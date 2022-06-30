ryasick/E+ via Getty Images

What Is Adamas One?

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Adamas One (JEWL) was founded to acquire the assets of Scio Diamond Technology Corporation, including machines, patents and related intellectual property related to chemical vapor deposition technologies and HPHT technologies.

Management is headed by Founder, President, Chairman and CEO John, "Jay" G. Grdina, who has been with the firm since inception in September 2018 and was previously founder of AMMO (POWW), a publicly traded ammunition company, and CEO of NOHO, a lifestyle beverage company.

The company's primary offerings include:

Jewelry diamonds

Industrial diamonds

Adamas One has booked fair market value investment of $28.7 million as of June 30, 2022 from investors including Diamond Technologies, LLC, Pubco, LLC and others.

The company has produced minimal revenue, commencing commercial sales of its products only during the six months ending June 30, 2022.

Adamas One's Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for synthetic diamonds was an estimated $19.3 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach nearly $50 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a demand for more environmentally-friendly diamond products, more responsible sourcing of diamond supplies and the need for advanced technologies for the applications of optics, electronics and lasers.

Also, the market for synthetic diamonds is segmented into size: below 2 carat, 2-4 carat and above 4 carat. It is also segmented as to colored or colorless.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

US Diamond Technologies

ABD Diamonds

Clean Origin

De Beers Group

Diam Concept

Diamond Foundry

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co.

Mittal Diamonds

New Diamond Technology LLC

Swarovski AG

WD Lab Grown Diamonds

Adamas One's IPO Date & Details

The initial public offering date, or IPO, for Adamas One has not been indicated by the company or underwriter.

JEWL and selling stockholders intend to sell a total of 4.9 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $4.75 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $23.3 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $78.4 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 25.8%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock, which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

$8.4 million for construction management and operating expenditures, including preparation and leasehold improvements at a 23,485 square foot manufacturing and production facility already under lease in Greenville, South Carolina near our current facility; purchase, commission, and phase into operations of a larger number of growers; purchase, commission, and installation of additional lasers used in the diamond refinement and seed cutting processes; and purchase, commission, and installation of HPHT technology and equipment for color enhancement and seed independence; $0.6 million for continued research and development related to both developing new products and maintaining and seeking improvements to existing products, including hiring key personnel and purchasing equipment and material for research activities; $1.5 million to upgrade sales and marketing capabilities, including public relations, advertising, software, and additional sales and marketing staff, along with the necessary personnel in administrative, finance, accounting, and legal to support our company being a public entity; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include paying off all or part of our third-party promissory notes, accounts payable, and accrued liabilities in the normal course of business. Based on our current operations and scheduled expansion plans, we believe that our existing cash and cash equivalents, together with the anticipated net proceeds from this offering, will enable us to operate our existing manufacturing operations and administrative functions and also provide the planned funds for capital expenditures through the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The firm is not currently subject to any outstanding legal proceedings.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Alexander Capital.

The Bottom Line

JEWL is seeking public capital to fund its development and commercialization plans across all aspects of its operations.

The market opportunity for synthetic diamonds is large and expected to grow at 9.4% CAGR through 2030, but the market is characterized by several major players from established diamond firms.

Alexander Capital is the lead underwriter, and the only IPO led by the firm over the last 12-month period has generated a return of negative (85.2%) since its IPO.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is its tiny size in an industry with significant competition among large market participants.

As for valuation, management is asking investors at IPO to pay an EV/revenue multiple of over 71x, so the IPO is priced for a much higher revenue run rate that prospective investors would have to be comfortable that management is able to produce soon.

Given the firm's tiny capitalization, lack of significant revenue or revenue history and high price of the IPO, I'm on Hold for it, although its low nominal share price may attract day traders.