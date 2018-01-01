Robert Way

Fancy shoe legend Nike (NYSE:NKE) has had a rough 2022. That's true of many consumer discretionary stocks, but Nike is a perennial leader in the apparel space, so it's horrendous performance this year has come as a bit of a wake-up call to investors in the sector. The stock has now been cut in half since the start of the year, a massive fall from grace from a former Wall Street darling. Nike will come back, as it always does, but there are things in play it has no control over, and with consumers more cautious than they have been, Nike is in a tough spot. In this article, we'll take a look at why I'm not sure that Nike is a buy today, even with the beating it's taken.

No signs of a bottom

We'll start with the chart, as we always do, as price action rules all and should be greatly respected. This is a daily price chart from late-2021 through today. Note that Nike is down another 10% or so pre-market as I write this, trading hands for ~$85. We'll use that price of $85 as a reference when looking at the chart, but the analysis holds regardless of where the stock opens today.

StockCharts

The first thing to note is that Nike lost significant price support earlier this month when it failed the $99/$101 level. That was prior support from a relative low during the summer, and the stock just sliced right through it. That level now becomes consequential resistance should Nike rally again at some point.

From a momentum perspective, Nike looks pretty awful. The accumulation/distribution line has been weak all year, indicating that rallies are being sold, rather than dips being bought. That's exactly the opposite behavior you want from a stock you own.

The PPO, which is my favorite momentum measurement, is firmly into bear market territory and will get worse today. The silver lining is that the PPO is approaching areas that short-term rallies have begun from, so it's possible we see that again here. If that were to come to fruition, I believe it would be an oversold bounce rather than a rally that would sustain.

Finally, we see the same sort of picture with the 14-day RSI, which is a shorter-term measurement than the PPO. That will likely be below 30 today, barring a massive turnaround for the stock. Again, that's a level where the stock has turned in the past, so it's possible we get a bounce. I wouldn't count on it being anything more than that at the moment, and I'm certainly not recommending you try and catch a bounce.

Let's turn our attention to relative strength, because this is yet another reason why I don't think you want to try and time the bottom on this stock.

StockCharts

Footwear has been awful this year, and Nike has been pummeled by its peer group for the past three months or so. We have a weak group, with a stock that is weak within that weak group. No thanks.

For our last look at charts, let's turn our attention to the weekly price action going back to 2018.

StockCharts

I've drawn in what should be support in the area of $85/$87, which is exactly where the stock is this morning post-earnings. There are weaker support areas just below this, but I view the stock's ability to hold this level as critical. If it fails, we could see another double-digit decline very quickly.

The one good bit of news on the weekly is that the momentum indicators are putting in positive divergences. I've drawn a line on the price chart down to where the stock is trading pre-market, which corresponds to support. I've drawn lines on the momentum indicators showing they are actually moving higher while price makes a new low. That's a positive divergence, and it can portend a trend change. That may be the case here, but support at $85/$87 holds the key.

Margins, margins, margins

Let's now take a look at Nike's earnings report from last night, which was for the first quarter of 2023. The company's revenues rose just 4% to $12.7 billion, but were higher by 10% on a currency-neutral basis. That ~6% headwind from the strong dollar is significant for hundreds of multinationals, and it bit Nike's results in the first quarter. I told subscribers earlier this week that I think the US dollar's run looks like it is near bullish capitulation, and if I'm right about that, we may see a respite for Nike and others that buy and sell globally. We shall see.

Direct sales were up 8% to $5.1 billion, including a 6% hit from currency translation. Digital sales were up 16%, and took a similar 7% decline from the dollar. The company noted EMEA digital sales rose by almost half year-over-year. China, however, declined 16% year-over-year, which is obviously a hugely important market for the future growth of Nike.

That's all fine but Wall Street needs proof margins are holding up for any company that sells physical products. The inflationary pressures that have been put on suppliers, logistics costs, and consumers alike mean that companies have to show Wall Street the proverbial money on expense leverage and pricing power. If you can't do that, your stock gets annihilated, and that's what Nike is facing today.

