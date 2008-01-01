In this analysis of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL), we examined the company following its strong growth in FY2022 with core revenues growing by 68.6% YoY. Based on its latest earnings briefing, management guided its FY2023 total revenue growth to be 48.8% YoY. We analyzed the company’s growth outlook based on its customers, payment volumes and revenue growth; as well as its acquisitions of Invoice2go and Divvy.
Number of Customers
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023F
2024F
2025F
2026F
2027F
Bill.com Customers (‘000)
63.7
76.8
98.1
121
158
181
205
228
252
275
Growth %
20.6%
27.8%
23.5%
30.2%
14.9%
13.0%
11.5%
10.3%
9.3%
Customer Additions (‘000)
13.1
21.3
23.1
36.6
23.5
23.5
23.5
23.5
23.5
Source: Bill.com, Khaveen Investments
Bill.com’s customer growth had been steadily increasing over the past 4 years, ending FY2022 with a growth rate of 30.2%. In FY2021, the increase in the number of customer additions slowed down to 1,800 and the company only achieved 23,100 in customer additions. As a result, its customer growth was only 23.5% which is lower compared to FY2020 (27.8%) but recovered in FY2022. We believe the growth slowdown was due to Covid-19. According to PayPal’s (PYPL) study, revenues for SMBs declined by 9% in Q2 20220.
Furthermore, since 2008, Bill.com had partnered with CPA as its bill management partner. Also, its acquisition Divvy had
partnered with CPA.com to launch the Divvy Accountant Advisor program, which provides accounting firms with expense management software tools.
According to the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), there are over 428,000 members. Thus, we believe this could benefit Bill.com with the largest network of accounting professionals.
Based on the past 4 years of customer additions for Bill.com, we estimated its yearly organic customer additions to be around 23,500. This is slightly above management guidance according to its Q4 2022 earnings briefing for the customer additions. Overall, with our estimates, we projected Bill.com customers to reach 275,000 customers by 2027.
And as we, sort of look out over FY2023, we think that 4,000 to 5,000 range (of customer additions per quarter) for Bill, excluding the financial institution contribution, is probably a good placeholder. – René Lacerte, Chairman, CEO and Founder.
Bill.com Transaction Revenue Projection
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023F
2024F
2025F
2026F
2027F
Bill.com Customers (‘000) ('a')
63.7
76.8
98.1
121
158
181
205
228
252
275
Bill.com Payment Volumes per Customer
($ ‘000) ('b')
779
928
984
1,157
1,388
1,606
1,858
2,149
2,486
2,876
Growth %
19.1%
6.0%
17.7%
19.9%
15.7%
15.7%
15.7%
15.7%
15.7%
Bill.com Payment Volumes
($ bln) ('c')
49.6
71.3
96.5
140
219
291
381
491
626
792
Growth %
43.7%
35.4%
45.4%
56.1%
32.9%
30.7%
29.0%
27.6%
26.5%
Transaction Fees as a % of Payment Volume ('d')
0.05%
0.09%
0.10%
0.10%
0.10%
0.10%
0.10%
0.10%
Bill.com Transaction Fees ($ mln) ('e')
52.7
121
228
303
396
511
652
825
Growth %
129%
88.9%
32.9%
30.7%
29.0%
27.6%
26.5%
* c = a × b
e = c × d
Source: Bill.com, Khaveen Investments
Based on the table, the company’s average past 4 years' payment volume per customer growth is 15.7%. We forecasted its payment volume per customer growth through 2027 based on its 4-year average (15.7%) from $779,000 in 2018 to $1.61 mln in 2023. From there, multiplied by our customer base projections, we expect its payment volumes of $291 bln in FY2023.
According to the Small Business Administration of the U.S., there are about 33.2 mln small businesses in the U.S. with a
2.2% increase from the previous year and an overall growth of 12.2% from 2017 to 2022.
Thus, we believe the growth in small businesses could support Bill.com’s payment volume growth.
