The Chart of the Day belongs to the communications equipment company Harmonic (HLIT). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list of highest Barchart opinion first by the closest to its 52-week high, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 9/16, the stock gained 10.43%.

HLIT Price vs Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

Harmonic Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies. This segment's video processing appliance solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as encoders, video servers, high-density stream processing systems, and edge processors. This segment also provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, which enables the packaging and delivery of streaming services, including live streaming, video-on-demand, catch-up TV, start-over TV, network-DVR, and cloud-DVR services through HTTP streaming to various device along with dynamic and personal ad insertion. The Cable Access segment offers CableOS software-based cable access solutions; and CableOS central cloud services primarily to cable operators. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. It sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

58.56+ Weighted Alpha

49.94% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

4 new highs and up 19.93% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 69.26%

Technical support level at 12.44

Recently traded at 13.14 with 50 day moving average of 11.24

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $1.32 billion

Revenue expected to increase 22.10% this year and another 16.90% next year

Earnings estimated to increase of 41.20% this year, an additional 45.80% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 19.40% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 3 strong buy, 2 buy and 1 hold opinion on the stock

Analysts price targets from 11.50 to 20.00 with an average of 15.42

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool agree and voted 264 to 19 that the stock will beat the market and the more experienced investors vote the same with a24 to 1 vote

3,730 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Information Technology

Industry

Communications Equipment

Ranked Overall

23 out of 4697

Ranked in Sector

2 out of 639

Ranked in Industry

2 out of 51

