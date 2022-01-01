Grindi

China Domestic Activity

The latest activity gauges confirmed that weak consumption and external demand create major problems for China’s near-term growth outlook. The official services PMI (Purchasing Managers Index)1 dropped sharply to 50.6, whereas the new export orders PMI moved deeper into contraction zone (47.0).

The Caixin manufacturing PMI – which has a larger share of exporters and small privately-owned companies – deteriorated for the third consecutive month, staying in contraction zone (48.1 – see chart below).

China’s reluctance to introduce major changes to the zero-COVID policy, the housing sector disruptions, and a higher risk of global recession (especially in DMs) suggest that these growth headwinds can persist for a while, explaining the ongoing cuts in the consensus forecast for China’s 2022 real GDP growth (now at 3.3%).

China Infrastructure Plan

These are the reasons why the upcoming congress of the communist party will be closely watched for signals about policy priorities. But what we can say for sure is that China’s plan to boost infrastructure investments is working, at least partially offsetting the softening growth momentum.

China’s construction PMI accelerated to 60.2 in September (see chart below) - and there’s more in the pipeline, including policy banks’ new infrastructure credit package (CNY300B), additional issuance of local government special bonds (CNY500B), and a “fast-track” approval of new infrastructure project in cities and provinces.

China Housing Support

We also keep an eye on the measures to stabilize the housing sector and boost consumption. China’s demand side stimulus is still an “orphan” (compared to a barrage of supply-side measures), but it is conceivable that the recent small cuts in deposit rates by major banks can help to reduce savings at the margin.

We also learned earlier this week that banks will now be allowed to cut mortgage rates for first-time home buyers in cities with declining housing prices.

Finally, the central bank’s statement on the Q3 monetary committee meeting mentioned a possibility of boosting special loans to ensure the completion of property projects. Stay tuned!

Chart at a Glance: China Activity Gauges – Ups and Downs

Source: Bloomberg LP

1 We believe PMIs are a better indicator of the health of the Chinese economy than the gross domestic product (GDP) number, which is politicized and is a composite in any case. The manufacturing and non-manufacturing, or service, PMIs have been separated in order to understand the different sectors of the economy. These days, we believe the manufacturing PMI is the number to watch for cyclicality.

PMI – Purchasing Managers' Index: economic indicators derived from monthly surveys of private sector companies. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, and a reading below 50 indicates contraction; ISM – Institute for Supply Management PMI: ISM releases an index based on more than 400 purchasing and supply managers surveys; both in the manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries; CPI – Consumer Price Index: an index of the variation in prices paid by typical consumers for retail goods and other items; PPI – Producer Price Index: a family of indexes that measures the average change in selling prices received by domestic producers of goods and services over time; PCE inflation– Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index: one measure of U.S. inflation, tracking the change in prices of goods and services purchased by consumers throughout the economy; MSCI – Morgan Stanley Capital International: an American provider of equity, fixed income, hedge fund stock market indexes, and equity portfolio analysis tools; VIX – CBOE Volatility Index: an index created by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (( CBOE )), which shows the market's expectation of 30-day volatility. It is constructed using the implied volatilities on S&P 500 index options.; GBI-EM – JP Morgan's Government Bond Index – Emerging Markets: comprehensive emerging market debt benchmarks that track local currency bonds issued by Emerging market governments; EMBI– JP Morgan's Emerging Market Bond Index : JP Morgan's index of dollar-denominated sovereign bonds issued by a selection of emerging market countries; EMBIG - JP Morgan's Emerging Market Bond Index Global: tracks total returns for traded external debt instruments in emerging markets.

