalued.
The market has also probably been too hard on Intel, down about 60%. Here, again, the potential upside is very high, but the risks may be greater. It has been about 5 years since the price per share fell below support at $42, and as of today, we can say that it has been largely pierced as we have reached $26.80 per share. The reasons that led to such a violent collapse were mainly two:
Intel continues to struggle against AMD, which is constantly increasing its market share. At this stage, investors have much more confidence in AMD than Intel as the latter has shown in recent years a difficulty in innovating and launching its new products. The emblem of this difficulty was the launch of Sapphire Rapids, a processor that is better in terms of performance than AMD's alternatives but does not provide an overwhelming advantage, according to Patrick Gelsinger. Originally scheduled for 2021 after a series of delays the new launch date was moved between February 6 and March 3, 2023.
Beyond Sapphire Rapids' continued delays, however, what I think really triggered the stock sell-off were Patrick Gelsinger's words at the Evercore Technology Conference. The CEO admitted that the competition has done a great job and that Intel is still in a process-technology deficit. This implies that Intel still expects to lose substantial market share in favor of AMD and then only regain it from 2025-2026 onward. Objectively this is a serious problem, but I believe the market has already discounted in the current price the worst possible scenario after these statements, which is why I believe we are close to a bottom. I am confident in Patrick Gelsinger's work, the large investments planned, and the rebirth of a company that has dominated its industry for decades. Intel still remains the giant to beat, and I believe that these years represent a temporary difficulty that inevitably affects every large company. In addition, an important aspect often overlooked is Intel's realization that it has performed poorly in recent years, which has led it to chase the competition. The sense of revenge under the leadership of the new CEO is tangible, and the financial resources available to Intel are not comparable to its competitors, which is why more than $100 billion will be invested over the next 10 years. AMD is certainly doing a great job, but if we compare the figures of the two companies there is still a huge gap. Suffice it to say that Intel's LTM revenues were $73 billion while AMD's were $21.57 billion.
The second reason investors preferred to sell their Intel shares was due to Patrick Gelsinger's policy of investing hundreds of billions of dollars over the next 10 years. This is a choice aimed at consolidating Intel's leadership in both America and Europe, as well as making the entire supply chain more stable. Moreover, in recent years the East has played too important a role in semiconductors for the West, and Intel through its new factories represents the hope of reducing this dependence. This plan includes the following investments:
All these investments have worried investors as they will distort Intel financially and economically. If the new facilities perform as expected it would be the turning point for Intel as it would become the pivot of the entire West in semiconductors, but all this while incurring quite a few risks. The only certainty right now is that Intel's capex over the next few years will be so high that it will have negative free cash flow, as well as likely increased debt. I personally agree with the choice to sacrifice Intel's operations in the short term to possibly enjoy huge benefits in the future, but I do not blame those who disagree. When a company invests so much, it is inevitable that doubts will arise about its future.
Intel's free cash flow model will be constructed based on the following parameters.
According to these assumptions, Intel's fair value is $41.82 per share, much more than the current $27. Moreover, even considering a 30% margin of safety, we can expect an annual return of 11.50% by buying Intel at a maximum of $29.27 per share. Just like Meta, it seems that the market has too much negative sentiment for this company. Moreover, I think the assumptions made may even be too conservative. In 2020, which is before the sharp increase in capex, Intel generated a free cash flow of $21.12 billion. In this model, I have considered a free cash flow of $28.74 billion in 2031, not that high considering that in the previous years the company spent over $100 billion to build new factories around the world.
