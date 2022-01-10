In October 2021, Amplify (NYSE:NYSE:AMPY) had a pipeline leak near the California coast that led to a pipeline shutdown. That pipeline shutdown took roughly 14% of Amplify's capacity offline as measured on a PV-10 basis. There were fears that the pipeline would never reopen. It is now expected to reopen within months.
The pipeline is not yet back online, but in an important development the company now has the long-awaited permit from the Army Corps of Engineers and can start work. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration must approve the repair work, once complete, but management estimates the pipeline will be back online in Q1 2023 (though management's - and my - estimates on this have been too optimistic previously, the initial estimate was July 2022 which has likely slipped by 6+ months).
Amplify does a good, if slightly salesy, job in their presentations outlining PV-10 values. As I write this WTI is at $85/barrel drifting to around $75 in 2023 based on futures. Henry Hub gas is at $6.50 drifting down to $5 on a similar basis.
This puts the company's PD PV-10 reserves (including the Southern California Beta assets) in a range of $831M-$1,276M - likely more at the higher end of the range currently - the rightmost column below. Note that though the range for oil is perhaps reasonable, the values for gas in the PV-10 below is below the current curve. These are management figures combined with data from SEC filings and recent press releases.
|Scenario
|$65 oil/$3.50 gas
|$80 oil/$4 gas
|PD Reserves (PV-10)
|$845
|$1276
|Capitalized G&A
|-187.6
|-187.6
|Net debt
|-185
|-185
|Hedge losses
|-46
|-57
|Spill associated fines/agreements
|-18
|-18
|FCF calendar H2 2022
|35
|35
|Asset retirement obligations
|-106
|-106
|Resulting equity value (38.4M shares out)
|~$8.8/share
|~$19.7/share
source: company presentation and SEC filings, author's analysis
By the same token in its late July 2022 presentation, the company implied that the Southern California assets (assuming those are 'PDNP' on slide 9 of the company's presentation) are worth in the range of $4.5-$6.3/share on a PV-10 basis. It is therefore noteworthy that since the announcement that the pipeline should reopen in Q1 2023, the share price has only moved up +$1/share at this point (price $7.55/share at the time of writing). Amplify is quite levered to a Southern California restart.
That said, I would note that if you take a conservative view on energy i.e. $60 oil/$3.50 gas and believe the Southern California assets never restart, then you would have downside on the stock per the table above as the liabilities start to eat into asset values. Still, I think support for that view is weaker with the recent permit announcement.
If the pipeline does resume and given agreements have been made with the State of California ($4.9M) and U.S. Attorney's Office ($12.9M) and civil litigation (funded by insurance) it appears Amplify is now somewhat de-risked.
Of course the final verdict will come once the pipeline repairs are complete (expected early November) and the pipeline then comes online (expected Q1 2023).
At that point it will be harder for investors to justify discounting Amplify based on spill risks. The numbers above suggest a value in the $9-$20/share range compared to around $7.50 today. Furthermore, the numbers above back in a lower natural gas price than the current futures curve.
Natural gas is approximately one third of the company's production in rough terms. So this is a cheap energy company, though of course the market is skeptical on energy valuations generally today.
Also, conceivably, with the pipeline up and running hopefully in Q1 and the oil spill behind it, Amplify could be considered an M&A target, given its relatively small scale and potentially discounted valuation. It is unlikely a buyer would have wanted to jump in with legal cases ongoing and permits unresolved, despite a potentially inexpensive valuation.
Aside from benefiting from higher oil prices. Management has maintained that the pipeline leakage was due to a ship's anchor dragging the pipeline causing the leak. There may be upside from legal proceedings against the relevant shipping company.
The company has also benefited from insurance payments throughout the pipeline shutdown, these may not be fully captured in the assessment above.
Nonetheless, risks remain:
Amplify appears a relatively compelling opportunity with a catalyst from the anticipated pipeline restart and putting the spill behind it. Hopefully in Q1 2023.
The risks are of course that energy prices slide more than the futures curves suggest, the pipeline restart sees further delays or that management make inappropriate capital allocation decisions. However, there still appears to be a margin of safety in the price, especially if the pipeline is expected to restart.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Not intended as investment advice. Please do your own research or consult an advisor. Investing involves material risk of loss. Write-up may contain misstatements or inaccuracies and may not be updated. Author's position may be updated without notice.
