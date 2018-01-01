JimmyFam

What Is Building DreamStar Technology?

Shenzhen, China-based Building DreamStar Technology (BDS) was founded to provide real estate as a service to enterprises of all sizes as well as other related professional services.

Management is headed by co-founder and Chairman Houde Li, who has extensive experience in the venture capital investment industry and general management field.

The firm’s PRC entities operated 46 space locations and had 1,101 clients moved into its spaces.

The occupancy rate of the co-working spaces fell from 81% at the end of 2020 to 73% at the end of 2021.

Building DreamStar has received at least $20.2 million from investors in the form of equity and another $24.4 million in debt from related parties.

The firm markets its services through online and offline means, including partnerships with real estate agents to whom the company pays leasing commissions.

According to a 2019 market research report by China Real Estate Chamber of Commerce, the amount of co-working space in China grew by nearly 60% in the first ten months of 2018.

However, many of those locations were less than 50% leased at the time.

Since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, many co-working space companies have ceased their expansion efforts, focusing instead on making their existing locations more attractive to potential clients while weathering the pandemic's restrictions.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

MyDreamPlus

Kr Space

Ucommune

WeWork China - sold interest in Sept. 2020

Numerous smaller competitors

Existing property landlords

Building DreamStar Technology's IPO Date & Details

The initial public offering date, or IPO, for Building DreamStar Technology has not yet been indicated by the company or its underwriter.

BDS intends to sell 4.6 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $5.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $25.3 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $227.6 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 11.33%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately 40%, or US$8.88 million (assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option), for expanding our spaces and services offerings, such as online searching tool for office spaces; approximately 35%, or US$7.77 million (assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option), for potential strategic investments and acquisitions including co-working spaces operated by competitors and businesses that are complementary to the Company’s current business operations in Chengdu, Shenzhen, Shanghai and other major cities in China, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition opportunities at this time; and approximately 25%, or the remaining amount for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital needs and other corporate uses. (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Management says the company is not currently subject to legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Univest Securities. Univest is a frequent underwriter for Chinese and Japanese companies seeking to list their shares on U.S. public markets.

The Bottom Line

Building DreamStar is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to expand its service offerings and acquire competitors or for geographic expansion.

The market opportunity for providing coworking space services in China is large but fragmented and it is difficult to achieve economies of scale due to the sheer size of the market.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook are changing user habits as a result of the pandemic, with more persons and companies seeking to work remotely from home. However, this may also produce growth opportunities as enterprises seek more distributed locations and thus require more in the way of coworking services.

Univest Securities is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (9.1%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The firm has produced topline revenue growth, and its other major financial metrics have improved but remain substantially negative.

Due to the pandemic’s effects, firms such as BDS have focused on adding services rather than expanding their operations.

While this may appear to be a smart approach that may help the firm reach profitability, it is all subject to the unpredictable whim of Chinese regulators and their heavy responses to COVID-19 outbreaks, with severe regional lockdowns common.

Given these uncertainties and substantial & continuing losses, I’m on Hold for the BDS IPO, although the low nominal price of the stock may attract day traders.