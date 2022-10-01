Sundry Photography

Cloudflare's (NYSE:NET) platform delivers integrated security, performance and a programmable edge that augments existing applications and allows the creation of new applications, without configuring or maintaining infrastructure. While the announcement of R2 storage in 2021 created hype around Cloudflare's potential as an AWS competitor, the company intends to be the fabric that connects the hyperscalers, rather than the fourth major cloud vendor.

Cloudflare has 20% of the top 1 million websites and is rapidly expanding its portfolio of solutions, but the stock continues to trade on high multiples and is at risk if growth deteriorates. This was flagged as a potential issue earlier in the year, as Cloudflare's pipeline generation slowed in Q1 2022, the sales cycle extended significantly and customers began taking longer to pay their bills. These metrics stabilized in the second quarter and the situation doesn't currently appear to be as bad as the CEO originally feared. It is not clear if this was a temporary reprieve though, with a potential further slowdown coming.

Cloudflare is building a network that any business can plug into and not worry about anything else, as this is what customers are demanding. This is important with the current macro backdrop, as customers will likely look to reduce expenses by consolidating vendors. Cloudflare also offer must-have services, like security, that help customers save money compared to legacy solutions, which should help Cloudflare weather any slowdown. While Cloudflare may face some headwinds in the short-term, the stock should perform well longer term, as the company continues to expand its portfolio of solutions and move upmarket into larger and higher margin markets.

Network

Cloudflare's network is at the heart of their business, and is a source of competitive advantage. This is due to both the architecture of the network, which reduces costs, and the scale of the network. Cloudflare has built their network so that any server can handle any request, which allows Cloudflare to directly interconnect with the various ISPs and eyeball networks around the world and drive down costs for things like bandwidth and co-location. Cloudflare now has so much traffic on their network that in many cases it is less expensive for them to run over their own private connections, rather than over the public internet. It also allows Cloudflare to do things that are not possible over the internet, like support larger packet sizes and non-standard protocols.

Cloudflare for Offices is another service which Cloudflare is introducing that further differentiates their network. Cloudflare for Offices makes connecting to Cloudflare's Zero Trust network from many of the world's highest occupancy buildings as simple as plugging in a patch cable. To support this, Cloudflare are initially putting their equipment in around 1,000 buildings globally. Cloudflare for Offices has progressed well so far, although is a nascent service that is likely not contributing significantly to revenue. Cloudflare have stated that at this point they are measuring success by the willingness of landlords and network providers to invite them into their facilities and allow them to directly interconnect. Cloudflare for Offices is one area where investment has slowed recently due to the deterioration in macro conditions.

Cloudflare's focus on higher value use cases, like security and edge computing, also helps them to maximize the value of their network investments and protects them against commoditization and margin pressures. The scale of Cloudflare's network and the scope of their services will make it increasingly difficult for competitors in the future.

Security

Security is currently Cloudflare's largest business and is likely to be a source of strength through any potential downturn. While there is a large focus on Cloudflare's ability to compete against Zero Trust peers, Cloudflare are primarily focused on replacing legacy hardware (firewalls, VPNs, etc.).

Cloudflare has stated in the past that their win rates for Zero Trust type solutions are very strong and have been improving. They have specifically called out success when going head-to-head with Zscaler (ZS) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW), which they believe is because they have a better product and can scale to meet the needs of complex organizations.

Zero Trust is sold on a per seat basis, with Cloudflare mentioning pricing in the 10-25 USD per seat range in the past. Assuming that there are 1 billion knowledge workers globally who require a Zero Trust solution would imply something like a 10-25 billion USD per year market for Zero Trust security.

The Internet of Things (IoT) could also be a large tailwind for network security in coming years. The number of IoT devices globally will eventually vastly outnumber smartphones, and these devices are often not secured. Cloudflare offers a range of services to secure IoT devices and reduce their compute requirements. Cloudflare are seeing more IoT Zero Trust use cases, and it is a business that is likely to continue growing in the future.

Workers

Cloudflare Workers is Cloudflare's edge computing service, which could in time grow to be the dominant source of revenue. The business is still currently fairly small though, with Cloudflare rapidly adding functionality and encouraging developer adoption. Recent product innovation has been focused on data storage solutions. Developers need access to data to build applications on Workers and Cloudflare's data strategy consists of:

First-party solutions that are designed for scale, like Workers KV and Durable Objects.

Support for an array of NoSQL databases that connect over HTTP, and TCP Database Connectors to connect to data where it already lives.

Partnering with best-of-breed data companies to bring their capabilities to the Workers platform.

The market began to realize the long-term potential of the Workers platform when Cloudflare announced their R2 object store in 2021. R2 is an Amazon S3 competitor, although doesn't address the same use cases. R2 is not for archiving petabytes of data, but rather storing data that is heavily accessed. S3 is reportedly a 10-15 billion USD business for Amazon (AMZN), highlighting the potential of R2, even if it is a more niche service.

