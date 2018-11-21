WSB's Weekend Bite: Sticky Inflation And Nominal GDP Growth With Michael Kramer (Podcast)

Oct. 01, 2022 7:00 AM ET
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.77M Followers

This week we're joined by Michael Kramer, Founder of Mott Capital Management to dive into sticky inflation, nominal GDP growth, and an S&P target level he is watching for a bottom to form. Plus, Kim Khan gives the heads up on what to watch next week in Catalyst Watch.

Weekend Bite Twitter Poll

Sign Up For The Free Earnings Webinar On October 11th At 2PM ET

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.77M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:00 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 1.6 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.