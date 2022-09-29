Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been on the brink of greatness several times over its long decades as a public company. It has always fallen short when it came to generating revenue. The pandemic has changed things for Novavax. As matters now stand. The Novavax story has become much more interesting.
I submit that it remains treacherous. Trading at ~$18.50 as I write on 09/29/2022, I rate it a hold.
On 05/08/2019 Novavax announced its imminent one-for-twenty reverse stock split:
...to increase the per share trading price of the Novavax’ common stock to enable Novavax to satisfy the minimum price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market
At the time it was trading <$0.40. Its reverse split bumped its shares up to $6.40 where they traded when the market opened following the split. It then meandered <$10 until late 02/2020 as the pandemic started to take hold and it bruited a vaccine to combat it.
By 07/2020, the Novavax's COVID vaccine potential had its stock trading >$100. Subsequently it generally traded in triple digits, peaking >$330 in 02/2021, until 01/2022 when it pulled back decisively. During 2022 it has meandered on a generally downward path; as I write on 09/28/2022 it trades <$20.
For those interested in the why's and wherefores of the Novavax path to $300, I recommend 02/04/2022's "Novavax: So Much Nearer And Yet Still So Far". It describes how Novavax's successes in developing its COVID vaccine took it to the brink of success.
It goes on to explain why it was too little too late. The article's conclusion noted:
A bet on Novavax has to be considered a long shot. It can hardly classify as an investment given the history of the stock and the challenges faced by the vagaries of the pandemic.
Interestingly, the latest Seeking Alpha authors opining on the stock are exemplifying the battleground character of its situation as shown by the excerpt below:
[... graphic with four Seeking Alpha articles shown, two listing Novavax as strong sell, two as strong buy.]
This suggestion of "thrills and spills" and that investors should "think twice and then twice again" has proven itself. In the months following the article's publication, Novavax has been a thrill seeker's delight, but an investment nightmare as shown below:
Novavax management always presents an upbeat future for the stock. I reported its situation following its Q2, 2022 earnings call in "The Alphavaxers: Dynavax And Novavax, 2 Quarters On". Since that time in two recent investors' conferences Novavax has given late reports on its progress.
These include President, CSO Glenn and CBO, CCO Trizzino presenting at 09/12/2022's "H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference" (the "Wainwright Conference") followed the next day by their presentation at the "Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference" (the "Baird Conference").
These conference have a bit of a Tweedledum, Tweedledee aura. Accordingly in this article I will focus on the latest, the Baird Conference. In his opening remarks at Baird, Trizzino led with the following points:
Its next important goal is to get FDA approval for its vaccine as a booster. Novavax filed its application for a booster approval as a homologous and heterologous booster in adults aged 18 and older with the FDA on 08/15/2022. During its Wainwright presentation, Trizzino indicated that:
We're probably within weeks away from getting that booster label.
These are Novavax's accomplishments and they are significant indeed. They reflect Novavax's strategy of using 2022 to get its ducks in order so that it has the broad vaccine labels and the manufacturing capacity to service customers around the globe during 2023 and beyond.
Unfortunately for Novavax investors this is a strategy of necessity; not its choice. If the pandemic starts to ramp back up, one can see how these accomplishments might override Novavax's deficits in terms of name recognition so that it could start to compete effectively as COVID vaccinations transition from a government funded perk to a private pay model.
What is the size of the booster market? No one knows. During the Baird Conference, Trizzino addresses the issue in detail. He sees it as ranging:
...from a $5 billion a year market that looks a lot like flu to $30 billion market because there is going to be twice as many doses administered at 2x or 3x the price of a flu vaccine. So it’s tough to pin it down at the moment. But I think this transition at least for us, is important because the market is going to decide. Healthcare providers are going to decide. The consumer is going to decide what product they want and not some procurement department within each of these individual countries, and we believe that’s going to play in our favor.
So it's a big deal. If Novavax was some undiscovered gem, I would say "go for it". It is not; it is a heavyweight contender that has taken lots of punches over the years.
Neither of Novavax's September conferences provide any financial data beyond the hyped blue sky of potential revenues. For cash balances, revenues, expenses, guidance and projections we must look to Q2, 2022 earnings reports and filings. The closest we get is Trizzino's following somewhat sober assessment during the Baird Conference in response to an analyst question as to any drivers to boost Novavax share in 2023:
...vaccines ... [have] come to [be] known by their company names, right? It’s the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine. Novavax is a very unique innovator, but this is a first time licensed product. And so we’re not that household name yet, but we will get there. So I think name recognition and confidence in the product that we’re delivering. I think most people are aware that there are differences between mRNAs and recombinant protein vaccines, but I think a little bit more health care provider as well as consumer education is going to be needed. And I think – those are probably the three primary drivers about what we’re going to be putting in place over the next 12 to 18 months.
Novavax's finances, cash balance, income, revenues and guidance are as stated in its Q2, 2022 earnings presentation slides 25-28. These spell out unabashed bad news. Perhaps the worst is its revised FY 2022 guidance for total revenues of $2-$2.3 billion down from previous quarter's guidance of between $4 and $5 billion.
Guidance aside, its metrics and capacity for generating losses are truly exceptional. Seeking Alpha's quant system ratings for Novavax rate it as 562 out of 572 companies in its industry.
Forewarned is forearmed.
