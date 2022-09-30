Oil Update - September 2022

Oct. 01, 2022 4:25 AM ETDBE, RJN, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OLEM, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX
Kevin Stecyk profile picture
Kevin Stecyk
5.36K Followers

Summary

  • I am reducing my West Texas Intermediate oil price range by $10 to range between $80 to $100 per barrel for October.
  • As I write, the VIX is nearly 32, an unusually high value. The VIX is often referred to as a fear gauge because the higher it is, the more volatile markets are.
  • Oil prices are likely to rise from recent lows in the $70s as we approach the end of the SPR releases at the end of October.

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

I am reducing my West Texas Intermediate oil price range by $10 to range between $80 to $100 per barrel for October.

A few days after my last forecast, the price fell through the floor. Russia’s war on Ukraine intensified, the Fed’s seeming determination to raise rates regardless of whether higher rates cause a recession, and Prime Minister Truss’s chaotic mini-budget sent markets reeling.

As I write, the VIX is nearly 32, an unusually high value. The VIX is often referred to as a fear gauge because the higher it is, the more volatile markets are.

The reasons for my forecast are as follows: Oil prices are likely to rise from recent lows in the $70s as we approach the end of the SPR releases at the end of October.

I expect OPEC+ to announce a cut in production of between five hundred thousand to one million barrels per day at its upcoming meeting in early October.

Prices should rise as the September and October shoulder season passes and winter approaches. Russian production may begin to decline. And China may begin to open after its once-in-five-years congress in mid-October.

Given the extreme market volatility, there are certainly risks. The US dollar may keep rising until something breaks. The mini-budget problems in the UK may spiral out of control and affect financial markets around the world.

Investors may become so risk averse that nothing rises, including oil. OPEC+, because of all the economic uncertainty, may decide not to cut. China may clamp down even tighter to control COVID-19. And major world economies may slide into a deeper recession than many forecast.

Regarding OPEC+, I believe that it will cut its production because it prefers oil price stability instead of wildly gyrating prices and it wants to encourage more energy development, both oil and gas as well as renewables.

As the VIX indicates, market volatility is very high because of a lot of uncertainty. It is impossible to be confident of any particular outcome. The scenario where I described prices rising because of OPEC+ cuts, passing of the shoulder season, potential Russian production declines, and increased China demand, however, is the one in which I have most confidence. In general, I am bullish on oil prices going higher into the end of the year.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors

This article was written by

Kevin Stecyk profile picture
Kevin Stecyk
5.36K Followers
Kevin H. Stecyk has a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Alberta, an MBA from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and a CFA designation. He spent the earlier part of his career working for Syncrude Canada Limited, an oil sands company in Fort McMurray, Alberta. After Syncrude, he worked for Suncor Energy Inc. in its conventional natural gas division. For the past several years, Kevin has been an independent consultant. Kevin's financial and business articles are not focused on any one area, but rather whatever industry or company currently interests him. Visit his site: Specious Argument (http://www.speciousargument.com/blog/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.