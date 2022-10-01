PG&E - Great Utility

Oct. 04, 2022
Jim Van Meerten
Summary

  • 88% technical buy signals.
  • 7 new highs and up 11.43% in the last month.
  • Analysts' price targets from $12.50 to $19.00.
Federal Grand Jury Finds PG&E Guilty Of Obstructing Justice In San Bruno Explosion Investigation

Justin Sullivan

The Chart of the Day belongs to the regulated utility PG&E (PCG). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list of highest Barchart opinion first by the closest to its 52-week high, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 10/3, the stock gained 6.52%.

PCG Pacific Gas & Electric

PCG Price vs Daily Moving Averages

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2021, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines; 33 electric transmission substations, approximately 108,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 67 transmission switching substations, and 753 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,200 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 88% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 34.60+ Weighted Alpha
  • 42.41% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages
  • 7 new highs and up 11.43% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 66.90%
  • Technical support level at 12.65
  • Recently traded at $13.99 with 50-day moving average of $12.23

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $32.32 billion
  • Revenue expected to increase 8.60% this year and another 4.60% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase of 1.90% this year, an additional 11.80% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 4.59% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 1 strong buy, 7 buy and 6 hold opinion on the stock
  • Analysts price targets from $12.50 to $19.00 with an average of $16.14
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool agree and voted 289 to 33 that the stock will beat the market and the more experienced investors vote for the same results with a 46 to 10 vote
  • 26,470 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.00
Wall Street Buy 4.13
Quant Strong Buy 4.53

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation C- B+ B+
Growth B B B
Profitability C+ C+ C+
Momentum A+ D+ B-
Revisions B- B- C

Quant Ranking?

Sector

Utilities

Industry

Electric Utilities

Ranked Overall

378 out of 4700

Ranked in Sector

10 out of 102

Ranked in Industry

3 out of 40

Quant ratings beat the market »

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Comments (1)

