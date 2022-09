Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Nike falls

to a new low after efforts to clear inventory hit margins. Meta's Zuckerberg says company will

freeze hiring

- Bloomberg. PepsiCo is said to be considering

buyouts, layoffs

.

Catch today’s WSB article

seekingalpha.com/wsb

. Start Your Free Trial of Seeking Alpha Premium -

https://bit.ly/3uX5TDY

.