R2 went into public beta at the start of 2022 and is expected to go into general availability towards the end of the year. Cloudflare are confident that hundreds of petabytes of data will shift to the Workers platform when this occurs. Cloudflare hope that R2 will allow them to capture more object store spend and pressure cloud providers to eliminate egress fees.

Cloudflare have also added to their storage capabilities by adding support for MongoDB (MDB) Atlas and Prisma to the Workers platform. MongoDB's query language, MQL, supports rich aggregations within the database. MongoDB support is provided via the Realm SDK, which integrates directly with MongoDB Atlas. MongoDB Atlas also includes Global Clusters, which are suitable for creating a low-latency, geo-distributed MongoDB database.

Cloudflare also recently introduced Cloudflare Queues, a global message queuing service that allows applications to reliably send and receive messages using Cloudflare Workers. It offers at-least once message delivery, supports batching of messages, and charges no bandwidth egress fees.

Cloudflare have hinted that the Workers platform is the segment of their business with the most potential, but will take time to develop. Based on other developer platforms, Cloudflare estimate that it takes between 8 and 12 years for a platform to reach escape velocity. The Workers platform has been in production for approximately 5 years and continues to extend its lead with developers. In Q2 2021 more than 50,000 developers wrote their first Workers script or code and large companies with sophisticated developer teams are already building critical applications on the platform.

Developer adoption is a focus for Cloudflare and they are tackling this in a number of ways. For example, they are building Workers into other platforms to accelerate adoption. In Q2 2022 Cloudflare signed deals with an e-commerce platform, a web development platform and a next-generation database platform to embed Workers as a service as a preferred development environment. These deals currently represent insignificant amounts of revenue but can help catalyze the development of an ecosystem around Cloudflare Workers.

Cloudflare also recently announced a 1.25 billion USD Workers Launchpad funding program in partnership with some of the world's leading venture capital firms. Any startup built on Workers can apply and will receive funding if selected.

Approximately 20% of new enterprise deals have been including Workers at some level. Despite this, Workers is not expected to be a really material revenue contributor for another three to five years. Workers will not only drive growth in the future, but will also inevitably have a positive impact on profits as it is margin accretive, even with Cloudflare's gross margins at 78%. Part of this is likely due to the fact that a workload running on Workers is typically significantly less expensive than an equivalent workload running in a traditional public cloud.

Area 1

Cloudflare acquired Area 1 for 162 million USD (mixture of equity and cash) in early 2022. While this was Cloudflare's largest acquisition, it is expected to contribute less than 1% to revenue this year. The acquisition was primarily for Area 1's technology, which will help Cloudflare enable secure, fast email security through their Zero Trust network. Area 1 stops phishing attacks by identifying and eliminating them before they can inflict damage. Cloudflare are the DNS provider, meaning that they can make Area 1 a one-click deployment and continue using their existing email provider. Similar to Cloudflare, Area 1 is a proxy, but it's a proxy for e-mail traffic. Cloudflare also believe there are synergies with their other solutions. For example, an email can be automatically isolated using Cloudflare's browser isolation product so that any links that are clicked render at the network edge rather than on the endpoint.

Cloudflare has a bias for internal innovation and as a result these types of technology acquisitions are generally only done for specific capabilities. Area 1 also has a world-class threat intelligence team that will likely lead to new products in the future. Email is the largest cyber-attack vector on the Internet, which makes email security an integral part of any Zero Trust network. Cloudflare had entered the email security market in 2021 with the launch of its Advanced Email Security Suite and additional tools to create custom email addresses, manage incoming email routing, and prevent email spoofing and phishing on outgoing emails.

Vectrix

Cloudflare also recently acquired Vectrix, a startup providing a Cloud Access Security Broker ('CASB'). CASBs are a category of services that give visibility and control over data stored in SaaS applications.

CASBs are often complex to setup, but Vectrix's ease of deployment and ability to quickly onboard new customers was one of the reasons for the acquisition. Vectrix's technology adds to Cloudflare's Zero Trust platform, giving visibility not only for data flowing across the network, but now also data at rest in service providers.

Federal Government

The Federal Government should also be a growth driver for Cloudflare going forward. Cloudflare are in the process of obtaining their FedRAMP certification and expect to be fully certified soon. Cloudflare are already in the marketplace though as they're going through the process.

Financial Analysis

Cloudflare's CEO seemed particularly concerned about the macro environment earlier in the year, and highlighted the potential for a significant slowdown. Revenue growth has remained robust so far, even though Cloudflare continue to see elongated sales cycles amongst larger customers, particularly in the 500,000 USD to 1 million USD annual spend range. This appears to be a substantial shift, with Cloudflare pointing to an increase of weeks, not days.

Table 1: Cloudflare Revenue and Growth by Region (source: Created by author using data from Cloudflare)

Cloudflare believe that RPO is a better indicator of the health of their business than billings. This is because the number of billing cycles that occur in a quarter can sometimes make billings an arbitrary number. RPO growth has slowed somewhat over the past 12 months, but is still fairly robust.

