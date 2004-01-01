Justin Sullivan

With elevated inflation levels (i.e. hot economy) combined with general underinvestment in the upstream sector over the past 5 years, oil prices have enjoyed a tremendous bounce in 2022 and despite the recent setbacks, upstream companies (light blue line below is XLE) have substantially outperformed the broader market over the past year with Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) slightly outperforming upstream peers. This is particularly impressive given the leverage that many upstream businesses have to oil prices these days (extremely unsustainable business models). CVX via its vertically integrated operations and its investment in LNG and natural gas should position the business for great success moving forward. However, like many of my articles I have written recently, I caution that we are still in the early days of the bear market and all risk assets should be traded with caution (i.e. strict risk controls, hedges, collars, etc.).

Commodity Prices / Macro

Unfortunately, for the last 10 years oil and natural gas markets have been troubled by an abundance of capital, high quality shale acreage and overproduction. Despite CVX's best efforts they struggled to perform over this time given (relatively) low energy prices, crack spreads and refined products prices.

Despite the recent drop, crude oil and natural gas prices remain elevated in the US and globally as the inflationary regime continues to persist and central bank intervention has yet to cool the global economy substantially.

Over the past weeks, oil has sold off along with bonds. Despite a bounce to start the week, the curve remains far below its levels over the past six months (the bottom line is the current September curve for reference) and also less backwardated. Unfortunately, as every market (apart from equities) has begun to price in an imminent recession commodity prices have been hammered lower. While there may be some upward potential from OPEC cuts (or talk of cuts) I would imagine that oil prices will hover near this range for some time. I do think that tactically oil is oversold and will likely stabilize in the $80 range - this is not a high conviction view and I would be cautious trying to trade on this view in the short term.

Finally, supply constraints remain with commercial crude inventories remaining below the 5-year range, which should continue to provide near term support for price. However, as we've seen time and time again in this bear market - when fear prevails, short-term fundamentals will yield to broader macro uncertainty.

Another topic I wanted to touch on that I did not in my previous article on XOM (Exxon Mobil Presents A Unique Opportunity But Must Be Traded Carefully) is the precarious state of US shale inventory. Prior to this past year, it was an open secret in the shale industry that the highest quality drilling locations were almost fully depleted. This depletion was due to a combination of over drilling and because of structural geologic headwinds such as parent-child relationship where existing wells impact the pressure and therefore output of newly drilled wells nearby, decline curves accelerating at faster rates than anticipated, etc. Now the industry has fully acknowledged that high quality inventory will not last for much longer. A WSJ analysis from February claims that at pre-covid growth rates in production, shale inventory would only like a few more years.

This is hugely important for two reasons A) Shale is a large source of global production (EIA estimates that in 2021, tight oil formations accounted for 7.22MM barrels of production per day) and B) Shale is an important source of "swing" production as it is not controlled by non-market forces (i.e. OPEC) and because shale wells rapidly produce large quantities of oil and can thus respond quickly to changes in supply / demand dynamics.

I would imagine that given the global underinvestment in oil production that oil prices will continue to trend upwards over the coming decades, until either another supply break-through occurs or until the space becomes properly capitalized and proper investment is made in new projects.

The CVX Competitive Advantage

CVX has consistently proven its ability to outperform in the oil and gas sector despite driving an enormous business that is substantially less nimble than many industry competitors. Most recently, CVX is coming off a record quarter with strength in operational performance both across upstream and downstream operating. Many industry participants view CVX as the leader of the energy space and will be instrumental in both guiding investors' expectations for the course of the "energy transition" as well as winning investors back to the space which for the most part has been neglected over the past 5-10 years.

