Year-to-date, Allianz's stock price performance was not in line with Mare Evidence Lab's expectations. Our favourite German insurer - i.e. Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF, OTCPK:ALIZY) - has lost almost 35% of its total market capitalization. Once again, we would like to deep-dive into the company's financials and reassure Allianz's investors of the positive value proposition that it still offers. For our new readers, this might be an opportunity to take advantage of the negative market momentum and lock in an interesting and well-managed company with a compelling valuation and a tasty dividend yield.
At the beginning of the year, Allianz's stock price declined not only due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine but also to the AllianzGi US structured alpha funds investigation. To follow up with the story, we advise our readers to check on the following company's press release:
Of course, here at the Lab, we already commented on the US investigation. In total, the German insurer paid the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Security Exchange Commission (SEC) a fine of $ 174.3 million and $675 million, respectively. In addition to the settlements, Allianz has been forced to compensate Structured Alpha investors for a total amount of approximately $ 5 billion. This provision was already reflected in Allianz's Q1 results and explained why the company's YTD stock price performance is behind AXA and Zurich Insurance, considering that they're losing 27.43% and 9.28%, respectively.
Even if we don't like to repeat other people's phrases, we cannot quote the Oracle of Omaha:
"One reason we were attracted to the P/C business was its financial characteristics: P/C insurers receive premiums upfront and pay claims later. In extreme cases, such as claims arising from exposure to asbestos, payments can stretch over many decades. This collect-now, pay-later model leaves P/C companies holding large sums - money we call "float" - that will eventually go to others. Meanwhile, insurers get to invest this float for their own benefit. Though individual policies and claims come and go, the amount of float an insurer holds usually remains fairly stable in relation to premium volume. Consequently, as our business grows, so does our float.."
During the half-year presentation, Allianz reaffirmed its 2022 guidance and confirmed an ongoing buyback to support its share price development. Based on a Price to Book value, the company is currently trading at a discount compared to its closest peers and versus its historical average. For the ongoing macro challenges and the European energy crisis, the insurance sector was de-rated; however, we still believe that Allianz is offering a compelling investment proposition. Since the Alpha Fund investigation is now trading at circa 7x on our 2023 estimates, we believe that this discount is not justified. With a 5-year average at a P/E of 10x, we derive a target price of €220 per share, maintaining our buy rating.