Gross margins fell 220bps to 44.3% of revenue in Q1, and that drove EPS down 20% to 93 cents. The company's management team tried to spin the sales performance as "strong" but based on the share price, it appears no one cares.

Margin declines were driven by elevated freight costs, lower margins for Direct revenue, higher markdowns, and unfavorable forex translation. We all knew freight costs would be higher, because they are for everyone. But it is my opinion the markdowns - which show that the company has too much inventory and/or the wrong inventory - is the issue here. Wall Street can forgive elevated freight costs when there is no choice, but having too much of the wrong product isn't something that's forgiven.

The other piece of this is the fact that there seems not to be a lot of interest in controlling expenses. In a quarter when it should have been painfully obvious that the going was to be pretty tough, Nike's selling and administrative costs were up 10%. Operating overhead was up 12% due to wage inflation and technology investments. I don't understand why the company would continue to ramp spending in the face of very obvious headwinds, but that's what we have, and it's helping to further crush profitability. This is not the time to deleverage expenses by outspending your revenue increases.

Now, the company ended the quarter with $9.7 billion in inventory, up 44% year-over-year. This was driven by higher in-transit inventories, mostly. In other words, Nike has huge amounts of product sitting on boats or in ports waiting to be delivered. This is the kind of thing that leads to markdowns, and if you're ever evaluating a wholesaler or retailer, ballooning inventory is never good. This is likely to lead to further markdowns, further exacerbating the tenuous margin situation.

Looking ahead

Revenue and earnings targets are almost certain to be revised even lower in the coming week or two, given the inventory and margin situation. For now, let's take a look at what persisted even before the report, because it shows this is not a one-quarter blip.

Seeking Alpha

Revenue estimates have been coming down since the summer of 2021. That's a long time to see such pessimism from the analyst community, and it turns out, it's not done. I wouldn't be surprised to see revenue estimates for the respective years come down to their commensurate COVID-low estimates set in the summer of 2020. In short, there's just no good news here.

The other thing where there's no good news is margins. We talked about this quarter's struggles, but again, this is not a one-quarter event. Below are trailing-twelve-months gross and operating margins to illustrate this.

TIKR

We have gross margins largely holding station, but we also know that the just-reported quarter saw a big departure from 46% gross margins. We already had operating margin declines for three consecutive quarters, and now we're at four. The speed at which operating profit is declining is very concerning, and given the multiple factors involved - freight cost, inventory levels, massive corporate spending - there is no quick fix. This is going to be a long and painful process, I'm afraid.

When we boil all this down, we get the below, which is EPS revisions.

Seeking Alpha

EPS revisions look just like revenue revisions, except we can see the downward slopes of these lines are a bit more pronounced. That's the impact of lower operating profits, and again, this is going to get worse before it gets better on the evidence we received last night.

The silver lining for Nike bulls is that the valuation has come way down in the past several months. Below we have a five-year look at forward P/Es, and it's quite interesting.

TIKR

The average valuation during this period is 33X forward earnings, but post COVID, Nike spent most of its time in the area of 40X. Those days have obviously gone, and the stock was at 26X yesterday before it posted earnings.

Now, with the stock being hammered this morning, that P/E is going to come down temporarily, but keep in mind the "E" portion is just as important as the "P" portion. In other words, with estimates almost certain to come down in the coming weeks, we could see an awkward situation where the valuation increases while the stock falls.

Final thoughts

The bottom line here is that Nike has been a dud all year, and that situation is showing no signs of abating. The daily chart is showing more and more weakness, with a key support level lost recently. The weekly chart shows some potential respite if the $85/$87 level can hold, but I wouldn't be betting on that.

The fundamental situation is ugly, with way too much inventory that will almost certainly need to be marked down, further exacerbating an already-ugly margin situation. I don't see any reason to own this stock, and I'm giving it a sell rating.