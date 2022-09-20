The First Trust Nasdaq CEA Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) is a way to get exposure to cybersecurity with a pretty narrow portfolio of US cybersecurity exposures. While we have a pretty negative view generally on markets, we do see some advantages in cybersecurity over other securities that you might buy in the market. Earnings growth in 'cybersec' is possible for several pretty high probability reasons. Nonetheless, equities as a whole need to adjust to the possibility that rates go substantially higher than they currently are. As such, we don't feel particularly compelled to move here.
Right now, it is hard to justify the tall multiples that you still see in tech. The primary issue is that generally in equities, there is the issue that earnings growth may be difficult to achieve for a while, and if it isn't achieved there is a clear issue with valuations which have earnings yields that barely stay ahead of the rising reference rates. In fact, in tech, the earnings yields are often below 6% where we believe risk-free reference rates are going to have to go before the labor market loosens a bit and inflation comes down as per the Fed agenda. We think investors who are speculating that a market tantrum may change the Fed's mind are rather foolish and taking a very risky and binary bet, that is highly probably to move towards higher rates, likely longer term as the sources of the inflation are cost-push.
We think that when a recession comes that earnings growth, which is already peaking now, is going to be near impossible for the average company. So the only stocks that have a chance to justify their current valuations right now are those that can offer reliable earnings growth. Cybersec would be one of the segments that could accomplish this. We think there are several broad reasons for this:
CIBR's top holdings include the following.
With only 37 stocks in total, this is a good portion of their investments. A lot of these stocks are effectively cloud stocks, but those focusing specifically on security issues in cloud combination and migration. Other stocks are more dedicated cybersecurity solutions and consulting companies.
The ETF trades basically at NAV, so there's no comment there, but we have an issue with valuations. Using Seeking Alpha's Factor Grades, we get some useful information to get a clue on valuation. We use Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as the benchmark for the stocks in this ETF as it is a comprehensive and well-established cybersecurity business.
Using FCF margin as a broader figure to find the yield on a portfolio like this, we can apply it to the P/S ratio of 4.2x for the ETF to get an idea of valuation relative to rising rates. With an FCF margin at around 8%, the P/FCF ends up being 52x, which implies a 2% FCF yield.
Of course, the idea is that FCF can grow in cybersec and the FCF margin for the sector seems to be a little higher for cybersec than general IT. On a no-growth basis and adjusting for higher than average figures presented by PANW and some of the other cybersec players, the FCF yields don't get much better than 3%, at best 4%. Compared to current rates which are already at 4%, and are likely going to 6% on risk-free instruments, it's not fantastic. This is assuming no growth, of course. Downside is protected in cybersec in our opinion, certainly with respect to European data due to GDPR, and also because of recurring revenue. Growth is likely to also benefit from penetration effects, even if overall IT spend falls. On balance, the valuation isn't terrible, but perhaps 10% FCF growth forecasts on a 4% yield against the 6% for risk-free instruments that we might come to isn't really enough. It's not super compelling at the moment, given the direction of rates and markets.
While we don't often do macroeconomic opinions, we do occasionally on our marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, us at the Value Lab might be of inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments