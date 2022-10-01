Alex Wong/Getty Images News

The Thesis

Citigroup's stock chart excites no one. That is, expect for steadfast business owners who like to buy undervalued assets, say, businessmen like Warren Buffett and his deputies at Berkshire Hathaway. It appears Berkshire bought at $61 per share, implying 37% upside just to get back to the price that the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, paid.

It's well understood that Citigroup trades at a discount to U.S. peers. What's not well understood is that CEO Jane Fraser's strategy could be the catalyst the stock needs after a decade of stagnation. In the decade ahead, we see outsized returns of 16% per annum for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Asymmetric Risk/Reward

The disconnect between Citigroup's book value and its stock price is nothing short of extreme. While Citi's book value has continued to grow over the years, the stock certainly hasn't:

Data by YCharts

While this immediately jumps off the page as a low downside bet, it's important to understand why the stock is so cheap. Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo explained why the short-term outlook doesn't favor Citi. Despite this, Mayo thinks the stock is a long-term bargain:

"Citi's undergoing the biggest and most dramatic repositioning in its modern era. -- This is not an endorsement for the next two years when you're going to have pain from higher expenses, noise from divestitures, and probably shortfalls on earnings. So, what you have here is short-term pain with Citi's restructuring, but likely long-term gain. And, now Warren Buffett is along for the ride."

CEO Jane Fraser's Plan

What Mike Mayo is getting at here is that Citigroup, under its new CEO Jane Fraser, is making dramatic changes to its business. Trading at 0.55x its tangible book value, it makes sense for Citigroup to liquidate some of its assets in order to return cash to shareholders. In addition, some of these divisions have been a drag on Citi's profitability metrics, such as its ROE. The company wants those metrics to look a lot better in 5 years' time. Here's some of the current divestiture plans:

Citigroup's Divestitures (Citigroup Q2 2022)

Citigroup has a lot of overseas exposure, and is beginning to exit markets such as Australia, Southeast Asia, and India. These exits could be timely as many of the sales were signed at the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022. Global debt levels are elevated and a deleveraging could be in store if interest rates continue to rise. U.S. consumers and businesses, on the other hand, look like they're prepared to weather the storm.

In addition to these divestitures, CEO Jane Fraser is trying to upgrade Citi's culture, as well as its policies and technology. All of this could be the catalyst the stock needs after a decade of stagnation.

When we take into consideration that Citi's selling at nearly half its tangible book value, that the company's repositioning could boost its profitability numbers, and that banks are about to benefit from higher interest rates on new loans, an investment in Citigroup looks like asymmetric risk/reward. Of course, anything can happen in a years' time. Given the pure undervaluation here, it should come as no surprise if Citi's earnings get whacked in the short-term. But, from the perspective of a long-term business owner, Citigroup looks great.

How Citigroup Makes Its Money

Citi makes most of its money from its Institutional Clients Group segment. This accounted for more than 70% of the bank's post-tax operating income:

Income By Segment (Citigroup 2021 Annual Report)

So this begs the question, what does this all important segment do? Here's a brief overview of the company's two core segments:

Operating Segments (Citigroup 2021 Annual Report)

Those who follow me on Seeking Alpha know that I'm quite bullish on international stocks. While the S&P 500 has had an outstanding run, international stock indices are largely flat dating back to 2007. I therefore believe that Citi's exposure to investment banking and market services isn't all bad. The company has a global reach. International investors have been overweight real estate and fixed income, but the real value lies in global equities. A sizable bull market could be brewing in depressed international markets.

Our Valuation

Citi's earnings are expected to decline slightly over the next few years. Given that the company trades at PE of less than 6x earnings, this doesn't concern us in the least. If Jane Fraser's plan plays out, earnings growth should resume following this period of restructuring.

Citigroup Earnings Estimates (Nasdaq)

From a return on assets perspective, the company doesn't appear to be over-earning at all. In fact, the company's profitably in the 2000's was more than double what it is now:

Data by YCharts

This gives us hope for Citigroup's long-term future, but the world of banking is a competitive place. Citigroup doesn't have an industry leading brand like its competitor JPMorgan Chase (JPM). Citi is attempting to carve out a niche by becoming "the preeminent bank for institutional clients that operate globally and have cross-border needs."

Our 2032 price target for Citigroup is $148 per share, implying returns of 16% per annum with dividends reinvested. Keep in mind, this is a base-case scenario.

We believe the company's efforts should be rewarded with net income growth of a least 3% per annum from 2024-2032. It is also conservative to assume that Citi can buyback shares at a rate of 3% per annum from 2022-2032, while maintaining its dividend. This gives you 2032 EPS of $12.30 per share. We've assigned a terminal multiple of 12x.

Conclusion

Jane Fraser's repositioning of Citigroup's business could be the catalyst shares need after a decade of underperformance. Citi is deeply undervalued, trading at a price to tangible book of 0.55x. Analyst Mike Mayo expects short-term pain in Citi's earnings to lead to long-term gains as the company improves its profitability while divesting non-core assets. While earnings could get whacked in the short term, we see asymmetric risk/reward for the long-term shareholder and have a "strong buy" rating on the shares.