Furthermore, the company charges transaction fees on its payment volumes. As the company’s transaction fee as a % of payment volume has increased in the past 2 years, we based our forecast on its FY2022 figure (0.1%). The transaction fee as a % of payment volume multiplied by our projected payment volume estimates results in a forecasted transaction fee of $303 mln in FY2023, a YoY increase of 32.9% and a 5-year average forward growth of 29.3%.
Bill.com
2020
2021
2022
2023F
2024F
2025F
2026F
2027F
Bill.com Customers (‘000) ('a')
98.1
121
158
181
205
228
252
275
Subscription Fees per Customer ($) ('b')
855
921
1,037
1,143
1,259
1,387
1,528
1,683
Growth %
7.7%
12.7%
10.2%
10.2%
10.2%
10.2%
10.2%
Bill.com Subscription Fees ($ mln) ('c')
83.9
111.6
163.7
207.2
289.8
405.2
566.7
792.5
Growth %
33.0%
46.7%
39.8%
39.8%
39.8%
39.8%
39.8%
* c = a × b
Source: Bill.com, Khaveen Investments
From its annual report, besides transaction fees, Bill.com also charges subscription fees for its customers who use its platforms to process transactions. We first forecasted the growth of subscription fees per customer by using the average growth in FY2021 and FY2022 which gave us a subscription growth per customer of 10.2%. Multiplied by the number of customers projected, we estimate FY2023 subscription fees to be $207.2 mln with a growth rate of 39.8%.
Total Bill.com Organic Revenue ($ mln)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023F
2024F
2025F
2026F
2027F
Bill.com Subscription Fees
83.9
112
164
207
290
405
567
793
Bill.com Transaction Fees
52.7
121
228
303
396
511
652
825
Bill.com total subscription and transaction fees
86.0
136
232
392
510
686
916
1219
1617
Growth %
58.6%
70.3%
68.6%
30.3%
34.4%
33.6%
33.0%
32.7%
Interest on funds held for customers
22.4
21.2
6.0
8.6
11.9
11.9
11.9
11.9
11.9
Total Bill.com Revenue
108
158
238
400
518
693
922
1224
1622
Growth %
45.4%
51.2%
68.0%
29.4%
33.7%
33.1%
32.7%
32.5%
Source: Bill.com, Khaveen Investments
Overall, we forecasted Bill.com’s total revenues attributable to its core business including subscription and transaction fees as well as interest on funds to grow at a 5-year forward average of 32.3% supported by strong growth in revenue from transaction fees.
Lastly, we examined the company’s acquisitions of Invoice2go and Divvy. According to Bill.com’s annual report, Divvy and Invoice2go contributed $241.7 mln in revenue to Bill.com, making up about 37.6% of Bill.com’s total revenue. This is significant as the two new acquisitions would provide Bill.com with an additional 242,300 customers.
Bill.com completed its acquisition of Divvy on June 2021 ($2.3 bln) which specializes in spend management and the company claimed in its annual report that the acquisition
enhances the company’s ability to provide an expanded solution to enable SMBs to manage accounts payable, corporate card spend, and accounts receivable all in one place.
Moreover, Bill.com also completed its acquisition of Invoice2go on September 2021 for ($625 mln), the company specializes in accounts receivable software
that empowers SMBs and freelancers to grow their client base, manage invoicing and payments, and build their brand” according to its annual report.
To determine the potential for revenue synergies of its acquisitions, we calculated the average revenue per user of Bill.com which was $2,482 in FY2022, obtained by dividing the organic core revenue of Bill.com by the total number of customers of Bill.com. Based on Bill.com's FY2022 annual report, we derived the average revenue per user of Divvy and Invoice2go using the same method at $998 in 2022.
