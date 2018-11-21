Verano: How To Succeed In U.S. Cannabis

The Cannabis Investing Podcast
Summary

  • Verano is touted as a top multi-state operator, rated a Strong Buy according to Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street analysts.
  • Chief Investment Officer Aaron Miles shares why flexibility is key in the cannabis industry (timelines are unknown).
  • Gaining relevance in the space. Growing at scale.
  • Goodness Growth acquisition; waiting for the right asset and license.
  • Institutional capital likely comes before uplisting.

Chief Investment Officer Aaron Miles shares why Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF) got dinged when it went public and how it's shaping its strategy as the market continues to develop. We discuss the Goodness Growth (OTCQX:GDNSF) acquisition, New York's protracted timeline and investing dollars at the right time. One of the top MSOs, or multi-state operators, find out why Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street analysts rate Verano as a Strong Buy and why momentum is a concern.

The Cannabis Investing Podcast
On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.

