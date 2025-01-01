PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years City Holding Company (CHCO) 10/13 10/31 0.6 0.65 8.33% 2.93% 10 The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 10/11 10/21 0.2 0.21 5.00% 4.87% 27 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 11/9 12/2 0.98 1.03 5.10% 2.47% 12 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 10/5 10/25 0.65 0.71 9.23% 3.53% 12 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 10/12 10/27 0.3 0.31 3.33% 2.42% 10 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 11/30 12/30 2.8 3 7.14% 3.11% 19 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 10/10 10/28 0.41 0.4141 1.00% 4.54% 16 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 11/9 11/25 0.49 0.53 8.16% 2.52% 13 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) 10/10 10/26 0.5 0.52 4.00% 2.35% 8 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Oct 3 (Ex-Div 10/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 10/26 0.27 29.33 3.68% 15 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 10/26 0.38 40 3.80% 12 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 10/20 1.11 222.31 2.00% 32 The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 10/21 0.34 27.55 4.94% 9 The Toro Company (TTC) 10/18 0.3 86.48 1.39% 13 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Oct 4 (Ex-Div 10/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 11/7 0.195 38.23 2.04% 55 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 10/25 0.71 80.52 3.53% 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 10/31 1 104.5 3.83% 11 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 10/21 0.62 359.64 0.69% 29 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 10/27 0.26 78.4 1.33% 9 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Oct 5 (Ex-Div 10/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 11/1 0.54 71.09 3.04% 13 Brady Corporation (BRC) 10/28 0.23 41.73 2.20% 37 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 11/10 1.26 212.17 2.38% 31 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 11/1 0.2075 99.7 0.83% 17 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 10/21 0.16 17.96 3.56% 12 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 10/18 0.78 387.32 0.81% 12 Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 11/1 0.45 43.91 4.10% 12 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 11/9 0.49 284.34 0.69% 11 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 10/14 0.22 33.64 7.85% 12 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 11/15 0.59 149.29 1.58% 13 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 10/26 0.5 61.85 3.23% 9 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 10/21 0.35 93.82 1.49% 21 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 10/28 0.49 70.71 2.77% 52 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 10/31 0.89 CAD 61.33 4.18% 8 Universal Corporation (UVV) 11/7 0.79 46.04 6.86% 52 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 11/1 0.6525 37.97 6.87% 18 Click to enlarge

Thursday Oct 6 (Ex-Div 10/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Tower Corporation (AMT) 10/26 1.47 214.7 2.74% 12 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 10/20 0.33 49.13 2.69% 11 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 10/25 0.37 71.27 2.08% 35 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 10/28 0.4141 36.46 4.54% 16 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) 10/20 0.09 33.28 1.08% 52 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) 10/26 0.52 44.31 2.35% 8 UDR, Inc. (UDR) 10/31 0.38 41.71 3.64% 12 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) 10/26 0.3475 37.56 3.70% 29 Click to enlarge

Friday Oct 7 (Ex-Div 10/10)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Air Lease Corporation (AL) 10/7 0.185 2.4% Avient Corporation (AVNT) 10/6 0.2375 3.1% Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 10/5 0.725 2.0% Chubb Limited (CB) 10/7 0.83 1.8% Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 10/10 0.44 2.9% Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 10/5 0.535 1.9% Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 10/7 0.76 4.3% Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) 10/4 0.64 3.5% FirstService Corporation (FSV) 10/7 0.2025 0.7% Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 10/6 0.41 6.1% The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 10/7 0.11 2.5% The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 10/4 0.385 2.5% Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) 10/6 0.4 2.7% HP Inc. (HPQ) 10/5 0.25 4.0% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 10/5 0.81 3.6% Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 10/7 0.51 2.7% Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 10/4 1.16 4.1% Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 10/5 1.725 1.9% Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 10/7 0.69 3.2% NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) 10/6 0.845 2.3% Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 10/5 0.54 4.1% Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 10/4 0.625 4.6% ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 10/7 0.23 1.2% South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) 10/4 0.31 3.7% Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) 10/10 0.08 1.6% Spire Inc. (SR) 10/4 0.685 4.4% United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 10/5 0.22 2.7% Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 10/5 0.29 1.4% Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 10/7 0.54 4.6% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.