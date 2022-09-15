To support the narrative that earnings growth remains strong, we think S&P 500 corporate managers purposefully understated their first half 2022 earnings so that second half earnings would look better by comparison. The evidence of this sandbagging comes from Operating Earnings (as calculated by S&P Global (SPGI)) and GAAP Earnings for S&P 500 companies dropping lower than Core Earnings[1] for the first time in a while. See Figure 1 for details.
In the trailing-twelve-months (TTM) ended 2Q22:
The abrupt quarter-over-quarter drop in Operating and GAAP Earnings could be the beginning of another "kitchen-sink" period, or corporate managers sandbagging first half performance to make it easier to achieve relative growth over the rest of the year. We most recently saw the kitchen-sink effect in 2020, when companies used COVID-19 as a justification to write down more assets than in any year since 2008. Now, with high inflation, rising interest rates, and global turmoil, companies could be using a similar playbook in anticipation of another market meltdown.
Figure 1: Operating vs. Street vs. GAAP vs. Core Earnings: S&P 500 Since Mid-2021
Sources: New Constructs, LLC, company filings, and S&P Global. Note: the most recent period's data for SPGI's Operating Earnings are based on consensus estimates for companies with a non-standard fiscal year.
Below, we highlight the disconnect between traditional earnings measures and our Core Earnings and examine the changes in each metric in recent periods. Core Earnings simply do a better job of accounting for unusual gains/losses buried in footnotes that legacy datasets fail to capture.
Street Earnings, unlike GAAP and Operating Earnings, continue to overstate Core Earnings in the TTM ended 2Q22. Quarter-over-quarter in 2Q22:
In the TTM ended 2Q22, Street Earnings are 9% higher than Core Earnings, which remains the same as in 1Q22.
Figure 2: Trailing Twelve Month Earnings: Core Earnings vs. Street Earnings: 4Q19-2Q22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC, company filings, and Zacks Earnings
In 2Q22, Operating Earnings for the S&P 500 understate Core Earnings for the first time since 3Q20.
In 2Q22, Operating Earnings fell 2% QoQ while Core Earnings rose 3% QoQ in 2Q22. Operating Earnings are 1% lower than Core Earnings in 2Q22.
Year-over-year (YoY), 2Q22 Core Earnings improved at a faster pace, rising 27%, compared to Operating Earnings, which rose 17%.
Figure 3: Trailing Twelve Month Earnings: Core Earnings vs. SPGI Operating Earnings: 4Q19-2Q22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC, company filings, and S&P Global. Note: the most recent period's data for SPGI's Operating Earnings are based on consensus estimates for companies with a non-standard fiscal year.
In 2Q22, GAAP Earnings for the S&P 500 understated Core Earnings for the first time since 1Q21. The drop in GAAP Earnings relative to Core Earnings follows a similar pattern to just prior to the Great Recession.
In 2Q22, GAAP Earnings fell 4% QoQ while Core Earnings rose 3% QoQ in 2Q22. Over a longer time frame, since 2020, corporate profits have fluctuated less than indicated by GAAP earnings. For instance:
Figure 4: Trailing Twelve Month Earnings: GAAP Earnings vs. Street Earnings: 4Q19-2Q22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings
As traditional earnings measures both over and understate the S&P 500's Core Earnings, the index requires more earnings growth than analysts expect to justify its current valuation and stop price declines. Based on macroeconomic factors, such as high inflation, pending energy crises around the world, continued supply chain disruptions and more, investors can expect more companies warning about slowing earnings growth or even outright decline in coming quarters. While the kitchen sink is easy to spot in hindsight, the fall in GAAP earnings could be a leading indicator of what's to come in the near future.
This article originally published on September 15, 2022.
Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, Matt Shuler, and Brian Pellegrini receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.
In the Figures above, we use the following to calculate Core Earnings:
[1] Our Core Earnings research is based on the latest audited financial data, which is the calendar 2Q22 10-Q in most cases.
This article was written by
1. Harvard Business School & MIT Sloan prove our fundamental data is superior.
2. Ernst & Young proves the superiority of our financial analytics over Capital IQ & Bloomberg.
3. Indiana Kelly School of Business proves our stock ratings outperform human analysts.
If these prestigious institutions trust us so much that they decided to publish official papers to prove the superiority of our research, then you can safely trust us, too.
David is CEO of New Constructs (www.newconstructs.com). David is a distinguished investment strategist and corporate finance expert. He was a 5-yr member of FASB's Investors Advisory Committee. He is author of the Chapter “Modern Tools for Valuation” in The Valuation Handbook (Wiley Finance 2010).
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