CVX is very well positioned financially and this is evidenced through a long history of capital returns across industry cycles. The company recently increased the top end of its buyback guidance to $15B per year and expects to be at this rate in 3Q22. This high run rate is likely sustainable at $75 Brent. Furthermore, at its 2022 analyst day conference in March, CVX indicated $12-13B of buyback capability from 2022-2026 at $75 Brent (natural gas and crack spreads were lower when this forecast was given). Combined with its $11B annual dividend, CVX is poised to return ~8% of its market cap through buybacks and dividends (CVX has not cut their dividend since the Great Depression). This is combined with an analyst forecast FCF yield of 11.8% in 2022 and 10% in 2023.

In addition, CVX's net debt to total capital is ~8% currently which is well below its mid-cycle target of 20%-25%. This financial strength is reflective of management's focus on preserving financial flexibility and maintaining a high return on capital. This disciplined approach can also be seen from the buildout of Permian infrastructure and the patient development of Permian acreage which has helped offset inflationary pressures that have plagued onshore producers this year.

This great financial and operational strength is the reason why I am neutral on CVX despite my general bearish outlook over the medium term. I believe that with the expected capital returns through dividends and share buybacks, CVX will have great potential to outperform the market. Furthermore, I believe CVX is a great long-term buy due to their vertical integration and operational expertise - particularly their ability and history of developing and producing high value offshore and international plays which should increase in importance over the coming decades as shale production falls off. Generally, I think the market is not fully appreciating this dynamic and is slow to price in the shifting tide away from shale and back to conventional and offshore production.

CVX is well positioned from this perspective with the TCO almost fully completed and a deep backlog of GOM projects (Mad Dog 2, St. Malo injection, Anchor, Whale, Ballymore) which are projected to add >300MBoe/d by 2026. CVX is also well positioned from a gas / LNG perspective with the Gorgon and Wheatstone assets contributing substantially to global gas production. Gorgon Stage 2 is on track to achieve first gas in the coming weeks and in Angola, CVX has signed an extension on Block 0 to 2050 which should continue to provide supplemental gas to keep the Angola LNG facility full. CVX has also signed agreements to export 4 million tonnes per annum of LNG from the Gulf Coast by 2027.

CVX continues to build out its renewable energy portfolio, however, management has cautioned that the industry is too immature for meaningful investment and is focused on targeting a double-digit return. These projects will be important from a messaging perspective to public markets that the business is well positioned to generate returns from renewable assets.

Furthermore, I believe that CVX is extremely well positioned in the Permian basin on a go-forward basis. With a massive 2.2 million net acre position and an advantaged royalty position with ~20% of production having little to no royalty payment. Permian ROCE is expected to reach >30% by 2026 with >1MM BOED of production at an investment pace of ~$4B / year. The massive scale of this operation should provide substantial advantages on cost and well productivity.

Lastly, while Chevron's downstream footprint is considerably smaller than Exxon's - refining and chemicals contributed to almost 30% of Q2 net income with strong performance across U.S. and international operations. While margins have bene strong, management expects profitability to normalize over time given global capacity additions. It is likely that CVX will keep refining spend at maintenance levels moving forward and focus on cash flow generation in this segment.

Overall, essentially every point discussed above is a positive for CVX and the company remains well managed with a strong strategic focus and forward-looking strategy. This is why I'm neutral on the stock despite my belief that oil prices and producers will suffer in a recession. Ultimately CVX is one of a handful of businesses in the industry that is extremely well run and also has unique advantages from a scale and integration perspective.

Valuation

It's worth noting that at the depths of the 2008 recession CVX's TEV/EBITDA was roughly half of what it is currently. I do believe that there will be further multiple contraction although fortunately, much of this has already occurred as profitability has increased substantially while the stock has been flat to down over the last 6 months.

Lastly - the DCF analysis based on consensus analyst estimates suggests that CVX is slightly overvalued. Again, this model is just for reference and the investment decision should not be based on this model's output.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CVX is a juggernaut in the oil & gas sector and is well positioned to succeed in the coming years. There will likely be further headwinds from the potential impending recession however, the company is well positioned financially and is already trading a relatively low multiple. I believe there will be a strong opportunity to accumulate CVX in the coming months but maintain a neutral rating currently.