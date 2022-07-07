Murphy Oil: Raising Production Guidance Is A Plus

Oct. 04, 2022 6:29 AM ETMurphy Oil Corporation (MUR)
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Marketplace

Summary

  • Murphy Oil reported a net income of $350.56 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.
  • The company produced 164.4K Boep/d in the Second Quarter but expected to increase production in 3Q22 to 184K Boep/d.
  • I recommend buying MUR between $32 and $33 with potential lower support at $31 if oil prices fall below $80 a barrel.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

Introduction

Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE:MUR) is an independent global oil and natural gas exploration and production company that I have followed on Seeking Alpha since October 2017.

The company released its second-quarter 2022 results on August 4, 2022. But most importantly, the company released a new investor update in October, raising production guidance by 4K Boep/d (mid-point).

Note: This article is an update of my preceding article published on July 7, 2022.

1 - 2Q22 Results and 3Q22 expectations Snapshot

The company posted a second-quarter 2022 adjusted net income which excludes discontinued operations and other one-off items, $1.93 per diluted share, compared to $0.59 in 2Q21.

Murphy Oil's revenues of $1,101.06 million were better than expectations. Revenues improved from the prior-year quarter of $549.64 million.

The E&P company produced 164.4k Boep/d in the second quarter, comprising 62% of liquids. Murphy Oil's total costs and expenses were $549.5 million, up from $539.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Finally, Murphy Oil declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share in the second quarter of 2022.

Finally, Murphy Oil hedged 25K barrels of oil per day at a weighted average put price of $63.24 per barrel and a weighted average call price of $75.20 for 2022.

2 - What's new in 3Q22?

Production in 3Q22 is expected to jump significantly to 184K Boep/d in 3Q22 (mid-point). The company is focusing on debt reduction with a $600-$650 million debt reduction expected in FY 2022.

Table

MUR 3Q22 (MUR Presentation)

3 - Stock Performance And Commentary

MUR is now up 47% on a one-year basis. The stock is following the general trend in this sector, rebounding from a period of consolidation as recession fears weigh down on markets.

Chart
Data by YCharts

4 - Investment thesis

Murphy's exposure to the US through the Gulf of Mexico and Eagle Ford is attractive from a long-term investment perspective.

However, oil prices remain highly volatile and may correct further depending on the FED's decision in November.

The threat of a recession is now rising to 65%, and oil prices could drop further down to $80 per barrel and below even if we had a great day today. It's essential to trade LIFO about 50% of your position due to the oil volatility and uncertainty about the economy suffering from rampant inflation.

Murphy Oil - Financial Table 2Q22 - The Raw Numbers

Murphy Oil 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22
Total oil and gas revenues in $ million 758.83 687.55 762.3 871.37 1,196.24 -
Total Revenues and others in $ Million 549.64 630.70 739.0 552.96 1,101.06 -
Net Income in $ Million -63.08 108.46 168.4 -113.34 350.56 -
EBITDA $ Million 237.07 413.18 489.76 119.51 752.77 -
EPS diluted in $/share -0.41 0.70 1.08 -0.73 2.23 -
Operating cash flow in $ Million 448.52 405.00 330.9 338.33 620.91 -
CapEx in $ Million 204.77 118.92 106.2 244.91 354.41 -
Free Cash Flow in $ Million 243.75 286.09 224.63 93.42 266.50 -
Total cash $ Billion 0.42 0.51 0.52 0.48 0.43 -
Long-Term Debt in $ Billion 2.76 2.61 2.47 2.47 2.27 -
Dividend per share in $ 0.125 0.125 0.15 0.175 0.25 -
Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 154.40 155.93 154.45 154.92 157.46 -
Oil Production 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22
Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 171.0 155.0 150.2 141.0 164.4 ~184
US Onshore Crude oil price ($/b) 65.57 68.88 76.28 93.87 109.25 ~88

Source: Murphy Oil 10-Q filing

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, An Oil & Gas Production

1 - Total Revenue and Others (Hedging) was $1,101.06 Million In 2Q22

Chart

MUR Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Note: Revenues from oil and gas were $1,101.06 million.

Chart

MUR 2Q22 revenues per segment (Fun Trading)

Murphy Oil reported a net income of $350.56 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

The net cash provided by continuing operations activities in 2Q22 was $620.91 million, compared with $448.52 million in 2Q21.

2 - Free Cash Flow Was $266.50 Million in 2Q22

Chart

MUR Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company has a different calculation, including divestiture.

The generic free cash flow was $266.50 million in 2Q22. The trailing 12-month free cash flow is $870.64 million, which is large enough to cover the increased dividend.

The company now pays a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend yield is currently 2.84%.

3 - Production was a Total of 164.4k Boep/d in 2Q22

Chart

MUR Quarterly Oil equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

The company produced 164.4K Boep/d in the Second Quarter, comprising 62% of liquids. The offshore section, mainly the Gulf of Mexico, represents 46.2% of the total output in 2Q22.

Chart

MUR Quarterly Production per segment in 2Q22 (Fun Trading)

Oil prices jumped to $109.25 in 2Q22 but will be below $85 per barrel in 3Q22.

Chart

MUR Quarterly oil prices history (Fun Trading)

Below is shown how the equivalent production is spread between oil, NGL, and natural gas.

Chart

MUR Production in Oil, NGL, NG in 2Q22 (Fun Trading)

4 - Net Debt Under Control

Murphy Oil had cash and cash equivalents of $432.02 million as of June 30, 2022, compared with $418.10 million as of June 30, 2021.

Chart

MUR Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Net Debt is $1.84 billion at the end of June 2022. All Debt is an unsecured senior credit facility, not subject to semi-annual borrowing base redetermination. MUR expects to cut Debt by another $200 million in H2 2022.

5 - 3Q22 and full-year Guidance going up

MUR expects its production to be 180-186k Boep/d in 3Q22, with FY 2022 168K-176K Boep/d. MUR is expecting the fourth-quarter output in the range of 194K-202K Boep/d.

Table

MUR 3Q22 and full-year Guidance October (MUR Presentation October)

Murphy Oil expects its current planned CapEx range of $925 million. It is a big jump compared with 2021 ($688 million).

Table

MUR CapEx plan (MUR Presentation)

Technical Analysis (Short Term) And Commentary

Chart

MUR TA chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

MUR forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $41.8 and support at $32.65

It is not easy to "predict the future, "but we can see that the global economy is weakening at a faster rate. The FED's action against rampant inflation increases the risk of a recession in 2023.

As I said in my preceding article, we cannot ignore those early signs, and we must d"fend our MUR investment by adopting a strategy that takes the "best of both worlds." It is what I promote in" my marketplace, "The Go" d and Oil corner."

Thus, trading LIFO is the most suitable solution, in my opinion.

The trading strategy is to sell LIFO about 50% of your position above $41.8 with possible higher resistance at $45.

I suggest accumulating between $32 and $33 with potential lower support at $31 if oil prices fall below $80 a barrel.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below to vote of support. Thanks.

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
20.49K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a small long-term position and trade short-term often.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.