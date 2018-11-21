Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

Chief Investment Officer Aaron Miles shares why Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF) got dinged when it went public and how it's shaping its strategy as the market continues to develop. We discuss the Goodness Growth (OTCQX:GDNSF) acquisition, New York's protracted timeline and investing dollars at the right time. One of the top MSOs, or multi-state operators, find out why Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street analysts rate Verano as a Strong Buy and why momentum is a concern.