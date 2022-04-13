Liquidity remains a significant problem for equities and financial markets overall. This week reserve balances held at the Fed fell below $3 trillion for the first time since November 2020. It probably isn't by chance that the S&P 500 is trading at its lowest level since November 2020.
The sharp decline in reserve balances has been driven by a significant increase in reverse repo activity as we have approached the quarter end. On September 29, reverse repo activity hit a record high of $2.371 trillion. The big unknown is how far reverse repo activity will fall next week as the new quarter begins or if it should fall.
With an increasing amount of stock market volatility and higher interest rates, the appeal of investors parking cash in money market funds certainly is higher. Considering that most of the money that goes into reverse repos comes from the money market accounts, it isn't clear at this point that repo activity will drop by all that much. Even if the activity declines, it may be stuck in that $2.2 to $2.3 trillion range even once October begins. It is also possible that if stock market volatility rises, more money piles into the overnight repo facility.
Additionally, the size of the overall Fed balance sheet continues to drop as Treasury and MBS securities roll-off due to quantitative tightening. The balance sheet fell this week to $8.796 trillion from $8.805 trillion last week and is down from a record high of $8.965 trillion on April 13, 2022. The further the overall size of the balance sheet drops, the more reserve balance will fall.
While it isn't apparent yet, the shrinking balance sheet and falling reserve balances may contribute to liquidity strains in the equity market and potentially in the overnight and dollar funding markets. Since the beginning of September, the FRA-OIS spread, which measures the difference between the 3-month dollar LIBOR and US federal funds effective rate, has rocketed higher and is a sign of increasing overnight funding stress.
Additionally, we have seen stress in the 3-month euro-dollar OIS basis swap, and the 3-month yen-dollar OIS basis swap spreads. Both currency swaps have recently seen their spreads fall dramatically and suggest that dollar funding strains rise as investors scramble for US dollars.
While these stress gauges certainly are not at alarming levels, they are sure signs of increasing liquidity strain in funding markets. These strains should be monitored for further signs of potential stress beneath the surface.
There is also stress in credit markets, with spreads that have widened and are at or near their highest levels during this current market downturn. These are just another measure of the stress that is developing beneath the surface, and the wider these spreads get, the worse the outcome will be for equity prices.
What is clear is that liquidity in the market is thinning out, and some strains are now forming within multiple layers of the market. This stress may be nothing and the result of a market transitioning from a period of easy monetary to tightening policy, or this could indicate that financial conditions are tightening and that the tightening is straining the entire financial system and the start of a much bigger problem.
This article was written by
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
