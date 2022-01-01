It may be premature to think that the bottom for the S&P 500 or any equity index is near. Today's ISM manufacturing data came in lower than expected, indicating that the next leg for markets could shift from rates and central bank risk to earning risk. Earnings estimates are already in decline, and as earnings season begins to ramp up, it seems likely that the risk is for those earnings estimates to fall further.
The ISM data, while still signaling positive real GDP growth of 0.8% in the third quarter, also showed that manufacturing slowed more than expected. The data point for the ISM manufacturing report tends to have a very high correlation to changes in earnings growth rates for the S&P 500. The chart below shows that the ISM manufacturing report can be a leading indicator for the earnings outlook of the S&P 500.
If the relationship continues to play out, then this would suggest the earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 should slow further. Still, at this point, analysts estimate roughly 8% earnings growth in 2023 to $241.92 from $223.89 in 2022.
Earnings estimates for 2023 have already dropped 3% to $241.92 from $249.55, which isn't much at this point. It is, however, potentially an indication estimates have much further to decline, especially if the ISM data is acting as a leading indicator.
Another reason earnings estimates are likely to fall is that sales and gross margin estimates for the S&P 500 seem too high for 2023. Sales estimates for the S&P 500 have lost around 1.1% to $1.794 trillion from $1.815 trillion, while gross margins have increased from roughly 45.5% to 46.9% since the spring of 2022.
On top of that, inflation expectations are now falling, and falling inflation expectations may be a sign of potentially fewer Fed rate hikes. Falling inflation expectations also probably mean that S&P 500 revenue growth will slow dramatically. There is a strong correlation over time between sales growth and 5-Year inflation expectations. It is not a perfect relationship but it shows that inflation expectations tend to lead to changes in the revenue growth rates.
If revenue estimates follow inflation expectations lower from here, that will pressure earnings estimates down unless gross margins can continue to push higher. But given that gross margins are already at nearly their highest levels since 2009, it may be tough to get margins to squeeze higher. Falling revenue estimates and lower gross margins should lead to lower earnings estimates.
It also seems that the S&P 500 has latched on to falling earnings estimates, with the latest drop in the S&P 500 also reflected in the latest drop in earnings estimates. For most of 2022, the S&P 500 had been ignoring changes in earnings estimates. In fact, until July, earnings estimates rose dramatically, while the S&P 500 was declining. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rallied sharply in July and August, as earnings estimates fell sharply. But at least more recently, the S&P 500 and earnings estimates are heading lower together for the first time all year.
It could be a temporary event, or it could be that stocks are slowly beginning to decouple from movement in interest rates and are now beginning to focus more on the impacts of slowing economic growth. Data from Quant-Insight shows that since the beginning of the year, changes in real rates were, by and large, the most significant macro driver of the S&P 500.
Meanwhile, since September 19, corporate credit, risk aversion, china, and economic growth have increased in factor impacts. While real rates are certainly still significant, other factors are gaining importance, again indicating there may be a decoupling in the equity markets from rates.
Earnings season starts in about 2 to 3 weeks, so earnings adjustments should pick up. That very well could lead to a further decline in earnings estimates, and if the equity market has now latched on to falling earnings estimates, as those earnings estimates make new lows, the S&P 500 is likely to follow.
This article was written by
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance LP. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.