Table 2: Cloudflare Remaining Performance Obligations Growth (source: Created by author using data from Cloudflare)

Security is the primary revenue driver for Cloudflare, with an estimated breakdown of 50% from security products, 25% from performance products and 25% from reliability products. Security budgets are less likely to be cut in a downturn, which should protect Cloudflare in a recession to some extent.

The first quarter deterioration in Cloudflare's pipeline led the company to shift their sales pitch towards a focus on ROI and the potential for cost savings by consolidating multiple points solutions. In Q2 2021, 88% of Cloudflare's contracted customers used four or more cloud products and 79% used five or more. This indicates that customers are consolidating spend on Cloudflare's platform and should result in high retention rates.

Cloudflare continue to move upmarket, rapidly expanding the number of large customers (revenue greater than 100,000 USD annually). In 2021, large customers represented 54% of total revenue compared to 46% of total revenue in 2020. In Q2 2022, 29% of the Fortune 1,000 were paying Cloudflare customers, a nearly threefold increase from when the company went public less than three years ago. Cloudflare also now has 12 customers and partners spending over 5 million USD per year. Despite this, their customer base remains diversified, with no customer representing more than 5% of revenue.

In the second quarter, Cloudflare had 151,800 paying customers, representing an increase of 20% YoY. Churn increased somewhat due to pay-as-you-go customer trading down to the free tier, although these customers currently only represent 11% of revenue.

Table 3: Cloudflare Large Customers at the End of 2021 (source: Created by author using data from Cloudflare)

Cloudflare's sales model is also evolving as the company expands upmarket. In 2021 approximately 10% of revenue came from partners, compared to up to 80% for some of Cloudflare's competitors.

Dollar-based net retention has been fairly stable at around 125%. Cloudflare are aiming to lift this above 130%, inline with best of breed cloud peers. This seems easily achievable given the expanding portfolio of higher value add solutions.

Cloudflare's gross margins appear to have stabilized in the high 70s, and Cloudflare intends to use these high margins as an advantage against customers with greater cost pressures. High gross margins are likely the result of the economies of scale and scope that come from operating a massive network, with a leading architecture and bundling a diverse range of services.

Cloudflare has a long-term operating margin target of 20%, but plans on holding margins near zero in the short-term as they focus on growing the business. Cloudflare maintaining breakeven operating profits going forward is really just a failure of accounting standards to recognize how a modern intangible driven business works. Much of Cloudflare's R&D and S&M expenses are investments in future growth and the growth they are generating from these investments is compelling. Considering Cloudflare a failure because they do not currently have high margins would be like criticizing Walmart (WMT) for not generating large free cash flows in the 70s when they were rapidly increasing their footprint. Capitalizing Cloudflare's intangible investments (like they should be) indicates that Cloudflare has probably been maintaining margins around 20%, with upside as they reduce costs and expand into higher value services. This is just a guestimate though, given that companies do not disclose the information necessary for an accurate calculation.

Part of Cloudflare's ability to achieve attractive margins is the lower CapEx associated with operating an edge network relative to traditional cloud infrastructure. There were some concerns that the introduction of the R2 service would increase CapEx, but so far this does not appear to be the case. Network CapEx has historically been 11-12% of revenue, and has recently increased slightly to 12-14%, but only a modest amount of this has been attributed to investment for R2.

Cloudflare hired aggressively throughout 2021 and the early part of 2022. Headcount increased 49% YoY in the second quarter of 2022, bringing the total number of employees to approximately 3,060. The pace of hiring has slowed significantly though due to macroeconomic uncertainty, with the reduction focused on G&A and some R&D functions, while sales continue to hire.

Figure 1: Cloudflare Hiring Trends (source: Revealera.com)

The number of companies and job openings mentioning Cloudflare continues to grow, indicating that adoption amongst customers is still expanding rapidly.

Figure 2: Job Openings Mentioning Cloudflare in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Engagement with Cloudflare's online forum also remains robust, indicating expanding usage of Cloudflare's services.

Figure 3: Average Number of Daily Discussions in Cloudflare's Online Forum (source: Revealera.com)

Valuation

From a relative perspective, Cloudflare continues to trade at a premium to its peers, given its growth rate and potential margins. This is not surprising though, as the company's performance has been consistent and the expanding product portfolio provides a long growth runway. Relative to its own past valuation, Cloudflare now appears inexpensive, but this must be weighed against the higher rate environment and deteriorating macro conditions. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis I estimate that Cloudflare's stock is worth approximately 115 USD per share.

Figure 4: Cloudflare Relative Valuation (source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Cloudflare has an enormous vision, which they continue to execute on, and this is largely reflected in their share price. While the stock is likely to perform well in the long-run as Cloudflare continues to introduce new services and expand their customer base, any stumble in the current market environment will be severely punished.