Acquisition Synergies Estimate
Bill.com Revenue ($ mln) (a')
400
Bill.com Customers ('b')
157,800
Bill.com ARPU ($) ('c')
2,482.26
Divvy and Invoice2go Revenue ($ mln) ('d')
242
Divvy and Invoice2go Customers ('e')
242,300
Divvy and Invoice2go ARPU ($) ('f')
997.52
Estimated Revenue Synergies ($ mln) ('g')
359.8
Synergies per Year over the next 5 years ($ mln)
72.0
*c = a/b
f = d/e
g = (c – f) × e
Source: Khaveen Investments
We estimated a total revenue synergy of around $359.8 mln from the 242,300 new customers from Divvy and Invoice2go. Assuming it is allocated over the next 5 years, this would result in an increase in revenues of almost $72 mln for the next 5 years.
Revenue Projection ($ mln)
2022
2023F
2024F
2025F
2026F
2027F
Bill.com (Organic) ('a')
400
518
693
922
1224
1622
Divvy and Invoice2go ('b')
242
268
296
328
363
402
Growth %
10.7%
10.7%
10.7%
10.7%
10.7%
Estimated Synergies ('c')
72.0
72.0
72.0
72.0
72.0
Total Combine Revenue ('d')
642
857
1,061
1,322
1,659
2,096
Growth %
33.6%
23.7%
24.6%
25.5%
26.3%
* d = a + b + c
Source: Bill.com, Khaveen Investments
Based on Verified Market Research, the invoice automation software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% through 2030. With that, we forecasted revenue from Divvy and Invoice2go to grow by 10.7%. Additionally, we summed our revenue projection with our core organic revenue forecast from the previous point, revenue from Divvy and Invoice2go as well as revenue synergies. All in all, we expect the total revenue of Bill.com to grow by 33.6$ in 2023 and a 5-year forward average of 26.7%.
Bill.com Profitability ($ mln)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Revenue
64.9
108
158
238
642
Growth %
67.0%
45.4%
51.2%
169.4%
Expenses
72.7
118
189
326
870
Growth %
62.6%
59.5%
73.1%
166.5%
Profit/(Loss)
(7.8)
(9.8)
(30.9)
(88.0)
(228)
Net margin
-12.0%
-9.0%
-19.6%
-36.9%
-35.4%
Source: Bill.com, Khaveen Investments
Based on the table, Bill.com's expenses have been growing faster than its revenue for some years, resulting in a loss of $228 mln in FY2022. Net margins have also decreased to -35.4% in FY2022 due to its sudden increase in depreciation and SG&A expenses. From FY2021 to FY2022, depreciation increased from 3.52% to 13.6% as a % of revenue whereas SGA increased from 75.8% to 84.8% as a % of revenue. We believe this is likely due to the acquisition of Divvy and Invoice2go. Due to its unprofitability but high growth, we decided to use the P/S ratio for our company comparable analysis to value Bill.com.
Verdict
Valuation
2023F
2024F
2025F
2026F
2027F
Revenue ($ mln) ('a')
857
1,061
1,322
1,659
2,096
P/S ('b')
18.36x
16.84x
15.33x
13.86x
12.45x
Valuation ($ mln) ('c')
15,746
17,866
20,271
23,001
26,097
Shares outstanding ('mln') ('d')
104.84
104.84
104.84
104.84
104.84
Price Target ('e')
$150.19
$170.41
$193.36
$219.39
$248.92
Current Price
$132.37
$132.37
$132.37
$132.37
$132.37
Upside
13.5%
28.7%
46.1%
65.7%
88.1%
* c = a × b
e = c/d
Source: Khaveen Investments
We valued Bill.com at $248.92 using an industry average P/S ratio of 12.45x in FY2027. We prorated this price target with an upside of 13.5% in 2023. In conclusion, we believe Bill.com shows significant growth potential organically supported by customer additions, transaction and subscription revenue growth as well as with its acquisitions of Divvy and Invoice2go. Taking into account our estimated revenue synergies with Divvy and Invoice2go, we rate Bill.com as a Buy with an updated price target of $150.19.
