Andy Feng

Chinese electric vehicle makers NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), XPeng Inc. (XPEV), and Li Auto Inc. (LI) reported their delivery numbers for the month of September last week, and the results could not have been more mixed. While NIO managed to present its fourth straight month of deliveries exceeding 10 thousand units, XPeng's deliveries dropped unexpectedly. NIO's deliveries, however, grew, but only 2% month-over-month in September, indicating that the company is no longer seeing the hypergrowth rates of FY 2020 and FY 2021. With headwinds growing and delivery growth moderating, investors may have to wait longer for the shares to go into a new up-leg, despite a successful ET5 launch!

NIO's delivery card compared against rivals

NIO delivered 10,878 electric vehicles in September, showing just 2% growth over the month of August. While COVID-19 restrictions have eased, NIO's delivery performance was far from great… yet at least the company did better than XPeng. NIO had the second-highest delivery volume in September after Li Auto, which benefited from a ramp in deliveries of the Li L9 sport utility vehicle. Li Auto delivered 11,531 electric vehicles last month, showing 62.5% year over year and 152.3% month-over-month growth. XPeng delivered only 8,468 electric vehicles in September, making it the worst performer based off of delivery volume and growth rates.

Deliveries July July Y/Y Growth August August Y/Y Growth September Sep Y/Y Growth MoM Growth NIO 10,052 26.7% 10,677 81.6% 10,878 2.4% 1.9% XPEV 11,524 43.0% 9,578 33.0% 8,468 -18.7% -11.6% LI 10,422 21.3% 4,571 -51.0% 11,531 62.5% 152.3% Click to enlarge

(Source: Author)

Deliveries of NIO's latest product, the ET5, have begun

One major event for NIO in the month of September was the start of deliveries for its newest sedan product, the ET5. Because NIO is just ramping up ET5 production, the delivery volume was relatively small, but investors can expect a significant increase in deliveries that is set to rival the ramp of the ET7 sedan earlier this year. In September, NIO delivered its first 221 ET5s to customers, which represented a share of 7% of NIO's total sedan deliveries.

NIO's push into the sedan market has been key to the company's growth in recent months. Within just 4-5 months, NIO ramped up its sedan deliveries to a couple of thousand electric vehicles each month, and sedans now have a 29% delivery share. The ET7, NIO's first sedan product, started production in March and achieved a delivery volume of 163 EVs in its first month, so the ET5 launch was even better than the ET7 launch.

The start of ET5 deliveries last month is a milestone achievement for NIO and investors can look forward to growing sedan deliveries as well as a higher sedan delivery share going forward. I estimate that NIO can sell 7-8 thousand sedans (ET7s and ET5s) monthly by the end of FY 2023, and I believe the majority of the firm's delivery growth will be attributable to these two specific models.

NIO ET7/ET5 Metrics March April May June July August September Total Deliveries 9,985 5,074 7,024 10,052 10,052 10,677 10,878 NIO Sedan Deliveries 163 693 1,707 4,349 2,473 3,126 3,149 M/M Growth 0.0% 325.2% 146.3% 154.8% -43.1% 26.4% 0.7% Sedan Delivery Share 1.6% 13.7% 24.3% 43.3% 23.2% 28.7% 28.9% Click to enlarge

(Source: Author)

NIO meets Q3'22 delivery guidance

NIO guided for a total delivery volume of between 31,000 and 33,000 electric vehicles - including both sport utility vehicles and sedan models - in the third quarter, implying 26.8% to 35.0% growth year over year. The actual delivery volume came in close to the low end of this guidance: NIO delivered 31,607 electric vehicles ("EVs") in the three months ended September 2022, showing growth of 29.3%. Growth again was driven chiefly by NIO's earlier launch of the ET7 sedan model.

NIO's EPS downtrend

I am very cautious about NIO's delivery potential in FY 2022 (because I was wrong before), and I believe top line and EPS risks are only growing after the company delivered just 2% year-over-year delivery growth in September. Because of heightened economic risks and inflation, I believe investors will see a continual down-trend in EPS estimates... which will make it harder for NIO to revalue higher. NIO's EPS estimates have been trending down in FY 2022...

Data by YCharts

Catalyst

A potential catalyst, however, could be the release of a better Q4'22 delivery forecast. If NIO continues to see strong customer demand and delivery growth for the ET5 sedan, then NIO's fourth-quarter delivery forecast could create new interest for the EV maker's shares.

Risks with NIO

NIO's new sedan product, the ET5, is starting to make an impact on deliveries, and the company is set for a nice ramp that could rival the ET7 ramp from earlier this year. However, NIO's sedan deliveries are only compensating for weaker delivery growth of sport utility vehicles. NIO grew its total deliveries only 2% year-over-year, indicating that NIO's topline expansion has hit a roadblock. While COVID-related production bottlenecks are less of an issue for EV manufacturers, I believe the demand side could show more weakness going forward. Additionally, I believe NIO faces headwinds regarding its electric vehicle margins, which are at risk of contracting due to inflation and rising battery costs.

Final thoughts

NIO started its first deliveries of the ET5 in September, and NIO presented its fourth straight month in which deliveries exceeded 10 thousand units. However, a 2% delivery growth rate year-over-year even suggests that NIO's delivery growth could dip into negative territory again in the near term. Although I believe NIO's sedan lineup is gaining density and will be driving growth going forward, I believe macroeconomic headwinds - especially inflation - are only increasing, potentially limiting NIO's upside potential in the near future. For those reasons, shares of NIO remain a hold right now.