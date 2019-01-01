Unit Auto Sales Improved In September But Remained Weak

Oct. 04, 2022 12:40 PM ETCARZ
American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.5K Followers

Summary

  • Sales of light vehicles totaled 13.5 million at an annual rate in September, up from a 13.1 million pace in August.
  • Domestic assemblies increased in August, coming in at 10.48 million at a seasonally adjusted annual rate.
  • The average consumer expenditure for a car fell to $32,379 in August, down 2.8 percent from July.

Portrait of a salesman working at the dealership showing cars outdoors

Hispanolistic

By Robert Hughes

Total retail unit-auto sales

Sales of light vehicles totaled 13.5 million at an annual rate in September, up from a 13.1 million pace in August. The September result was a 2.9 percent increase from the prior month and the third decrease in the last four months. It was the sixteenth consecutive month below the 16 to 18 million range, averaging just 13.53 million over that period (see first chart). Weak auto sales are largely a result of component shortages that have limited production, resulting in plunging inventory and surging prices.

Domestic retail unit light-vehicle sales

Breaking down sales by the origin of assembly, sales of domestic vehicles increased to 10.64 million units versus 10.34 million in August, a rise of 2.9 percent while imports rose to a 2.85 million rate from 2.78 in August, a rise of 2.6 percent. Domestic sales had generally been in the 13 million to 14 million range in the period before the pandemic, averaging 13.3 million for the six years through December 2019. The domestic share came in at 78.9 percent in September versus 78.8 in August.

Within the domestic light vehicles category, domestic car sales were 2.09 million in September versus 1.99 million in August, a gain of 5.0 percent. Domestic light truck sales were 8.55 million versus 8.35 million in the prior month, an increase of 2.4 percent. That puts the domestic light truck share of total domestic auto sales at 80.4 percent (see second chart).

Domestic auto assemblies edged up again but remain below average

Domestic assemblies increased in August, coming in at 10.48 million at a seasonally adjusted annual rate. That is up 0.9 percent from 10.38 million in July but still below the 10.8 million average pace for the three years through December 2019 (see third chart).

The inventory-to-sales ratio ticked up but is extremely low

Component shortages, especially computer chips, continue to restrain production for most manufacturers, creating scarcity for many models and leading to lower inventory and higher prices. Ward's estimate of unit auto inventory came in at 120,300 in August, up from 96,900 in July. August is at the highest level since August 2021 (see fourth chart). The Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates that the inventory-to-sales ratio rose to 0.665 in August, up from 0.511 in July and the highest level since August 2021 (see fourth chart).

Car prices dipped in September while light-truck prices rose again

The average consumer expenditure for a car fell to $32,379 in August, down 2.8 percent from July (see fifth chart). However, the average consumer expenditure on a light truck rose to $49,985 from $49,488 in July, up 1.0 percent for the month and a new record high (see fifth chart).

As a share of disposable personal income per capita, average consumer expenditures on a car fell to 57.80 percent versus 59.63 in July while the average consumer expenditure on a light truck as a share of disposable personal income per capita was 89.23 percent versus 88.63 percent in July (see fifth chart).

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.5K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.