Oct. 02, 2022 10:17 PM ETLRN
Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 14 new highs and up 10.43% in the last month.
  • Analysts' price targets from $47.00 to $65.00.
The Chart of the Day belongs to the technology based educational company Stride (LRN). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 9/19, the stock gained 4.19%.

LRN Stride

LRN Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride, Inc. serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • 16.00 Weighted Alpha
  • 16.94% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages
  • 14 new highs and up 10.43% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 65.65%
  • Technical support level at 41.64
  • Recently traded at 42.03 with 50 day moving average of 39.91

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $1.80 billion
  • P/E 16.75
  • Revenue expected to increase 5.30% this year and another 8.20% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 24.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 20.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy, 3 buy opinions on the stock
  • Analysts price targets from $47.00 to $65.00 with an average of $53.50
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 136 to 23 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 34 to 8 for the same result
  • 5,480 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.00
Wall Street Buy 4.40
Quant Buy 3.68

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation C C C+
Growth C- B+ B
Profitability B- B- C+
Momentum A+ A+ A
Revisions B- A A+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Discretionary

Industry

Education Services

Ranked Overall

710 out of 4697

Ranked in Sector

79 out of 537

Ranked in Industry

5 out of 31

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

